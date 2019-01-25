Register
07:48 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin

    International Relations Analyst: 'Canadian PM Does Not Dare to Meet With Putin'

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Jocelyn Coulon, an international relations analyst and a former adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in 2016-2017, accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of failing Canadian diplomacy. In an interview with Sputnik, Coulon explained how Canada has managed to spoil relations with the United States, China, India, and Russia at once.

    "Justin Trudeau does not understand the dynamics of the development of the situation in the international arena (…). The Canadian government could not grasp the situation in the world."

    "The current government is in its fourth year in power. Elections will be held in October. Today, it can be stated that no matter who is to blame, the Canadian government has tense or very bad relations with four world powers, namely Russia, China, India, and the United States."

    Justin Trudeau
    © REUTERS / Remo Casilli
    Canadian Prime Minister Gets Angry Reception During Quebec Visit
    "Justin Trudeau does not pay any attention to serious international problems, which does not correspond to the image he creates. By sending a positive message to other countries, the Canadian prime minister is still unable to move from rhetoric to action. Image cultivation is not enough for the influence of Canada in the world."

    "It seems that the government is unaware that the situation in the world has changed significantly and that attention and subtlety must be exercised in order to navigate in this new world. In a relationship mistakes are fraught with serious consequences, whether with China, India or the United States. Our relations with Russia are also not in our favour, given the importance that the Ocean and the Arctic territories will acquire over time", Coulon emphasised.

    "Canada finds itself in an unprecedented position in diplomacy. (…) It was not often in our history that we found ourselves in this position, not to mention the bad relations with the Arab world and the complete absence of Canada's interest in Africa."

    "I am afraid that due to numerous diplomatic blunders, Canada may lose a chance to be elected to the UN Security Council."

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Canadian Prime Minister Says Marijuana Will Be Legal Nationwide Starting October 17
    READ MORE: Canadian Journalist: 'Our Prime Minister Has Manufactured an Open-Border Crisis'

    Regarding Canada's relations with India, according to Jocelyn Coulon, they did not get off the ground because of Trudeau's unsuccessful visit to this country. Such complex relations between two member countries of the British Commonwealth have rarely been seen. India is not satisfied with the presence of four Sikh ministers in the Trudeau government since Sikhs and Punjabis are still a very delicate problem in India.

    It should be noted that during a visit to India in 2018, Justin Trudeau's environment invited a Sikh extremist to participate in an official event. This diplomatic miscalculation did not go unnoticed: "We know how delicate the Sikh problem is in India, and the prime minister's entourage has been extremely thoughtless."

    "Canada's relations with India are stagnant. I doubt that Mr Trudeau will again visit India and I am not sure at all that the Prime Minister of India is eager to pay a visit to Canada. […] The above-mentioned visit had devastating consequences both economically and politically."

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Canadian Prime Minister 'Deeply Disappointed' US Withdrew From Paris Deal
    READ MORE: Canadian Prime Minister: Trump Can Use Auto Tariffs as Threat Instrument

    "Canada's policy towards Russia is now dictated by the Ukrainian community in this country. (…) Political parties in Canada look at the millions of Canadians of Ukrainian origin who vote in elections, and this largely determines our attitude towards Ukraine and Russia."

    "Everyone is trying to maintain relations with Russia. For example, Macron was twice in Russia. He is not afraid to go there and shake hands with Putin, as does Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The Canadian PM does not dare to meet with Putin. We should not forget that Canada has only two neighbours among the major world powers: the United States and Russia."

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Canadian Citizen Kidnapped in Burkina Faso on Tuesday Night - Security Minister
    Ottawa Asks Beijing for Clemency for Canadian Citizen Sentenced to Death Penalty
    WATCH: Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Gets Ice Cold Treatment at Presser
    China Lambasts PM Trudeau's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on Canadian's Death Sentence
    Tags:
    relations, diplomatic relations, Vladimir Putin, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, India, China, Canada, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse