Register
05:17 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook logo

    Sputnik Ban Latest Example of Creeping Neocon Control of Facebook

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    336

    The revelation of a new nefarious Russian plot made headlines Thursday after Facebook announced that it took down hundreds of pages associated with the Sputnik News agency. However, the social media giant’s claims that those accounts engaged in “coordinated inauthentic behavior” won’t convince anyone who takes a deeper look at Facebook’s actions.

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik / Igor Russak
    Sanctions Against Sputnik, Ria Novosti Ukraine Another Act of Political Censorship - Russian Foreign Ministry
    In its statement, Facebook admits that it has no issues with the content of the Sputnik-associated pages: even to the suspicious eyes of trained researchers, the pages registered as legitimate. "We're taking down these Pages and accounts based on their behavior, not the content they post," writes Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Cybersecurity Policy for Facebook. What Facebook takes an issue with is where this content was posted.

    Sputnik articles appeared on multiple pages on the platform dedicated to general interest topics: culture, fashion, cuisine, news in various countries. "The Page administrators and account owners primarily represented themselves as independent news Pages or general interest. Despite their misrepresentations of their identities, we found that these Pages and accounts were linked to employees of Sputnik, a news agency based in Moscow, and that some of the Pages frequently posted about topics like anti-NATO sentiment, protest movements, and anti-corruption," Gleicher wrote.

    A supporter holds up a poster of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Guarding You From The News: NewsGuard Warns Against Reading WikiLeaks
    ​This is where Facebook's statements become problematic. First of all, the company took down several official pages representing Sputnik Moldova, Azerbaijan and other bureaus. You can't be more explicit in identifying yourself than calling your page Sputnik Uzbekistan, for example. In other cases of pages dedicated to specific topics, like tourism in Latvia or religion in Georgia, not only did Sputnik employees not try to misrepresent themselves, they opened those pages from their personal accounts, often identifying them as the news agency's employees. And that's not even all the evidence that Facebook surely knew none of those pages were part of a secret, coordinated campaign.

    Facebook admits that Thursday's decision was based on "work by our partners who investigate this kind of activity" without naming these mysterious third parties. The partners in question, though, are not so subtle. The Atlantic Council's controversial digital forensic lab published its "research," which underpins Facebook's announcement. It reads: "Latvian investigative TV show De Facto interviewed Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik Latvia Valentīns Rožencovs, who confirmed that Sputnik itself was running the pages. He further argued that this was "normal content promotion."

    Sputnik employees weren't trying to operate these pages in secret — not by a long shot. They openly spoke about their work in TV interviews — and Facebook and its "partners" were long aware of it.

    YouTube’s global head of public policy and government relations Juniper Downs grimaces during questioning from Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX).
    © Screenshot / C-Span
    Social Media Giants Can’t Say if Any Country Besides Russia Meddled on Their Sites (VIDEO)

    Facebook's false claims don't end there. According to the company statement, Sputnik-associated pages spent around $135,000 on ads "paid for in euros, rubles, and US dollars. The first ad ran in October 2013, and the most recent ad ran in January 2019." Sputnik, however, didn't even exist until November 2014. The organization cannot have been coordinating activity before it came into being.

    None of these facts were presented by mainstream media though, which just ran with Facebook's version of events.

    "Mainstream media tends to report simply whatever Facebook puts out as its statement about these situations," Ford Fisher, founder of the media startup "News2Share," told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Thursday. And it's not only Sputnik under attack, he noted: just a few months ago, the social media behemoth "cleansed" the pages of hundreds of US independent media outlets under very similar false pretenses.

    "It was just this weekend that I participated in an event called ‘United for Common Ground.' It was an independent media summit in Houston, Texas, where a number of people in the independent media kind of gathered together to talk about how we would sort of fight back against social media censorship," Fisher said.

    Social media
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Twin Russiagate Reports Raise More Questions Than Answers

    "These were independent organizations — of course nothing to do with Sputnik or Russian media or anything like that — but a number of actually independent news pages have been censored where either individual videos are taken down, where they're marked as spam, particularly if they promote alternative social media sites such as ‘Steam It' or ‘Mines,' which are alternatives to Facebook and YouTube, and some people have had their pages deleted outright, such as The Anti-Media and The Free Thought Project."

    For many, the most problematic aspect of this new media censorship is who serves as the self-declared Ministry of Truth on Facebook and other platforms.

    Chief Justice Roy Moore had said some judges have found new rights for gay unions that didn't exist before and the only way to stop them is with a state-initiated constitutional amendment.
    © AP Photo/ Dave Martin
    Second Democratic False Flag Op Uncovered in 2017 Alabama Election

    "We've really seen tons of money from oligarchs like Pierre Omidyar, George Soros… these American billionaires are pouring huge amounts of money into these private organizations to work as fact-checkers and to rate news agencies and have their ratings installed as software on computers and phones and in libraries and universities to basically materialize their rankings. So, if you're ranked bad, you can't get access to that website at a university or on your phone or whatever," MintPress writer Alex Rubenstein (formerly a writer for Sputnik) told Loud & Clear host Brian Becker. "And really, this is being done in partnership with groups like the Atlantic Council, in partnership with, really, some of the worst players of the neoconservative movement like Bill Kristol."

    Major donors to the Atlantic Council include NATO, weapons manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing as well as some European governments and Gulf monarchies. But somehow, Facebook doesn't see these connections as an issue. Instead, it happily relies on Atlantic Council "research" complaining about anti-NATO content and fabricating reports branding non-mainstream news outlets as "spam" and "inauthentic" — even when the platform must know that this is not true.

    Related:

    Senior Slant? Americans Over 65 Share Most Fake News on Facebook – Study
    Falling Apple: In Three Months, Company Lost More Value Than Facebook Is Worth
    Facebook Moderators Rely on Inaccurate, Outdated Docs to Check Content - Reports
    Tags:
    deleted, personal account, web page, Loud and Clear, new Cold War, censorship, Sputnik Latvia, Sputnik, Atlantic Council, Facebook, Ford Fisher, Alexander Rubinstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse