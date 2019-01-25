International Relations Analyst: 'Canadian PM Does Not Dare to Meet With Putin'

Jocelyn Coulon, an international relations analyst and a former adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in 2016-2017, accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of failing Canadian diplomacy. In an interview with Sputnik, Coulon explained how Canada has managed to spoil relations with the United States, China, India, and Russia at once.

"Justin Trudeau does not understand the dynamics of the development of the situation in the international arena (…). The Canadian government could not grasp the situation in the world."

"The current government is in its fourth year in power. Elections will be held in October. Today, it can be stated that no matter who is to blame, the Canadian government has tense or very bad relations with four world powers, namely Russia, China, India, and the United States."

© REUTERS / Remo Casilli Canadian Prime Minister Gets Angry Reception During Quebec Visit

"Justin Trudeau does not pay any attention to serious international problems, which does not correspond to the image he creates. By sending a positive message to other countries, the Canadian prime minister is still unable to move from rhetoric to action. Image cultivation is not enough for the influence of Canada in the world."

"It seems that the government is unaware that the situation in the world has changed significantly and that attention and subtlety must be exercised in order to navigate in this new world. In a relationship mistakes are fraught with serious consequences, whether with China, India or the United States. Our relations with Russia are also not in our favour, given the importance that the Ocean and the Arctic territories will acquire over time", Coulon emphasised.

"Canada finds itself in an unprecedented position in diplomacy. (…) It was not often in our history that we found ourselves in this position, not to mention the bad relations with the Arab world and the complete absence of Canada's interest in Africa."

"I am afraid that due to numerous diplomatic blunders, Canada may lose a chance to be elected to the UN Security Council."

© REUTERS / Chris Wattie Canadian Prime Minister Says Marijuana Will Be Legal Nationwide Starting October 17

Regarding Canada's relations with India, according to Jocelyn Coulon, they did not get off the ground because of Trudeau's unsuccessful visit to this country. Such complex relations between two member countries of the British Commonwealth have rarely been seen. India is not satisfied with the presence of four Sikh ministers in the Trudeau government since Sikhs and Punjabis are still a very delicate problem in India.

It should be noted that during a visit to India in 2018, Justin Trudeau's environment invited a Sikh extremist to participate in an official event. This diplomatic miscalculation did not go unnoticed: "We know how delicate the Sikh problem is in India, and the prime minister's entourage has been extremely thoughtless."

"Canada's relations with India are stagnant. I doubt that Mr Trudeau will again visit India and I am not sure at all that the Prime Minister of India is eager to pay a visit to Canada. […] The above-mentioned visit had devastating consequences both economically and politically."

© REUTERS / Chris Wattie Canadian Prime Minister 'Deeply Disappointed' US Withdrew From Paris Deal

"Canada's policy towards Russia is now dictated by the Ukrainian community in this country. (…) Political parties in Canada look at the millions of Canadians of Ukrainian origin who vote in elections, and this largely determines our attitude towards Ukraine and Russia."

"Everyone is trying to maintain relations with Russia. For example, Macron was twice in Russia. He is not afraid to go there and shake hands with Putin, as does Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The Canadian PM does not dare to meet with Putin. We should not forget that Canada has only two neighbours among the major world powers: the United States and Russia."

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.