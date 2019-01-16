Register
10:50 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Very Day After Brexit Victory I Said it Wouldn't be Allowed to go Ahead - Ex-MEP

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May will now face a no-confidence vote after a crushing defeat of her Brexit deal. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the government after May's historic loss by a record margin of 230 MPs.

    Lawmakers in the House of Commons have rejected the EU withdrawal agreement by a vote of 432 to 202. Now the confidence vote is expected to be held on Wednesday and if successful could lead to a general election with just over 70 days to go until Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on the 29th of March.

    Former Member of the European Parliament, Nick Griffin, has told Sputnik that it was clear from the start that Brexit wouldn't go ahead as the EU simply would not allow it:

    "The outcome of the liberal elite stitch-up over the Brexit vote was wholly predictable — indeed, the very day after the original Brexit victory I said that it would not be allowed to go ahead. The EU and their local puppet regimes had already ignored or refused to accept anti-Brussels popular votes in France, Ireland, Holland, and Greece — why would the people of Britain be treated any better?"

    READ MORE: 'Beginning of the End of Brexit': UK Politicians on May's Deal Crushing Defeat

    The former MEP believes that the outcome of Tuesday's vote changes nothing, but will only undermine people's trust in politicians even more:

    "The liberal elite has treated the people whose taxes pay their salaries with cold contempt for many years. But now everyone has seen them do so with blatant arrogance. 16 million people (around one and a half million Brexit-voters have died since the referendum, which is one reason the Remainers are confident of winning a re-run) now feel personally affronted. Working class voters, in particular, will never trust the political class in general, and the Conservatives in particular, ever again", Mr Griffin explained.

    Westminster, London
    CC0
    Only the Rich Fear Brexit - Former Labour MP
    He also added that "since most of them are English, this will not lead to riots in the streets, but it will poison the political wells for a generation, and the unintended consequences that will emerge in due course are likely to be serious and ugly".

    Concerning further talks between the UK and the EU the expert noted that the European Union will not need to really compromise with Britain after the Parliament vote:

    "As for future negotiations with the EU, there have not been any so far — it is impossible to speak of 'negotiations' when one side goes to the table determined to surrender from the very beginning. These latest developments give the Europhiles even less reason to give any concessions to Britain", Mr Griffin concluded.

    READ MORE: Wither Brexit? Hunt Says UK Could Remain in EU if MPs Vote Against May's Deal

    The vote in Parliament was originally scheduled for early December 2018, but May postponed it in an attempt to gain more support among MPs. Now, the prime minister, in accordance with an amendment adopted by the House of Commons last week, has to return to the MPs with another plan on the issue.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Nick Griffin and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    'Beginning of the End of Brexit': UK Politicians on May's Deal Crushing Defeat
    EU Nations Regret Brexit Deal's Defeat in UK Parliament
    Only the Rich Fear Brexit - Former Labour MP
    UK Will Crash Without Brexit Deal, Parliament Needs to Act - Lecturer
    Tags:
    Brexit, vote, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse