Register
02:30 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Large Hadron Collider

    'Absolutely no Danger': CERN Plans to Build More Powerful Collider - Professor

    CERN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    The European Organization for Nuclear Research, also commonly known as CERN, has presented plans to build a bigger, more powerful successor to the already existing Large Hadron Collider. The new accelerator will be called ‘Future Circular Collider’ and will cost around 20 billion pounds.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Brian Foster, Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Oxford.

    Sputnik: What is an accelerator, this Future Circular Collider?

    Brian Foster: An accelerator is a large object usually, which consists of sets of magnets and usually cavities of some description to accelerate particles.

    Representative of the management of the project, professor of physics of Iowa State University
    © Photo : NRNU MEPhI
    Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider More Promising Than Large Hadron One - Scientist
    And in order for them to be useful for science, you need to somehow collide them together in a circular collider: that is done by circulating in opposite directions around the large circumference, circle, and bringing them to interaction in particular areas around that circle where you place experiments, which can detect the debris from the collisions of the energetic particles interact.

    Sputnik: Why does the CERN need a second accelerator?

    Brian Foster: The reason why one would like to build a new collider is twofold. Firstly, the discovery of the Higgs boson particle, which gives mass to all of the other particles in the universe, was a landmark discovery of the LHC [Large Hadron Collider] a few years ago.

    We need to study the Higgs boson in much more detail than we can at the LHC, and to do that we need to collide much simpler particles than the protons which are currently in the LHC.

    This is called an electron positron collider, and the first step of the new server machine would quite likely be a machine which would collide electrons and positrons, and study the Higgs particle in great detail.

    Black Hole
    CC0
    Astronomers Divided on Whether 2018 Bright Blast Was Black Hole's Birth or 'Tidal Disruption Event'
    A second step, maybe 20 years beyond that, would be to go to similar collisions to the LHC, but a factor of 10 higher energy, where it's quite likely that some new and fascinating phenomena could be understood; but in order to be sure about that, in order to get a better idea for what the energy of the machine should be, then it would be very useful to, first of all, use the electron positron machine to study the Higgs in great detail, where you can get hints for what might be discovered that much higher energies with proton interactions.

    Sputnik: The Future Circular Collider will lie underneath inhabited areas, including the city of Geneva. Are there any risks concerning the safety of people living in the surroundings of the accelerator?

    Brian Foster: There are essentially no risks. It wouldn't be allowed to be built, if there were any risks. The Swiss are notorious for their very stringent requirements for public safety, so you can be rest assured that were there the slightest risk to humans, then the project would have never been approved.

    It's very deep underground, so although it produces quite substantial amounts of radiation, they're all absorbed in the rock well, well, well below the inhabited areas. Very careful studies will be made of the environmental interaction: it's possible that you could irradiate some of the groundwater, but that will be studied very carefully before any go ahead is given. So that can be discounted.

    BEP — booster of electrons and positrons at VEPP-2000 collider complex. Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics
    © Wikipedia / Eto shorcy
    Fuel for Atom Smashers: Siberian Physicists Develop Unique Collider Generator
    The amount of energy producing the collisions themselves is absolutely tiny. It's absolutely, completely and utterly impossible, to find anything to be given out of for that is absolutely tiny — because what you're doing is concentrating two particles, protons, which themselves individually have a very tiny energy, and producing new particles, which are even a small fraction of that energy.

    So it's not the collisions that can possibly give rise to any danger, it's simply the circulation of very large currents of protons, which eventually can give rise to radiation in the ring; but that will be shielded very substantially inside the tunnel in which the machine is, so that the amount of radiation leaving the actual machine itself will be so tiny it is to be at the level of the background radiation that you get anyway from rocks in that region.

    So there is absolutely no danger, because, if there were the slightest danger, it would not be approved.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Brian Foster and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Large Hadron Collider Upgrade Poses No Risks of Black Hole Creation - CERN
    The Shift: Physicists Refute Scientist’s Gender-Based ‘Pseudoscience’ at CERN
    Russia Retracted CERN Membership Application
    SHiP Chief: Russian Scientists to Study Beauty Quarks at CERN
    Russian Researchers Work on a Unique Decay Volume Vessel for CERN
    Tags:
    physics, science, Large Hadron Collider, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Brian Foster
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok