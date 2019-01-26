Register
08:47 GMT +326 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.

    US Wants to Crack Down on China’s Oil Interests Through Venezuela - Prof

    © AP Photo / Jin Liangkuai
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US attempt to overthrow Venezuela’s legitimate President Maduro can cause serious damage to China’s energy interests. Oleg Matveychev, a political scientist and professor at Russia's Higher School of Economics, told Sputnik that the US pressure on Iran and Venezuela is ultimately aimed at China.

    According to the Russian expert, even before taking office, Donald Trump regarded China as the main economic and political opponent of the United States. The US-China trade war is only one aspect of this geopolitical confrontation; Matveychev believes the Trump administration hopes to undermine China's interests in the world's energy markets.

    The expert recalled that both Iran and Venezuela are working closely with China in the oil sector. China's energy security largely depends on these countries, as Beijing is a major investor in their oil production and a major importer of their raw materials.

    In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Gregorio del Pilar is seen at center right after it ran aground during a routine patrol, on Aug. 29, in the vicinity of Half Moon Shoal, which is called Hasa Hasa in the Philippines, off the disputed Spratlys Group of islands in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Armed Forces of the Philippines
    China Ready to Produce Oil, Gas With Philippines in South China Sea – Minister
    In order to achieve their goals, the Americans imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports and banned investment in the development of their oil fields, he said, adding that now, the White House supports the coup to bring Venezuelan President Maduro down.

    In September, Maduro announced that Venezuela intends to increase their oil supply to China to 1 million barrels per day. In other words, their intention was to triple oil exports to China. He also limited the doubling of their domestic oil production to one year — by 20 August 2019.

    READ MORE: Turmoil in Venezuela Unlikely to Hurt Financial Ties With China — Scholars

    In Beijing, China and Venezuela signed 28 cooperation agreements, most of which involve crude oil processing, energy engineering and mining. Venezuela also announced the sale of a 9.9% stake in Sinovensa, a joint venture between the two countries, to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). After the transaction is completed, China will control 49% of the joint venture.

    Oleg Matveychev believes that the current US-backed Venezuelan power struggle poses a great risk to China's interests in the country.

    "Of course, there will be some intricate moves against China, including some games on the world oil market. The Americans know how to manipulate oil to seek their own political interests.

    READ MORE: UK Gov't 'Kowtows' to US Endorsing Venezuelan Opposition — Ex-London Mayor

    Chavez was a real headache for them, and now they have the chance to get payback. Chavez nationalized the oil industry and hit US interests. US control of Venezuelan oil would cause Venezuela to suffer some losses because the latter has signed a series of transactions and agreements with China.

    It's necessary to compensate for those losses. This certainly wouldn't benefit Venezuela or its citizens. However, it would be good for the Americans; and that's what their aim is."

    On Friday, 25 January, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a second response to the Venezuelan incident in two days. This indirectly confirms China's serious concern about the growing risks it faces in the country, with its large oil reserves.

    A man rides a camel through the desert oil field and winter camping area of Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Crude Awakening: China's Sliding Oil Demand Concerns Middle Eastern Producers
    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that "China has opposed the threat of military intervention in Venezuela and will continue to support the government's efforts to safeguard Venezuela's national sovereignty and stability."

    Hua Chunying also pointed out that "China advocates that all countries abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, especially those of non-intervention in countries' internal affairs, respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and threat of force."

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson noted that China believes that Venezuela's affairs must also be chosen and decided by the Venezuelan people themselves. "China calls on all parties to respect the choice of the Venezuelan people and support the parties in seeking a political solution through peaceful dialogue within the framework of the Venezuelan Constitution," she said.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kerch Strait Tanker Fire Caused No Oil Spill, Environmental Damage - Authorities
    Death Toll in Mexico Oil Pipeline Blast Exceeds 90 - Hidalgo State Governor
    Death Toll in Mexico Oil Pipeline Blast Rises to 76 - Reports
    Tags:
    oil, US-China trade war, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), US, China, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse