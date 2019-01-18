Register
06:52 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as British PM Theresa May was attending Prime Minister's questions in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

    'Far Too Late': UK Should Have Launched Bipartisan Brexit Talks in 2017 - Prof

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Jeremy Corbyn turning down the invitation to discuss the failed bill, Brexit seems to be an at an impasse, with Theresa May determined to find a way for her bill to work and the EU determined to offer no further concessions. What can we expect for plan B?

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Alastair Jones, an Associate Professor from De Monfort University.

    Sputnik: How do you believe Theresa May and the Cabinet are dealing with the results from the past few days?

    Alastair Jones: I think the cabinet are shell shocked to put it politely.

    They were expecting to lose the votes. But the extent of the defeat was far greater than they were anticipating the only crumb of consolation was that she won the vote of no confidence with the DUP staying on board with them.

    So the argument now is how do we go forward? I think the cabinet are trying to find the appropriate way forward that can get through Parliament. And I think one of the interesting things is going to be from a cabinet member is whether or not 'No Deal' Brexit remains on the table or whether it's taken off the table.

    Westminster, London
    CC0
    UK Cabinet Starts Talks on 2nd Brexit Referendum - Liberal Democrats Party
    If it's taken off the table, they can start talking with Jeremy Corbyn.

    The problem is they don't really want to talk with Jeremy Corbyn. Therefore no deal is going to stay on the table for as long as possible. So they're involved in a juggling act in many respects of how do you keep your own MPs happy, but try to get supporters from other parties to back their position, whatever that may change to be come next Monday.

    Sputnik: What do you think the next steps will be for the government considering how badly the Brexit Bill was defeated in the House of Commons?

    Alastair Jones: I would be advising them to take know do Brexit off the table, because that is the biggest stumbling block if they can take 'No Deal' off the table.

    They can immediately start speaking with the Labour Party in particular, but also more fully with the other parties. The next question is which red lines of Theresa May's possibly should be removed? So does staying in a customs union, which is what Labour have argued for, does that come back onto the table or not?

    Now at the moment, Theresa May, his position is that all her red lines are staying firm. I think if I was a cabinet member, I would be suggesting, and no more than suggesting, that that position for all of the red lines might need to be reviewed. And it may be that some leeway may have to be given.

    British voters in the EU referendum.
    © Sputnik /
    2nd Referendum Can't Be Re-Run of 2016 Vote - Corbyn Amid Brexit Chaos
    Now the downside of that the risk in that is if the red line for Customs Union is removed, the hard Brexit isn't the Conservative Party are going to vote anything down that we put forward.

    So it's a balancing act as do the cabinet look to try to get cross party support to get the legislation through and at the same time upset many of their own MPs. And for my Cabinet members perspective, that is the thing that I will be wanting to be debated to work out what the best way forward would be.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that Theresa May’s bipartisan Brexit negotiations will be successful in getting the bill through the Parliament?

    Alastair Jones: They've come far too late. These bipartisan the talks should have been initiated immediately after the debacle of the 2017 general election.

    You could actually argue that such talks should have been initiated immediately after the referendum result what the Conservative government is trying to do is railroad their own version of things through by losing, or failing to win, the 2017 general election they left themselves huge isolated and the fact that Theresa May was more willing to cower in many respects to what her hard Brexiteers wanted made her position very difficult to support from any other party bar the DUP.

    So she should have been speaking to others. But the problem about that one is then the members in our own party would have been upset. Theresa May need to have been doing that from stage one doing it now is far too little and far too late.

    Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as British PM Theresa May was attending Prime Minister's questions in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Could Nix No-Deal Brexit, Delay Article 50, Hammond Tells Business Leaders
    Sputnik: What do you expect to be announced on Monday as May’s Plan B?

    Alastair Jones: I suspect that plan B on Monday will, as things out the minute, be little more than 'Plan A' with a few very, very minor tweaking unless she is going to go for wholesale change. Her track record as a government minister and as Prime Minister is not to go for wholesale change. So I'm expecting Plan B to be remarkably similar to Plan A and I suspect that they'll get thrown out by the House of Commons again.

    Then we will be into uncharted territory even more than we are now what will be interesting is what amendments to her legislation proposed in Parliament and which ones are debated and voted on.

    One possible amendment to her legislation could be to say we cannot have a No Deal Brexit. Another amendment could be that we put whatever the final decision is to a national referendum. If amendments like other being debated in voted on Theresa May's position becomes even more difficult than it was before.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alastair Jones and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Cabinet Starts Talks on 2nd Brexit Referendum - Liberal Democrats Party
    Some UK Ministers May Quit If Made to Vote Down Par't Brexit Control - Lawmaker
    2nd Referendum Can't Be Re-Run of 2016 Vote - Corbyn Amid Brexit Chaos
    Tags:
    impasse, deal, talks, Brexit, Alastair Jones, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse