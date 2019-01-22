Netanyahu Needs Airstrikes on Syria to Raise Popularity Ahead of Vote - Scholar

Sputnik has discussed the development with Dr Taleb Ibrahim, a Syrian political analyst and deputy director of the Damascus Centre for Strategic Studies.
Sputnik: What has contributed to the escalation of tensions between Israel and Syria now?
Sputnik: Now, unlike previous instances, Israel owned up publicly to what it was doing, what's your take on that why is this so?
Dr Taleb Ibrahim: Yes, Israelis want to tell Americans that if you withdraw from Syria we are ready. Israelis are ready to work alone against Iranians, and the other message is for Russia. If the Russians are unable to prevent Iranians from staying in Syria, as Israelis say, and this is not true in any way. If Russia is unable to implement any more pressure on the government of Syria and on Iran, Israel is able to do what Israel wants.
The other issue is that the Israelis attacks stopped for a long time after the shootdown of the Russian airplane and now Israel is resuming its activity in a very active and unprecedented way.
Sputnik: How justified is it firing rockets at another foreign country? Israel's maintaining its hitting Iranian targets in Syria, what's your take on that?
As I told you, the total number of Iranian experts inside Syria is about 3,000. That's in the whole Syrian territory. So this is not a very good justification to launch a war. I think that Israel wants to send a political message.
And this is a very bad game of Israelis, but anyhow, they are attacking Syrian territories and Syrian targets, and I think Syria has the right to ask the Iranians to come for help or to ask the Russian to come to help or to ask any other party to come for help. This is a sovereign state and Israel has nothing to do with that; but Israel now I think is looking for a very big confrontation in the Middle East and they have their own reasons.
Sputnik: So far we understand that there's been no condemnation of the Israeli attacks by the West, this comes at the same time as the statement from the US president that they were releasing their troops from the area, is there any correlation between the two, what's your thoughts?
They want to calm down the situation in Syria and establish security and peace in Syria; and they're not looking for war but the Israelis are looking for war. They want to destroy Syria and they want to implement their own agenda.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr Taleb Ibrahim and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
