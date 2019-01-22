Register
17:14 GMT +322 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem December 19, 2018

    Netanyahu Needs Airstrikes on Syria to Raise Popularity Ahead of Vote - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    205

    Israel has carried out airstrikes on Iranian targets in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus. The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the military operation in a tweet earlier this morning.

    Sputnik has discussed the development with Dr Taleb Ibrahim, a Syrian political analyst and deputy director of the Damascus Centre for Strategic Studies.

    Sputnik: What has contributed to the escalation of tensions between Israel and Syria now? 

    What is believed to be guided missiles are seen in the sky during what is reported to be an attack in Damascus, Syria, January 21, 2019, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / Facebook Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus/Youmiyat Qadifat Hawun fi Damashq
    Israel Launches Air Strikes on Syria Using Immunity Provided by Some UNSC Members - Damascus
    Dr Taleb Ibrahim: I think this is very bad news and Israel now is attacking Syria from time to time and they justify their attacks by saying that they're not targeting the Syrian Army or Syrian government, they are attacking only Iranians. Now, about the timing, I think this is related to some internal Israeli issues. As you know, a few months later there will be new elections inside Israel and, of course, Benjamin Netanyahu needs those attacks to raise his popularity inside Israel; and I think this is very much important for Netanyahu to make other narrative for the Israeli public to forget the great scandals about his corruption and corruption of his wife.

    Sputnik: Now, unlike previous instances, Israel owned up publicly to what it was doing, what's your take on that why is this so?

    Dr Taleb Ibrahim: Yes, Israelis want to tell Americans that if you withdraw from Syria we are ready. Israelis are ready to work alone against Iranians, and the other message is for Russia. If the Russians are unable to prevent Iranians from staying in Syria, as Israelis say, and this is not true in any way. If Russia is unable to implement any more pressure on the government of Syria and on Iran, Israel is able to do what Israel wants.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran's Aggression' in Syria

    The other issue is that the Israelis attacks stopped for a long time after the shootdown of the Russian airplane and now Israel is resuming its activity in a very active and unprecedented way.

    Sputnik: How justified is it firing rockets at another foreign country? Israel's maintaining its hitting Iranian targets in Syria, what's your take on that?

    Mideast Israel Moving Millions - Mt. Hermon
    © AP Photo / Nati Harnik
    Israel Closes Sole Ski Resort Mount Hermon Due to Escalation in Syria - IDF
    Dr Taleb Ibrahim: I don't think there are any real Iranian targets in Syria. Yes, there are some Iranians who are working in Syria as experts to help the Syrian Army in fighting terrorism. And Israel is the main ally and the main supporter of terrorism inside Syria. All of us remember that Israel shot down many Syrian airplanes while those airplanes were attacking terrorists and they were not attacking Israel in any way and I don't think that anyone here in Damascus is thinking about attacking Israel or going for a very big battle or for a regional confrontation because Syria now has a lot of problems inside and etc. But the Israelis say that they are attacking Iranians, this is not the truth.

    As I told you, the total number of Iranian experts inside Syria is about 3,000. That's in the whole Syrian territory. So this is not a very good justification to launch a war. I think that Israel wants to send a political message.

    Israeli troops patrol the Israeli-occupied sector of the Golan Heights on January 18, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Israel Armed Rebels in Order Not to Send Its Troops to Syria – Publicist
    They want to participate in the Syrian settlement, the Syrian political settlement and they're ready to say to the other Arabs that we are fighting Iranians that we and other Arabs are in one alliance against Iran, etc.

    And this is a very bad game of Israelis, but anyhow, they are attacking Syrian territories and Syrian targets, and I think Syria has the right to ask the Iranians to come for help or to ask the Russian to come to help or to ask any other party to come for help. This is a sovereign state and Israel has nothing to do with that; but Israel now I think is looking for a very big confrontation in the Middle East and they have their own reasons.

    Sputnik: So far we understand that there's been no condemnation of the Israeli attacks by the West, this comes at the same time as the statement from the US president that they were releasing their troops from the area, is there any correlation between the two, what's your thoughts?

    Damascus sky lights up with service to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Netanyahu Confirms Israel Struck Damascus International Airport Over the Weekend
    Dr Taleb Ibrahim: I think that Israel is not accountable and no one can ask Israel what you're doing because they're enjoying blind American support in everything and at the same time the Russians do not want more and more escalation. So I think Israelis are working freely in the Middle East and no one can stop them, until now. Of course, Russia tried to do a lot of things to prevent Israel from doing more and more attacks and Russia does not need any war inside Syria.

    READ MORE: IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' — Reports

    They want to calm down the situation in Syria and establish security and peace in Syria; and they're not looking for war but the Israelis are looking for war. They want to destroy Syria and they want to implement their own agenda.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr Taleb Ibrahim and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Carried Out Attacks Against Iranian Targets in Syria, PM Netanyahu Claims
    IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' - Reports
    Israel Armed Rebels in Order Not to Send Its Troops to Syria – Publicist
    Israel Wants to Intensify Intel, Ops Cooperation With US in Syria - Netanyahu
    Tags:
    tension, strikes, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse