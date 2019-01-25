Register
04:39 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tulsi Gabbard

    Tulsi Gabbard Has ‘Potential to Put Anti-War Issue On The Agenda’ in 2020

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 31

    US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard throwing in her name into the pool of Democrats vying for the party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election could result in bringing the anti-war issue to the forefront, Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, told Sputnik.

    Since announcing her presidential campaign earlier this month, Gabbard has faced an increasing amount of criticism from mainstream Democrats, who've been quick to attack the Leloaloa native for her January 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

    ​"Tulsi is a very interesting candidate, and her message against the war, the various ongoing never-ending wars like Syria, in particular, is the message that scares [Democrats], and that's what they're attacking," Zeese explained to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, adding that the politician has done well in standing by her decision.

    "She has the potential to put the anti-war issue on the agenda, and I think that will pull other candidates, like [US Sen.] Bernie Sanders, in that direction. He's already started to say some positive things on cutting the military budget," he continued.

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    US Gov't Shutdown is Only Because of the 2020 Presidential Election - Trump

    "Maybe she'll take off and surprise us, and we'll see for the first time in a long time a member of the House [of Representatives] actually being competitive for the presidency. She has an important message."

    Zeese, citing Hillary Clinton's past presidential losses to both former US President Barack Obama and US President Donald Trump, told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Gabbard's anti-war stance has a chance of attracting the attention of US voters come election time.

    "There's an anti-interventionist feeling in the country, and Tulsi has been very smart in playing cross-partisan games, in that she's going to reach out to people who are independents as well as people who are Democrats," he said. "She's an important player, raising important issues and will move the agenda."

    Earlier this week, Bari Weiss, opinion writer and editor with the New York Times, appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During her interview, she jumped on the Gabbard-bashing train to call the politician an "Assad toady."

    However, when it came time to explain what a "toady" means, Weiss blanked and instructed someone off-camera to to look up the definition. Rogan eventually clears things up, reading off an online definition that reads, "A person who flatters or defers to others for self-serving reasons."

    ​"That was amazing," Zeese told Kiriakou, recalling Weiss' remarks. "The New York Times on these kinds of issues of US militarism is not to be trusted… and I think they don't like Tulsi because she is challenging the bipartisan pro-war, pro-militarism position that New York Times echoes."

    Joining Gabbard in the race for the nomination are several Democrats such as US Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA); US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY); US Rep. John Delaney (D-MD); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and US Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

    Hillary Clinton moments after making a racist joke in an interview with Recode.
    © Recode
    Hillary Clinton Once Again Dodges 2020 Presidential Election Question

    But while many may think that Harris is a progressive candidate who previously fought against the death penalty and the three-strikes law, voters would do well to look deeper into the Democrat's past, according to Zeese.

    "If you scratch the surface and see what she did, you find that she was a horrible prosecutor, horrible [California] attorney general who did not stand up against these issues and spoke rhetorically, sounded good… played the identity card well as a black Asian woman," he stressed.

    "She's challenging in that way, but she is the classic corporate Democrat who you can see what you want in her as a voter, and that's the most successful Obama-type Democrat."

    Zeese, who is a member of the Green Party, later told Becker that it's "going to be hard for any third party candidate, left third party in particular, running in 2020." He added that the Green Party needs to build itself up "because the 2020s are going to be a key decade."

    Related:

    Most American Voters Think Trump Likely to Win Re-Election in 2020 - Poll
    Ex-EU Consultant: Trump to Target House Dems in 2020 Re-election Strategy
    Democrats Must See Past Trump ‘Shenanigans’ to Get Ahead in 2020 Election
    What's It All About? The 2020 Presidential Election Campaign Begins
    Facebook to Provide Less On-Site Support for Trump in 2020 Election - Reports
    Tags:
    2020 election, Tulsi Gabbard, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse