French TV Teaching Kids About Fake News in Russia 'Alarming' - Russian Embassy

PARIS (Sputnik) - The program on a French state television channel teaching children that all information in Russia is subject to control does not withstand any criticism and it is an "alarming phenomenon" that influences unformed and vulnerable minds, the head of press service of the Russian embassy in France said.

"In fact, it seems that those our partners, who are unable to discuss problems with us at the level of honest debates and operate with logical arguments, are turning to children. Unfortunately, this is a very alarming phenomenon… If you look closely at how the program is made, then from a logical point of view and from the point of view of an adult, it does not withstand any criticism," Sergei Parinov, the head of press service of the Russian embassy in France, told Sputnik.

According to Parinov, the main danger, in this case, is that these issues are not discussed with the youth in general, but with children.

"Participants of the show are 10-15 years old. This is the age when children become teenagers, when they are already able to build quite complex logical chains, but they still do not have the necessary level of critical thinking, the ability to ask themselves whether they have all the data to solve the problem? Are there any other answers besides those that were offered? And at this age they are pushed towards quite definite conclusions, to which they allegedly come by themselves," the head of the embassy's press service added.

The official added that the show has received "quite a negative" assessment and that it is not the first show aired by this broadcaster teaching children to treat issues in a "one-sided" manner.

The head's comments come after earlier in January, France4 broadcaster launched a TV show as part of a media study course. The theme of one of the episodes of the program is "Vladimir Putin — the king of disinformation?" Its goal is to demonstrate to children in France, "how information control is carried out in Russia." The program also contains a thesis that "Russia is a giant factory for the production of fake news."

