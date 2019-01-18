Register
09:25 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    July 4, 2017. From right: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

    Analyst on Why Russia-China 'Pole' Provides an 'Alternative to NATO'

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    Russia and China seem to be destined to move closer as the two Eurasian giants are largely complimentary in terms of economy and security, independent political risk analyst Eric Kraus told Sputnik, commenting on Zbigniew Brzezinski's warning about "the most dangerous scenario" for the US.

    "Twenty years ago, the main relationship for virtually every country on Earth was with Washington — today, it is increasingly their relationship with China," says Eric Kraus, an independent political risk analyst.

    On 10 January, the Center for the National Interest, a Washington think tank, held a discussion eloquently titled "China and Russia: New Best Friends?" It was organised by Graham Allison, Douglas Dillon Professor of Government at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, as well as the Center's President and CEO, Dimitri K. Simes.

    The participants recalled the late Zbigniew Brzezinski's warning that "the most dangerous scenario" for the US would be "a grand coalition of China and Russia… united not by ideology but by complementary grievances".

    "Russia is clearly moving into a military, economic and, to some extent, cultural alignment with China", Kraus told Sputnik. "Whether we call it an alliance, an alignment, a partnership or something different is only semantics. Neither country is interested in being locked into a formal alliance compelling them to go to war in the event of a military conflict with some third party."

    Commenting on why Beijing and Moscow still avoid declaring an official pact, the political risk analyst elaborated that "to announce a formal alliance would be needlessly provocative at a time when the Dragon is already the world's largest economy in PPP [purchasing power parity] terms, and is rapidly increasing its global footprint, inter alia via the One Belt — One Road initiative and economic partnerships the world over".

    The Two Eurasian Giants are Largely Complimentary

    "The growing alignment is an entirely logical progression, as the two Eurasian giants are largely complimentary", he emphasised. "China is seeking to unify the Eurasian land-mass for commercial reasons, and is increasingly dependent upon Russian raw materials, agricultural supplies, transit corridors and certain technologies".

    US Navy aircraft carriers John C. Stennis and Ronald Reagan drill with their battle groups in the Philippine Sea
    © YouTube Screenshot; US Navy
    'Even Sterner Test Than Cold War': US Vice Admiral Calls for Boosting Navy to Counter Russia, China
    At the same, the two powers "do not compete in any meaningful fashion, and each has been very respectful of the other's interests in their sole area of overlap — Central Asia", Kraus pointed out.

    He noted that "neither country has natural allies, but together, they form a pole of sufficient size to provide an alternative to the Atlantic alliance to third parties, from Iran to Turkey to Africa".

    "From the Russian standpoint, this may well be suboptimal — the ideal position for Russia would be a multipolar system where Russia could balance between East and West," he remarked. "Unfortunately, following the collapse of the USSR and several decades of absolute American hegemony, the US lost any sense of limitations or the need for diplomacy; their aggressive, domineering stance is forcing the world into a bipolar system, with countries increasingly obliged to pick sides. The lessons of the 20th Century have been quickly forgotten."

    Presidents Putin and Xi during their meeting in Beijing.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klementyev
    Presidents Putin and Xi during their meeting in Beijing.

    Sino-Russian Rapprochement Was by No Means Self-Evident

    As for Washington's inability to foresee the emerging entente, Kraus opined that "a Sino-Russian rapprochement was by no means self-evident" and admitted that Washington's "increasingly aggressive stance" had obviously accelerated it.

    "Given the long history of tension between the two Eurasian giants — from the Tsarist expansion into Siberia in the 19th century to the personal hostility between Mao and Stalin, as well as Russia's historical tendency to look West to Europe, huge cultural barriers had to be dismantled," he explained.

    US Dollar (Symbolbild)
    CC0 / Pixabay/qimono
    Russia Buys Yuan Reserves: Still Long Way to Go on Ditching Dollar - Pundits
    However, as the political risk analyst remarked, "necessity is the mother of invention": "China has been vital in defeating NATO attempt at isolating Russia, while Russia frees China from the threat of naval blockade or the fear of invasion across her sparsely-populated Western border."

    He underscored that the two countries has made impressive progress, "from the largest joint military exercises in Chinese history to the massive build-up of energy infrastructure".

    "Russia-China trade has now increased to $110 billion per annum — increasingly with settlement in national currencies. Russia has been substituting dollar reserves with the yuan. Large numbers of Russians are now learning Chinese — cultural exchanges are thriving", Kraus emphasised.

    Having said that "Russia has now removed all restrictions on sale of top-end military hardware to China, and further cooperation in aerospace is to be hoped for", the analyst noted that "there is still a long way to go". He referred, in particular, to Hong Kong banks' hesitation to lend to Russia due to US sanctions.

    Striking Example of Diplomatic Blundering

    "Imperial hubris is ultimately deadly, and the recent incompetence of American foreign policy has been a wonder to behold," Kraus continued. "Anyone with even a passing familiarity with 19th Century European diplomacy will note that the great powers sought to prevent alliances between their opponents as a matter of course, doing whatever possible to divide and conquer."

    Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Brexit Won't Turn UK Into 'the Empire on Which the Sun Never Sets' – Analyst
    To illustrate his point, the analyst referred to Great Britain's constant efforts "to maintain a continental balance of power, allowing its naval empire to go unchallenged forestalling a Franco-Russian alignment at the expense of Turkey which would have threatened the straits, and thus, access to the crown jewel of the British Empire, India".

    "Totally intoxicated with its own triumphant rhetoric and having lost any sense of its own limitations, despite China being the only country to pose an existential threat to American hegemony, the United States offers a striking example of diplomatic blundering: having done everything possible to drive Russia into the arms of China, creating its own worst nightmare," the political risk analyst elaborated.

    He recalled that "a decade ago a highly-placed insider in the Washington policy establishment" told him that "Russia was so afraid of China that they would be forced to beg Washington for a military alliance — at whatever cost the Pentagon choose to impose." Kraus noted that "amazingly, that man still has a job — but in fairness, this was very much the official stance".

    "To now admit the failure of their approach would be political suicide, so having first explained that the alliance was impossible, then attempting to minimise it as it blossomed; the official discourse has now shifted to a 'yes, it's true — but it's to Russia's disadvantage' — once again, nonsense; thus far it has proved a win-win," he stressed.

    A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented at an air show, the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 2, 2016
    © REUTERS / China Daily
    A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented at an air show, the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 2, 2016

    Russia and China Appear Fated to Move Closer

    According to Kraus, Russia and China "appear fated to move closer" together while American governance "has become dangerously dysfunctional" as "the famed two-party system has collapsed into a single party, characterised by several factions in a state of latent civil war".

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    No One Dares Tell Soros the Post-WWII System Is No Longer Relevant – Analyst
    "With the Democratic party having become as militaristic as its rivals, any attempt at moderation or diplomacy is taken as a sign of intolerable weakness", the political risk analyst highlighted. "There is thus no realistic prospect of a less aggressive stance from Washington, leaving China and Russia no choice other than to push back against imperial overreach".

    However, according to Kraus, Beijing and Moscow's positions "are not entirely equivalent". "On a glide-path to geopolitical dominance, China is the rising superpower — time is on the side of Beijing, and currently, China, the ultimate disruptive power, seeks to avoid open conflict and premature confrontation."

    One the other hand, Russia, "is once again fated to be on the front lines — with a stark choice between resisting Western aggression and accepting American dominance. Those familiar with Russia history, know what her choice will be", the analyst underscored.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Vice Admiral Calls for Boosting Navy to Counter Russia, China at Sea
    US Actions in Japan Create Risks For Security of Russia, China - Lavrov (VIDEO)
    Pentagon: US Military Logistics Systems Not Fit for Conflict With China, Russia
    ‘Jealous’ US Upping Military Activity in Latin America to Counter Russia, China
    China’s Xi Wishes Happy New Year to Russia’s Putin
    Tags:
    dollar, yuan, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Michael McFaul, Barack Obama, Asia-Pacific, China, United States, Russia, Central Asia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse