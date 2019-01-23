Register
08:46 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-Brexit protester walks outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 17, 2019

    'No Deal and Disorderly Exit From EU is Now the Default Scenario' – Scholar

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has presented her Brexit Plan B to the UK Parliament noting that it was possible to avoid a no-deal Brexit only if the authorities choose to pursue one of the two scenarios: striking an agreement with the EU bloc or revoking Article 50.

    Sputnik discussed May's plan with Professor Federico Fabbrini, director of the Dublin City University Brexit Institute and professor of European law at the DCU School of Law and Government.

    Sputnik: Experts and politicians say that Mrs. May's plan B is essentially nothing new. Given the looming deadline, how possible is it to come up with a deal that will satisfy all the parties?

    Anti-Brexit supporters talk as they protest opposite the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK Government Accepts Plan-B Demand if Theresa May's Brexit Deal Rejected
    Federico Fabbrini: What Theresa May presented to Parliament is something very similar to what she had already put in front of the House of Commons last week. In other words, plan B looks a lot like plan A.

    This is understandable because on the one hand, it's unlikely that the UK government will be able to secure a different kind of deal with the European Union. Nevertheless, on the other hand, this obviously raises important challenges because that Brexit deal was voted down in the House of Commons a week ago with over 200 votes against that deal in the majority. So, we are, obviously, at a critical moment in the Brexit negotiations.

    Sputnik: Is Britain heading to a no-deal?

    Federico Fabbrini: Indeed, that's now a default scenario following the rejection of the withdrawal agreement that was negotiated between the British government and the European Commission.

    READ MORE: Tusk Warned Cameron About 'Dangerous, Stupid' Brexit, Saw Fear in His Eyes

    The default now is a disorderly exit of the UK from the European Union for the simple fact that the clock is ticking and if nothing is agreed, if there's no new deal or this deal being passed before 29 March, then, automatically the UK will be outside the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

    Sputnik: The prime minister is expected to discuss the backstop issue with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and she will try to get more concessions from the European Union. What could we expect?

    Federico Fabbrini: Indeed, the backstop issue has become the most controversial part of the withdrawal agreement. In the decision by the House of Commons to vote down the deal, many reasons came together, but no doubt the backstop has been one of those elements of the withdrawal agreement that caused more opposition in the House of Commons.

    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    UK PM May's 'Plan B' on Brexit Deal May Include Ditching Irish Backstop – Reports
    So, Theresa May will now try to assuage the DUP members of Parliament and convince them that, at the end of the day, it's not such a bad deal. And yet, it's unclear what kind of additional concession Theresa May might get from the European Union on this point.

    In fact, the backstop provision is a crucial element of the withdrawal agreement; it's an insurance policy that in particular the Republic of Ireland has insisted, rightly, on having within the Brexit deal.

    And on this point, there is wide support across the European Union for the Irish request. Yesterday, the Polish minister of foreign affairs somehow opened the door towards the UK, saying that, perhaps, the backstop could be restricted to a number of years, but that prompted strong negative reaction both from Berlin and Paris, which are key stakeholders, of course, in the negotiation. So, I frankly don't see any possibility for the European Union to concede to the UK a withdrawal agreement which doesn't have a permanent backstop provision within it.

    Sputnik: On 29 January, British MPs will vote on Mrs. May's plan B agreement on Brexit. What will happen if they rejected? Will there be another round of negotiations with Brussels?

    White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    ‘No Plan B’: US Media Laments Disarray in US White House
    Federico Fabbrini: If next week again the House of Commons votes down the deal proposed by Prime Minister May, we will essentially be back at square one where we are today. The default once more would be a disorderly Brexit, with the UK withdrawing from the European Union without a deal. There would certainly again be the possibility to move in the direction of a second referendum by extending membership in the European Union.

    Or, perhaps, the alternative could be for the UK to opt for an off-the-shelf solution, for example the so-called Norway option, which would mean the UK joining the European Economic Area. The advantage of that solution is that it would probably have a majority support within the House of Commons, and it would also be relatively easy to do because it's a model that already exists.

    READ MORE: No 'No Deal' Vow, No 2 Brexit Ref, No Fee for EU Citizens: No Massive May Change

    The European Economic Area is based on a treaty to which Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and the EU member states are parties, so it wouldn't require additional negotiations of the terms and conditions; it would simply require Britain to accept that kind of solution. So, certainly, the vote next week will be extremely important, and as we get closer and closer to 29 March, of course, the chances of Prime Minister May to get her deal passed with Parliament might actually increase.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    May's 'Plan B' on Brexit Deal May Include Ditching Irish Backstop – Reports
    UK PM May Gives Statement on Alternative Brexit Plan (VIDEO)
    'Gollum-May' Sings Brexit-Inspired Bohemian Rhapsody Song, Conquers Social Media
    Tags:
    no-deal, Brexit, European Commission, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse