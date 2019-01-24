Register
09:45 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

    Former UKIP Leader: May's Credibility in Terms of Brexit Process Is Shredded

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As Britain’s Brexit deadlock continues, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has warned MPs that attempts to delay and cancel the UK’s departure from the European Union will be worse for the country than a no deal. Sputnik spoke to Diane James, MEP and the Former Leader of UKIP, for her views on these developments.

    Sputnik: Today, The International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has warned MPs that attempts to delay and cancel the UK's departure from the European Union will be worse for the country than a no deal. Is he right with this recent statement?

    A scrabble board spells out Brexit in Dublin, Ireland May 4 2016.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Ireland Wants Clarity From UK on Brexit – Finance Ministry
    Diane James: Yes I think he is. It's not just the dissatisfaction out there amongst voters; its dismay, its disgust, it's just real anger that's starting to build. At the weekend, we had another MP warning that if the MPs aren't careful with their shenanigans, there would be civil unrest.

    I think that Liam Fox is just highlighting that political temperature and the fact that if the House of Commons and what's going on inside the House of Commons continues then voters are really going to turn to other means to send their signal. You only have to look at the Twitter traffic, the Facebook traffic — this sort of thing but we have a serious problem right now of where the voters are and where the MPs are, and there is just a complete and utter disconnect.

    Sputnik: Michel Barnier has stated that the EU will only extend article 50 if there is 'stable majority' in UK for Brexit outcome. Looking at these comments, does it look likely that the EU will extend article 50?

    Diane James: They don't need to because it is all about the political gameplay that is going on. Barnier has held a very tough line since he was appointed and you have to bear in mind I think that his credibility is on the line here if he doesn't get the deal that he's put so much effort into, he is not going to lose faith and go back to EU member states to say ‘sorry guys, I got it wrong. The UK is actually in a stronger position… whatever'. Barnier is superlative politician, he's got Brexit where he wants it to be; he doesn't want Brexit to happen, he is actually courting and colluding with the remainers here in the UK, particularly the MPs who want the UK to remain and potentially have another referendum, and that's where he's coming from.

    The logo of Japan's Sony Corp. is displayed in front of the company's headquarters in Tokyo on July 31, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro NOGI
    Sony to Relocate European Headquarters to Amsterdam Amid Brexit Process
    READ MORE: Twitter Erupts as EU Official Trolls UK Over Brexit With Spice Girls Lyrics

    Sputnik: Ok and earlier this week Theresa May published her Brexit Plan B, outlining plans to plans to axe the Irish backstop from her Brexit deal with the EU. Is this the right direction the government should be taking on this issue?

    Diane James: Theresa May has performed so many u-turns and given up on so many of her red lines but quite frankly her credibility in terms of the Brexit process is shredded. My views is that most people now listen to what she's saying and switch off after a very short period of time because they don't think she's got any credibility to what she says at all.

    You have got to add to this that even if Theresa May says something and puts it out as strongly as she possibly can, what she has proved over and over again, her control over Tory party discipline is hopeless, it is shredded, it doesn't exist. It doesn't really matter what she says because she can't deliver it and it's as simple as that.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Commentator on Brexit: 'We Should Have Been Preparing for No Deal from Day One'
    No 'No Deal' Vow, No 2 Brexit Ref, No Fee for EU Citizens: No Massive May Change
    'Huge Demand': Ex-UKIP Head Farage Aims to Lead New Pro-Brexit Party - Report
    Parl't Has No Right to Hijack Brexit Process - British Trade Minister Fox
    It's Inevitable That Article 50 Will Be Extended - UK Brexit Spokesman Starmer
    Tags:
    Brexit, Tory, European Union, Michel Barnier, Diane James, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse