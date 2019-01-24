Register
20:48 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German modern art painter Gerhard Richter, pictured in 2017

    'All Painting is Indebted' to Oscar Nominated German Film Artist Gerhard Richter

    © AFP 2018 /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A movie based on the life of German modern art legend Gerhard Richter has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Sputnik spoke to writer and art historian, John-Paul Stonard, about Richter and the film.

    Never Look Away was one of five non-English films nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday, 22 January.

    Although the central character in the film — known in Germany as Werk Ohne Autor (Work Without Author) — is called Kurt Barnert, it is clearly based on Gerhard Richter.

    Richter was born in Dresden the year before Hitler came to power and after the war he was an art student in communist East Germany.

    After some initial success Richter, feeling restricted by the East German system, defected to the West and went on to become one of the greatest painters of modern art in the 20th century.

    Richter 'Reinvented Painting'

    John-Paul Stonard, a writer and art historian, said Richter was "right up there with Picasso and Kandinsky" and had "reinvented painting" in his lifetime.

    "He was the most important painter of the second half of the 20th century. All painting now is in some way indebted to him, as it was when he was growing up to Picasso. But they could not be more different as personalities and as artists," Mr. Stonard told Sputnik.

    An exhibition of Richter's work was shown at the Tate Modern in London in 2011.

    Employees at Sotheby's in New York hang a 1968 painting by Gerhard Richter, of the cathedral square in Milan
    © AP Photo /
    Employees at Sotheby's in New York hang a 1968 painting by Gerhard Richter, of the cathedral square in Milan
    An exhibition o

    Mr. Stonard said at the time Richter's work "encompassed elements of his private life — marriage, divorce, fatherhood — alongside reflections on the ongoing traumas of national history, from German political violence in the 1970s to international terrorism in the 21st century.

    One of his most famous works, entitled Man Shot Down, is based on a photograph of the notorious left-wing German terrorist Andreas Baader, who supposedly shot himself in Stammheim prison in 1977 after smuggling a gun into his cell, although conspiracy theorists still insist he was murdered.

    Richter's abstract paintings are highly sought after — one was sold for £30.4 million at Sotheby's in London in 2015, a record for a living European artist. 

    Richter once said the art market is "as incomprehensible as Chinese physics", although he does not complain at the amounts paid for his work, which have made him a very wealthy man.

    Now 86, Richter told the German DPA news agency he had not seen the film but he found the trailer "too thriller-like" and told The New Yorker he had told Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck he did not approve of his life being turned into a movie.

    "I can't imagine that Richter was very welcoming of the film — why would he be?" Mr. Stonard told Sputnik.

    Mr. Stonard said it had got fairly mixed reviews.

    "It is an engaging film, as long as you don't confuse it with any sort of reality. The characterisation and settings are all very well done, and the historical survey is impressive. The story is not always believable, for example the idea that Richter solves a family mystery through painting. Although the film shows the move to the more sophisticated West, you get the impression of watching something more like Socialist Realism, with all the over-done drama and emotion — kitsch," Mr. Stonard told Sputnik.

    Never Look Away is not the only film about an artist to be nominated for an Oscar.

    The Artists Who Have Been Depicted on the Big Screen

    Willem Defoe's depiction of Van Gogh in At Eternity's Gate is also nominated for a Best Actor Oscar.

    Timothy Spall was nominated for Best Actor at the 2015 Oscars in Mr Turner, about the eponymous British artist, Ed Harris played Jackson Pollock in a 2000 film, Colin Firth played Vermeer in Girl With A Pearl Earring in 2003 and Anthony Hopkins portrayed the Spanish artist in Surviving Picasso in 1996.

    But do any of them do justice to the artist and his art?

    "I don't think it is an impossible task. Providing insight into an artist's life and work is more or less well done in the cinema. Both the Pollock and Turner films were excellent in this respect," Mr. Stonard told Sputnik.

    "But the cinema will never be able to rival the depth of perception that you can get with the written word — with biographies and monographs about artist's work. The best book on Richter's work is one he wrote himself — the most recent edition of his collected writings. Really fascinating," Mr. Stonard told Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Ancient Martial Art of Bull Wrestling Adapting to Modern Era (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Art Exhibit Featuring Saudi Flag to Be Removed From Ground Zero (PHOTOS)
    Kim Kardashian Stirs Twitter by Backing Kanye's Support for R. Kelly's 'Art'
    Cat-astophe! UK Art Expert's Pet Destroys Rare 17th Century Painting - Reports
    Tags:
    foreign languages, Oscars, film, modern art, art, Academy Awards, Adolf Hitler, East Germany, Dresden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse