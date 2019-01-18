Register
03:43 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Defense Meteorological Satellite Program Primary function: Collect terrestrial, space en- vironment and Earth surface data. Dimensions: Approximately 14 ft. long. Weight: 2,545 lbs., includ- ing 592-pound sensor payload.

    Trump's Space Force ‘Could've Always In Certain Ways Been Realized' - Professor

    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Past US administrations could have always created a particular version of a so-called "Space Force," however, they failed to produce one either out of lacking interest or a failure to garner political support, Karl Grossman, a journalism professor at the State University of New York at Old Westbury, told Sputnik.

    "It could've always in certain ways been realized," Grossman told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday. "The framework… the blueprint for weaponizing space has always been part of the thinking of the Pentagon. And one way or another, it could've been made a reality."

    ​US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited the Pentagon on Thursday to roll out the 2019 Missile Defense Review, the first since the Obama administration's 2010 Ballistic Missile Defense Review.

    Aside from taking the time to throw jabs at US lawmakers over the current partial government shutdown and congratulate Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan for carrying out his job, Trump briefly spoke on space becoming a new frontier for war.

    French president Emmanuel Macron addresses troops of the Barkhane force at the Barkhane tactical command center in N'Djamena on December 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Ludovic Marin
    Macron's 'Space Force' Coming? CNES Head on France's Cosmic Industry Boost

    "We will recognize that space is a new warfighting domain, with the Space Force leading the way," Trump said. "My upcoming budget will invest in a space-based missile defense layer technology. It's ultimately going to be a very, very big part of our defense and obviously of our offense."

    "Any missile launches from hostile powers, or even from powers that make a mistake, it won't happen, regardless of the missile type or geographic origins of the attack. We will ensure that enemy missiles find no sanctuary on Earth or in the skies above," he added.

    Grossman explained to host Brian Becker that previous US administrations, dating back to the the presidency of George H.W. Bush, could have, in some capacity, created a Space Force. Such a force was never created simply because it lacked support or interest from from US presidents.

    "Now with Trump as president and with Pence as vice president, who Trump recently made the chairman of the National Space Council, now we have the political will to do it," Grossman said, noting that the US military has always been on board with the idea of militarizing space.

    "And they've been thinking about it, planning for it for years — the US military — and now with Trump and Pence, in one way or another it can become a reality."

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo /
    Creation of US Space Force May Cost Less Than $10Bln - Pentagon

    According to the review, unlike the current missile warning satellites that the Pentagon has in high and geostationary Earth orbits, the new and improved satellites will be placed in lower orbits and will "enjoy a measure of flexibility of movement that is unimpeded by the constraints that geographic limitations impose on terrestrial sensors."

    Talk of creating the sixth branch of the military first surfaced in March 2018 when Trump told servicemembers at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar that he thought up the idea as a joke, saying he "was not really serious" about the project at first. Months later, in June, Trump ordered Pentagon officials to start working on space program.

    Related:

    US Space Force Takes Over Satellite Purchases to Boost Warfighter Communication
    US May Scrap Plans for Independent Space Force – Reports
    Chinese Air Force Plans to Expand Presence in Outer Space - Ministry
    Elon Musk Says He Is a Fan of Trump’s Space Force, Calling It ‘Cool’
    US Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Passes 400-Day Mark
    Tags:
    Space Force, Pentagon, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse