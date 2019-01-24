Register
19:12 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Security forces run after a demonstrator during a protest of opposition supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela

    Social Media Among Tools Used to Destabilize Situation in Venezuela - Scholars

    © REUTERS/ CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Those interested in further destabilizing the situation in Venezuela may be seeking to use social networks as a powerful tool for sowing discord and spreading fake information, while first such attempts seem to be already taking shape, experts told Sputnik.

    As protests broke out in Venezuela amid escalated tensions between the government and opposition, reports emerged on social media, claiming that that half of the Venezuelan armed forces sided with the opposition. The allegations remained unconfirmed, but the practice of spreading fakes in social media has already been widely used in several conflicts across the world.

    Soon, some social network users claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s profiles on Facebook and Instagram have lost a blue verified badge, a special icon meant to confirm the authenticity of the pages of a public person or a celebrity. Both social networks later said that Maduro never verified his accounts in the first place.

    "Of course, such technologies [social media] are used to destabilize the situation, especially when there is a lack of information. Of course, such information in social networks affects the mood of the security forces. It is possible that this is a provocation [to sow] a split among security agencies and the army. This technology is used quite often," Nikolai Mironov, the head of the Center for Economic and Political Reform (CEPF), told Sputnik.

    He added that social media had long ago been engaged in politics and turned into "one of the most powerful political resources," capable of mobilizing large audiences.

    "It is quite possible that Facebook uses these technologies, especially as the Americans have officially declared that they support another figure, [Guaido]. Of course, they will use all possible instruments for destabilization, including the social media to mobilize the population for protests. Obviously, we will see powerful endeavours to do it through social networks, going as far as blocking accounts of people who support the president and using a bot army," the expert explained.

    Alexey Martynov, the director of the International Institute of the Newly Established States, shares a similar opinion. He recalled that social media was actively used in preparation, organization, and implementation of coups across the globe.

    According to Martynov, the main emphasis in the preparation of such events is now made not on the brutal force — as was the case in the 20th century — but on the social mobilization of people, who are encouraged to take to the streets and join one of the sides.

    "We had been witnessing this sort of things in almost all coups that were, to one or another extent, partly organized with the assistance of the so-called western think tanks, various funds, analytical groups under the aegis of Western governments and special services. We can clearly witness it in the post-Soviet countries, right next to us," Martynov said, citing the events that rocked Ukraine in 2004 and 2014 and resulted in power changes.

    French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
    EU Supports 'Re-Establishment of Democracy' in Venezuela - Macron
    On Wednesday, Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States formally recognized Guaido and demanded that Maduro, whom it no longer considers to be the legitimate head of state, prevent violent actions against the opposition.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Protests for 3d Day, Shots Replace Cooking Banging of Pots (VIDEOS)

    Maduro, in turn, insisted that he was the country's constitutional president and called the opposition leader a puppet manipulated by the United States. He accused the latter of attempting to stage a coup in Venezuela and announced the decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the country.

    READ MORE: Protests in France and Venezuela — Spot the Difference

    To date, along with the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru have recognized Guaido as the country’s interim president.

    READ MORE: There Will Be No Snap Election in Venezuela — Envoy to Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the experts do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    protest, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse