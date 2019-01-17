Register
23:00 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A voter chooses his candidate next to a mural of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela

    'Venezuela Will Be Another Syria Soon' –Scholar

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 05

    The leaders of Brazil and Argentina have agreed to join the United States in their opposition to Venezuela’s current government. This comes after reports that US President Donald Trump may recognise Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president.

    Meanwhile, Venezuela's government is in talks with Turkey over plans to refine tonnes of gold. In 2017, the country stopped refining its gold in Switzerland and announced its plans to repatriate its gold reserve from the UK over fears that it could be frozen under US or EU sanctions. Sputnik discussed Venezuela's plans to repatriate its gold from the United Kingdom with Dr. Mehmet Ozkan, a Senior Fellow with the Center for Global Policy.

    Sputnik: What would happen if Venezuela's plans to refine their gold in Turkey are cancelled? How would this affect the country's economy?

    Mehmet Ozkan: Gold is one of the most important incomes now for Venezuela because its oil production has decreased more than 50 percent; so now they depend on gold for an income. So, it's more than focusing too much on refining gold, whether in Turkey or somewhere else.

    READ MORE: Ending Venezuelan Crisis Complicated by Attitudes Towards Maduro — Russian Envoy

    Now they have very good relations with Turkey, so they are focusing on Turkey. But, as I said, it's very critical for the Venezuelan economy just because of the decrease of their oil production. The Venezuelan economy is facing hard times.

    Sputnik: In your view, how realistic are Venezuela's plans?

    Mehmet Ozkan: I don't know if it's realistic or not, but they are trying to find their way; because, as you know, they problem is not economic, the problem is political. So, there are two problems there.

    Various gold bars are on display at the Bundesbank headquarter in Frankfurt, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Venezuela to Refine Gold in Turkey Amid US Sanctions – Report
    First, domestically, there is no talk, there is nothing between the opposition and the Maduro government. Secondly, regionally, all the countries are trying to isolate Venezuela; and today Nicolás Maduro can only travel to a few countries in the world and he cannot travel anywhere in the region. He is sort of eliminated from all the regional meetings and everything.

    So, what happens is a political crisis, and depending on how they resolve this crisis, I think [their] economy can come back, because Venezuela has a vast majority of oil. Now its economy is bad because of the lack of technology, many people have left. It has become the Syria of Latin America in a way; more than 3 million people have already left the country. So, it's a huge political crisis, it's not an easy one to resolve.

    Sputnik: How high are the chances that these plans could result in sanctions against Turkey?

    Mehmet Ozkan: Trump has put some sanctions on those who are exerting gold from Venezuela, but so far there hasn't been any issue between Turkey and the United States. But no one knows and in the future it can be an issue.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Initiates WTO Dispute About US Trade Restriction Practices

    But, as you know, Turkey and the US are mostly focusing on Syria and on many other issues in the region; now the issue of Venezuela is not on the table. Turkey has excellent relations with Maduro 's government and even the opposition; I think Turkey can play a role in facilitating, perhaps, [the relations] between the opposition [and the government].

    Turkey also has excellent relations with Colombia, which is the arch enemy of Venezuela in the region. I mean, Turkey enjoys excellent relations which many countries don't have.

    Sputnik: Caracas announced its plans to repatriate its gold reserves from Britain over fears that it could be frozen under US or European Union sanctions. How likely is that they will succeed in doing that?

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Chile Refuses to Recognize Maduro's New Presidential Term - Foreign Ministry
    Mehmet Ozkan: This gold issue is not a first time; it was the same with Iran in 2010. I think global politics are changing and the international economy is also changing. Even sanctions have become not as effective as before.

    So, I'm not really sure. Many people are already defining this issue: "We've had experience with Iran and many countries, that's why the United States had to make some exception with regard to sanctions on Iran." People can ask for the same things for Venezuela as well.

    Sputnik: Can the Bank of England refuse to meet with Venezuelan officials? What consequences could the bank endure if it refuses to give back the gold?

    Mehmet Ozkan: I don't think Venezuela expects its gold to come back because they know that the Bank of England can follow these sanctions. That's why they are trying to find new countries, such as Turkey, to refine their gold. In a way, they are trying to evade possible sanctions implemented by Western countries; that's why they are focusing so much on their relations with Turkey. But I don't think there is an expectation from Venezuela that they will get their gold back, that's the main mood in Venezuela, perhaps.

    Sputnik: What's your take on the US decision to support Juan Guaido over Nicolás Maduro? How important is it for the situation in Venezuela?

    Mehmet Ozkan: You know, it's a symbolic action if they recognise, but it's not a solution; because the solution is not bringing someone as a president. The opposition is very divided in Venezuela, we can talk about more than 50 parties; it's extremely divided.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    Venezuela's Maduro Gov't 'Illegitimate,' US Will Work to Restore 'Real Democracy There' - Pompeo
    And there is no opposition leader, and the opposition is very dispersed. The only solution for Venezuela is either to have diplomacy, which is approaching slowly, but giving an exit for Maduro and his people.

    Secondly, it's enough isolating them' the more you isolate them, the more ostracised they become, which is not helpful. What's happening is that soon Venezuela will be another Syria because it will be a very tense issue between, perhaps, Russia and the United States, and other countries, because in global politics any small regional issue immediately turns into a global political international system issue.

    READ MORE: EU Refuses to Send Delegation to Attend Maduro's Inauguration — Press Service

    Now if we look at the issue in Syria, it has international system dimensions as well. So, if that happens, we might go back to the Cuban crisis or a different crisis but, of course, the global politics has certainly changed.

    But I expect that in the coming years, if they continue this policy of ostracizing Maduro and sort of isolating him, it will be another global international system crisis with more international actors involved in the process.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Offers Venezuela Plan on Revitalising Economy - Deputy Finance Minister
    Venezuela to Refine Gold in Turkey Amid US Sanctions – Report
    Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bombers Left Venezuela on Friday - Venezuelan Army
    Tags:
    isolation, sanctions, Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Nicolas Maduro, Turkey, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse