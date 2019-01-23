Register
02:37 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fake news

    ‘Truth Doesn’t Matter’: BuzzFeed Won’t Retract Story Refuted by Mueller’s Office

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    BuzzFeed isn’t backing down on its claims that Donald Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about when talks on building Trump Tower Moscow ended ‒ despite the fact that the Special Counsel’s Office itself denied the story.

    On Friday, BuzzFeed's story published the previous day claiming US President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about when talks on building Trump Tower Moscow ended, was denounced by the Office of Special Counsel as "not accurate."

    BuzzFeed
    © AP Photo / Andy Kropa
    Bigger Claims, Smaller Evidence: BuzzFeed News’ Russiagate ‘Bombshell’ on Cohen Scrutinized Over Sources

    "BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate," Peter Carr, a spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller's office, said in a Friday statement.

    ​BuzzFeed, however, has only dug in, resorting to pedantry to defend itself as it refuses to retract the story and instead insists the special counsel specify which parts are not accurate.

    US media jumped on the story because of its implications: "at last we have the smoking gun, at last Trump is halfway out the door," journalist and author Daniel Lazare tells Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear. "But then came Mueller's denial, and there was a lot of egg on a lot of faces, and although BuzzFeed is sticking to the story, everyone else is running away from it as fast as they can."

    "This has happened time and time again," Lazare, author of "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War," noted. He also mentioned a Twitter thread by a Canadian pastor named Doug Johnson Hatlem that lists (at present) 44 Russiagate stories that have been retracted.

    ​"As soon as one story is knocked down, the press comes back with another story," he lamented. "Clearly the truth doesn't matter. I mean, Trump is an expert when it comes to fake news, but the media is copying him and is retelling fake news of his own."

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    'Not Accurate': Mueller Refutes BuzzFeed Cohen Scoop

    "We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the special counsel to make clear what he's disputing," BuzzFeed News Editor-In-Chief Ben Smith tweeted Friday evening.

    On CNN Monday, Anthony Cormier, one of the BuzzFeed story's authors along with Jason Leopold, told Brian Stelter that he has "further confirmation that this is right, and we are being told to stand our ground. Our reporting is being borne out to be accurate, and we are 100 percent behind it." He refused to divulge his sources.

    Cormier and Smith, who accompanied him on the network, said they "want to learn about the construction" of Carr's statement and have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the communications that led to the construction of that statement.

    ​Stelter grilled Smith about his editorial practices, barely letting him finish a sentence as he challenged Smith's decisions about sourcing and publishing, saying, "I'm concerned there wasn't enough requests for comment, enough detailed conversation with the Special Counsel's Office… why publish Thursday night instead of waiting for a third source or a fourth source, knowing the stakes of this story?"

    Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (File)
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Russian to Conclusions? NYT Misreports Manafort’s Ukraine Ties as Russian

    Cormier admitted that they weren't "in that room" and don't actually know the wording used in their infamous claim about what Trump said to Cohen, just the essence of its meaning.

    It's worth noting that BuzzFeed still stands by its decision in January 2017 to publish the 35-page Steele dossier without being able to verify its claims, because of which the outlet is now a target in several lawsuits for libel — formerly including two by Cohen, incidentally, which the lawyer gave up on last April. Sputnik has also reported on the dodgy foundations of the dossier, a muckraking report compiled on Trump by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele's company Fusion GPS in the months before the 2016 US election at the behest of the Democratic Party and later the FBI.

    Related:

    Trump’s AG Pick Barr Calls Mueller a Friend, Vows to Protect Russia Probe
    Watergate Journalist Speculates What Mueller’s Draft Report Will Be About
    US Senators Set to Re-Introduce Bill to Protect Mueller's Russia Investigation
    US Attorney for Russian Firm in Mueller Probe Accuses US Court of Bias
    Pelosi Doesn't Rule Out Impeaching Trump, Says Democrats Will Wait for Mueller
    Tags:
    retraction, fake news, Loud and Clear, story, defense, BuzzFeed, Ben Smith, Michael Cohen, Daniel Lazare
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse