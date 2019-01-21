Register
20:45 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Space junk

    There Are 'Big Beasts' Among 20,000 Pieces of Space Junk - European Space Agency

    © Photo: Mayak
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Since the 1950s, humanity has been firing rockets and satellites into orbit around the Earth, but most of this is now "space junk". Dr Holger Krag, the head of the European Space Agency's space debris office, spoke to Sputnik about the problem.

    The first satellite to orbit the planet — Sputnik 1 — may have burned up and come back to Earth but thousands of other pieces of detritus remain circling the planet, including Vanguard I, which was launched by the US Navy in 1958.

    "There are around 20,000 objects in orbit, but only seven percent of those are active, such as the International Space Station. Some of them are the size of a soccer ball but others can be extremely large with a span of 30 metres or more. Most are one or two metres in diameter but there are some big beasts out there," Dr. Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency's Space Debris Office told Sputnik from his office in Darmstadt, Germany.

    ​Amazingly they very rarely collide with each other.

    On 10 February 2009 a commercial US telecommunication satellite, owned by a firm called Iridium, was destroyed when it collided with a defunct Russian Cosmos satellite. Both were travelling at around 25,000 kilometres an hour.

    "We still don't know why they collided. There is no formal space traffic management. There is no space law but there are guidelines and there is good collaboration between all the larger space-faring nations — Russia, India, China, the ESA, NASA," Dr. Krag told Sputnik.

    ​There are a number of different orbits around the Earth.

    The highest orbit — 35,000 kilometres from the surface of the planet — is what is called the geo-stationary orbit and it is here that so-called GPS satellites, are placed. They circle the planet once a day and provide television signals, weather reports and telecommunications services.

    Ending Up in the 'Graveyard Orbit'

    This is a distance one-tenth of the way to the Moon but 300 kilometres beyond it is what is known as the "graveyard orbit", where GPS satellites which are being taken out of action are supposed to be moved so they can break up without damaging other live satellites.

    But the majority — more than two-thirds — of space junk is in a much lower orbit, less than 2,000 kilometres above the Earth.

    It contains mainly Earth observation satellites, which include scientific and climate monitoring satellites and CubeSats, tiny objects designed and built by universities to support academic learning and research.

    ​Nowadays there is a protocol which is supposed to ensure that satellites which have served their purpose are brought back to Earth, either burning up harmlessly in the atmosphere or crashing into oceans like the South Pacific.

    But often they malfunction and continue orbiting, stubbornly ignoring on-board or remote orders to return to dispose of themselves.

    So what can be done?

    Why Giant Laser Beams Are Not The Answer

    "Shooting them with lasers would make things worse. It would create more debris. One of our jobs is to make sure our fleet of craft is safely orbiting and avoiding debris. We also track objects and we are working on a system that would predict their position with high accuracy. That would be a map updated every hour," Dr. Krag told Sputnik.

    He said in some cases it was possible to trace back an object and work out exactly what it had been before it became space junk.

    "But you don't really care what it was as long as you don't collide with it," Dr. Krag told Sputnik.

    "Space is not partitioned. It's not like shipping lanes. You constantly monitor the traffic next to you and you have to watch out every day for any risk of collision. We make avoidance manouevres," Dr. Krag told Sputnik.

    ​He said there were no "rogue" countries deliberating ignoring space protocols.

    "I can't say there are no black sheep. But you pollute space globally so when you do something wrong it affects everybody and everybody understands that," Dr. Krag told Sputnik.

    The ESA is also proposing a mission, called e.deorbit, which would capture bits of space junk in a giant net and then burn them in re-entry.

    Brexit Not A Threat to Space Agency

    The European Space Agency, which was founded in 1975, is not related to the European Union.

    "Britain will remain in the ESA after Brexit. It's an independent organisations. We have many members who are not in the EU, including Norway and Switzerland. Canada is an associate member," Dr. Krag told Sputnik.

    The ESA — which currently has a fleet of 20 craft — launches most of its satellites from the giant Spaceport near Kourou in French Guiana, although they occasionally use Russian or even Indian launch sites.

    Related:

    Moon Village Already Exists in Contracts, European Space Agency Chief Says
    European Space Agency Hopes London-Moscow Tensions Won't Affect Work With Russia
    European Space Agency to Provide Landing System for Russian Lunar Mission
    European Space Agency Given the Go-Ahead to Hunt for Aliens
    Tags:
    space junk, satellites, collision, European Space Agency, Darmstadt, French Guiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse