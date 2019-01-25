Register
17:06 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A portrait of Muammar Gaddafi burning in a fire.

    Venezuela Crisis: Look Back at Three Times When US Meddling Led to Catastrophe

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The US has recognised Venezuelan national assembly chief Juan Guaido as the country's 'acting president,' prompting President Nicolas Maduro to accuse Washington of trying to stage a coup. Sputnik looks at a few of the other times when the US forgot about democracy and supported would-be leaders whose power had nothing to do with the ballot box.

    According to ex-State Department officer and respected historian William Blum, the US has intervened to overthrow or attempt to overthrow foreign governments, including those of its own allies, over fifty times since 1945.

    To prevent the current article from turning into a thousand-page opus, here are a few examples of US efforts to meddle, either politically or militarily, in the affairs of other nations over the last decade, with these actions leading to disastrous consequences.

    Syria 2011

    In March 2011, piggybacking on the wave of 'Arab Spring' protests sweeping much of the Middle East and North Africa, cities across Syria were hit with protests calling for the overthrow of the country's government. Attempting to placate his opponents, President Bashar Assad instituted a series of sweeping reforms, including a modified constitution based on political pluralism, as well as presidential elections and term limits.

    Unsatisfied with the reforms, the opposition, provided with arms, funding and political support by the US and its allies, started to wage a direct armed conflict against the Syrian government. American investigative journalists later discovered that the State Department and CIA continued to provide the militants with weapons, vehicles "and other gear" even after it became clear that their ranks had been swamped by jihadist extremists, including al-Qaeda*. In mid-2014, the war was joined by Daesh (ISIS),* which captured broad swathes of eastern Syria.

    A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots a mortar against Syrian Army positions in the Izaa district in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012.
    © AP Photo / Manu Brabo
    A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots a mortar against Syrian Army positions in the Izaa district in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012.

    In the brutal conflict which followed, at least 400,000 Syrians died,, according to a 2016 UN report, with much of the country's infrastructure destroyed and over 12.5 million people internally or externally displaced. 

    Since then, with Russian military assistance provided at Damascus's request, the Syrian government managed to liberate the vast majority its territory from the motley collection of militias and terrorists, crushing Daesh in the east and confining the rest of the militants in a small enclave in northwestern province of Idlib. Nevertheless, despite its battle against Damascus clearly lost, Washington and its allies have refused to recognise the Assad government's legitimacy or provide aid to rebuild the war-torn country, even while promising to finally end the illegal US troop presence from the country.  

    Libya 2011

    Taking advantage of the same, ill-fated 'Arab Spring' in 2011, US officials, and especially their British and French allies, took aim at Libya, led by long-time 'thorn in the West's side' leader Muammar Gaddafi. In the spring of 2011, President Barack Obama accused Gaddafi's "brutal regime" of having "lost the confidence of his people and the legitimacy to lead," with the US and about a dozen of its NATO allies soon launching a campaign of airstrikes against the North African country when it became clear that the revolt was about to be crushed by Gaddafi's forces.

    The campaign, culminating in the destruction of the Libyan government, the brutal, highly publicised murder of Gaddafi, and the victory of anti-government rebels, many of them Islamists, was a short-lived victory for NATO. Since 2011, tens of thousands of Libyans have died, hundreds of thousands more have fled the country, and the North African nation has essentially collapsed into a collection of warring factions.

    A Libyan rebel flashes a V-sign in front of burning tank belonging to loyalist forces bombed by coalition air force in the town of Ajdabiya on March 26, 2011
    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK BAZ
    A Libyan rebel flashes a V-sign in front of burning tank belonging to loyalist forces bombed by coalition air force in the town of Ajdabiya on March 26, 2011

    For Europe, the Libyan intervention has caused a new kind of chaos, with Libya becoming a preferred transit point for human smugglers and Middle Eastern and African migrants and refugees heading for Europe. Obama later admitted that his failure to deal with the aftermath of the Libya attack was the 'worst mistake' of his presidency.

    Ukraine 2014

    In February 2014, after months of protests stemming from President Viktor Yanukovich's decision to postpone the signing of a controversial association agreement with the European Union, the US and its EU allies successfully pulled off a coup d'état in Kiev. Evidence of bald-faced US meddling was revealed during the crisis itself, with a leaked phone call between US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt in the weeks before the coup showing open planning to replace Yanukovich, who was democratically elected in 2010, with a group of pro-EU politicians.

    U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, Pool
    U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.

    In the aftermath of the coup, which included Nuland's famous Maidan cookies photo-op, as well as a cool $5 billion in US taxpayers' money spent on the construction of "democratic institutions" in Ukraine, the Eastern European country descended into chaos, including a civil war in its east, while Crimea broke off from Kiev entirely and rejoined Russia following a peninsula-wide referendum. It's estimated that upwards of 35,000 people have been killed in the civil war, with hundreds of thousands fleeing the violence in the Donbass region to Russia. Amid the political and economic crisis facing the rest of Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of people, mostly young Ukrainians, are believed to have left the country, with Ukraine's 2013 population of 45.5 million dwindling to 42 million by late 2018.

    The 2014 coup was the second Western-backed color coup in Ukraine in a decade. In 2004, street protests over highly contested elections in which Yanukovych defeated pro-western politician Viktor Yushchenko by a narrow margin culminated in an unprecedented repeat vote, which Yushchenko handily won amid the vote-rigging claims against his opponent.

    Postscriptum: Venezuela Déjà vu

    In addition to the above cases, which serve as the most 'colorful' examples of the disastrous consequences of US meddling, the last decade has seen multiple other attempts by US officials to foment the overthrow of democratically-elected governments, or intervene to turn delicate situations from bad to worse. This meddling has included support for the 2017-2018 protests in Iran, US military support for the Gulf coalition's war in Yemen, and direct US and EU support for the so-called 'Colorful Revolution' rocking Macedonia in 2016.

    As for Venezuela itself, the oil-rich country was one of the first to experience US color revolution technology in action. In 2002, US-allied political forces and business interests attempted a coup against President Hugo Chavez, Maduro's predecessor. Maduro, facing a long-standing political and economic crisis at home, has repeatedly accused the US and its regional allies of plotting another coup, and even alleged that Washington had instructed its Colombian allies to organise his murder following the failed assassination attempt against him last August. In 2017, then CIA director Mike Pompeo admitted that the US was working to foment regime change in Venezuela. President Trump, meanwhile, has threatened a "military option" against the Maduro government "if necessary." 

    Ultimately, only time will tell whether Washington will follow through with its threats, and whether Venezuela's Bolivarian Republic, defended by Chavez in 2002, can be saved again.

    On Friday, the Russian Embassy in the United States expressed hope that Washington would not resort to "foreign ventures" to try to get the US public's mind off the government shutdown crisis. The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, stated that any US military interference in the sovereign affairs of the Latin American country would be "catastrophic." The statement comes following remarks by Russian Prime Minister Medvedev, who characterised the US recognition of Guaido as a "quasi government coup," and stressed that "no one has the right to illegally remove from power the head of state who has just won an election, regardless of whether some countries or political forces like him as a person or not."

    *Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Foreign Interference in Venezuela Situation Must Be Prevented - Moscow
    'Let the Public Decide': India Echoes Russian, Chinese Sentiment on Venezuela
    US Orchestrates Coup in Venezuela as Countries Take Sides on Uprising
    Russia Warns Military Scenario in Venezuela Would Be Catastrophic
    'Same Scenario': Venezuela Crisis Likened to Syria in 2011, Gaddafi-Era Libya
    US Withdrawing Some Diplomats From Venezuela - US Embassy
    Tags:
    Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse