Register
20:27 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A protestor wearing a yellow vest (gilet jaune) and with a French President Emmanuel Macron mask poses on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on December 8, 2018 during protest against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes.

    'The Yellow Vests Will Triumph Where the Nuit Debout Failed' – Unionist

    © AFP 2018 / Zakaria ABDELKAFI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The ongoing wave of anti-government protests in France is not limited to the Yellow Vests; a lesser known movement, known as the “Red Pens”, is also on the rise. Comprised of teachers and lecturers who are disillusioned with traditional trade unions, the movement is calling for direct action.

    Like the Yellow Vests, the "Red Pens" first appeared on Facebook, and although the movement was established just over a month ago, on 12 December, 60,000 people have already joined the group. This is particularly impressive considering there are only 880,000 teachers in the country.

    Disillusioned with trade unions, they intend to achieve their objectives via acts of civil disobedience and other tactics, including seizing premises, refusing to report on progress, and urging parents to boycott schools.

    Yellow Vests protest in Paris
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Act 10: Yellow Vests Protests in Paris Turn Violent (VIDEO)
    The group's first gathering took place on 12 January, not far from the Lycée Henri-IV, where Emmanuel Macron studied.

    Sputnik spoke to members of the "Red Pens" movement and trade union leaders about the possible unification of various protest forces in France.

    Rodolphe Dumouch, a science teacher and member of the new movement, told Sputnik:

    "I am surprised that this did not happen before. They have already been saying for 20 years that this will happen in 10 years. Now it really comes from people and that really scares the government. Over the years, most professions have depreciated, and their professional communities are beginning to protest one after another. And this is not the limit. I think that there will come the turn of physicians and pharmacists as well. In my opinion, the struggle is uniting but those in power will do everything to prevent this", he said.

    READ MORE: Yellow Vests Protests Continue Despite President Macron's Outreach

    "This will happen when farmers protest on the streets at the same time as civil servants, the General Confederation of Labour [Confédération générale du travail, CGT] with small traders unions and taxi drivers with the French National Railway Company [Société Nationale des Chemins de fer français, SNCF]. In short, the alliance of Poujadism and class struggle", the teacher added. 

    Demonstrators wearing yellow vests stands next to a burning bicycle at the Champs Elysees avenue during a protest in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    'Great Blah!' French Netizens Doubt Macron's 'National Debate' Can Calm Yellow Vests Down
    At the same time, judging by a "Red Pens" press release published on 14 January, such a unification is still far away. Despite their assertions that "they are concerned about the problems that prompted thousands of citizens to unite in the movement of yellow vests", they clarify that the "Red Pens" are "not connected with them" and their demands are the demands of the representatives of their profession.

    "[The] Yellow vests are a civil movement, and [we] are a professional one", the group said in the press release.

    A mathematics teacher from the suburbs of Paris, who spoke to Sputnik on the condition of anonymity, was pessimistic about a potential unification, stressing that he "never believed in this idea" and does not take the "Blue Beacon Lights" and "Red Pens" movements seriously. However, he believes the Yellow Vests could be successful.

    READ MORE: Students March in Paris to Protest Macron's Education Reforms (VIDEO)

    Albert-Jean Mougin, the former deputy head of the National Lyceums and Colleges Union (Syndicat national des lycées et collèges, SNALC), believes the struggle is far from over:

    "Some representatives of the Yellow Vests movement are seeking to create a political organisation on its basis. But it turns out something like the Gallic village of Asterix and Obelix fighting alone against the superior forces of Rome. They are unable to find the accord. Perhaps, this is a genesis of a new form of constant protest of the crowds. But this cannot last long. The main thing is to return, perhaps as a result of a broad national debate, to an effective democracy and representation. But for this, it is necessary for the French to once again trust those who rule them. This, however, is not a purely French phenomenon. Others also face a similar problem, for example, such countries as Germany, the UK", he told Sputnik.

    Emmanuel Macron
    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky
    Three Speeches: Linguist Explains Macron's Hidden Message to Yellow Vests
    The majority of French demonstrators distrust politicians and the ruling elite. Meanwhile, Jean-Paul Brighelli, a teacher, writer, and school education specialist, said the composition of these social movements is politically heterogeneous.

    "There are too many biases on each side. You should put the cards on the table and think: what requirements are common to all?"

    According to the expert, these divisions within society are being exploited by the government:

    "The government manages to divide [the protesters], making it clear that there are still left and right, whereas the real difference is vertical: between an oligarchy, which believes that everything is permissible to it, and the destroyed basis [of society]".

    Pierre Chantelot, a member of the National Higher Education and Research Union (Syndicat national de l'enseignement supérieur de la Fédération Syndicale unitaire, SNESUP-FSU), is somewhat more optimistic about a possible unification.

    "Yellow Vests, Blue Beacon Lights, Red Pens… It all looks like a rainbow. But do not underestimate the resentment of the French. Ultimately, these movements will merge, and there are already encouraging signs. Where the Yellow Vests are protesting, the retirees pick up the baton, replacing the workers; people communicate, exchange opinions", he told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Yellow Vests Call for Cash Withdrawals From French Banks to 'Frighten the State'

    "The Yellow Vests will triumph where the Nuit debout failed. The human factor is decisive, and this is a positive thing", Mr Chantelot added, referring to the Nuit debout movement, which protested against President Hollande's labour reforms.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    'Yellow Vest' Protests Held in Brussels
    The Long Haul: 'Yellow Vests' Launch 10th Weekend of Protests in France (VIDEO)
    Serbian Protests: Vucic's Yellow Vest Moment?
    Macron's 'Pseudo National Debate' Won't Diffuse Yellow Vests Crisis – Journo
    Tags:
    protests, yellow vests, yellow vest, Yellow Vests Protests, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse