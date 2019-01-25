Register
03:04 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's 1984-style ancient surveillance law

    NewsGuard Part of ‘Attempts to Control What People Get to See’ - British Scholar

    © Flickr / Agnese
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    131

    Sputnik News spoke with a leading researcher on propaganda at one of Britain’s top universities about the partnership between Microsoft and NewsGuard, a neocon outfit seeking to exert control over what the public is allowed to read.

    "NewsGuard seems to be part of a range of new attempts to control what people get to see and hear in the media," said Piers Robinson during an interview with Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Thursday. Robinson is co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies as well as the chair in politics, society and political journalism at the University of Sheffield.

    "What's going on here, ultimately, is decisions being made over what people can and cannot see, and decisions being made over what is trustworthy and what is untrustworthy news."

    The neocon-backed news rating agency has made its way onto Microsoft's web browser for Windows 10. NewsGuard is the same "news rating agency" that still classifies Fox News as a highly credible outlet and warns against trusting information from WikiLeaks.

    "We've known for years that corporate media is very closely located to political and economic power, and it's got huge amounts of problems in terms of media independence. We've had a breaking away from that in recent years with alternative and independent media — with the availability of Press TV, Sputnik, RT — which provide at least the start of alternative viewpoints, and now that's in danger of being closed down again," said Robinson.

    This undated photo provided by Iranian state television's English-language service, Press TV, shows its American-born news anchor Marzieh Hashemi
    © AP Photo / Press TV
    Arrest of Iran's Press TV Journo in St. Louis Sets ‘Dangerous Precedent'

    NewsGuard basically works as an internet browser extension that provides green-check endorsements of certain publications, contrasted with red-x warnings not to read other publications. Despite the company's contention that NewsGuard merely provides "nutrition labels" for news sites, nutrition labels at the grocery store do not prominently feature a thumbs-up or thumbs-down suggestion on whether to eat a piece of cheesecake.

    "This really ultimately, as far as I can tell, is certainly an attempt by the mainstream, broadly speaking, to try to make sure people keep on listening to them and don't listen to other voices out there. We know the mainstream media doesn't do its job in speaking truth to power. That's been challenged in recent years, and these kinds of developments threaten to take us back to square one. This is a very, very dangerous [and] bad development," he said.

    Fake news
    CC0
    ‘Clearly the Truth Doesn’t Matter’: BuzzFeed Won’t Retract Story Refuted by Mueller’s Office

    NewsGuard has ranked MintPress News, Sputnik and RT as "untrustworthy." When asked for comment about whether the company is biased — the very charge it has leveled against numerous outlets — a spokesman for the company previously told Sputnik that it does not have any bias "at all." (Harvard's Nieman Lab reported last year that NewsGuard has given "a few" liberal news sites red-xs while dishing out red-xs to "many" conservative news sites.)

    Related:

    Guarding You From The News: NewsGuard Warns Against Reading WikiLeaks
    ‘A Front’: NewsGuard ‘News Rating Agency’ Guided by US Spies, ‘Propagandists’
    NewsGuard 'Anti-Fake News' App Gets Blasted Online Over Censorship Claims
    Tags:
    NewsGuard, Piers Robinson, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse