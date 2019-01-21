Register
17:36 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An investor checks stock market prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, in eastern China's Anhui province

    China’s GDP Growth in 2018 Drops to Lowest Level Since 1990

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China’s GDP growth slowed down in 2018 and dropped to its lowest level since 1990, amid weakening domestic demand and under pressure from economic and trade disputes with the United States.

    According to preliminary data of country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s GDP in 2018 amounted to 90.03 trillion yuan (about $13.04 trillion), which is by 6.6 percent more than in the previous year.

    A stock investor gestures as he checks share prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, east China's Anhui province
    © AFP 2018 / CHINA OUT
    Int'l Oil Prices Hit 2019 High Amid Strong Chinese Demand
    According to the official figures, the year-on-year GDP growth was 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, 6.7 percent in the second, 6.5 percent in the third and 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter.

    The Chinese economy, which has accounted for almost a third of the global growth in the past decade, has begun to slow down over the past few years, which is a matter of concern for experts. The Chinese authorities do not share their pessimism, calling it "new normal," which implies qualitative, intensive development, instead of rapid rate of growth.

    Still Growth Leader

    Commenting on the economic results of 2018, NBS Director Ning Jizhe stressed at the press conference that China was still the main contributor to the world’s economic growth.

    "In 2018, the GDP grew by 6.6 percent, coinciding with the projected target of about 6.5 percent. These growth rates rank first among the five world’s largest economies. The contribution of the Chinese economy to the world’s economic growth approached 30 percent, China remains the main contributor to the world’s economic growth", Ning said.

    READ MORE: China's Economic Stimulus Plans Encourage Investors, But Debt Concerns Linger

    The official also noted that, despite the difficult international situation, the country’s economy had generally shown the steady growth, with the social and economic development objectives having been achieved.

    "The economic growth was within reasonable limits", Ning stressed.

    Under Pressure of Tariffs

    The head of the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics admitted that the trade and economic dispute with the United States did affect the country’s economy, but, according to the official, that impact could be controlled.

    "If we look at that from the point of view of economic data, it is generally accepted that the fourth quarter, as a rule, is most influenced by the international situation. If we talk about the trade and economic frictions, they affect not only the economies of China and the United States, but also the entire global economy", he explained.

    Jizhe added that trade and economic differences between China and the United States had started in the second quarter of last year, and the Chinese government had taken a number of measures to ensure the employment, financial, foreign trade and investment stability.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Chinese Authorities Recognise Impact of Trade War With US on Country's Economy
    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

    The next stage of China-US economic and trade consultations will be held on January 30-31. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States to participate in the talks. The first round of the consultations between the countries was held at the level of deputy ministers in Beijing on January 7-9.

    READ MORE: Davos Forum Warns Rife Political Risks Impair Global Economic Outlook

    According to analysts of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the growth of China’s GDP could slow to 6.3 percent in 2019, due to the world’s factors of instability. However, CASS’ analysts noted that even with this growth rate, China’s contribution to the development of the world economy would still remain one of the most significant as the "hard landing" of its economy was not expected.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mainland China's Inflation Rate Slows, Points to Steady GDP Growth
    China's GDP Growth in Q3 2018 Lowers to 6.5% Amid Trade Row With US
    China’s GDP Growth Rate to Stay Strong, But Slightly Weaken This Year - IMF
    China's Top Economic Planner Details Stimulus to Boost GDP
    Tags:
    GDP growth, GDP, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Center for US-China Relations, China's National Bureau of Statistics, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse