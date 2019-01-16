Very Day After Brexit Victory I Said it Wouldn't be Allowed to go Ahead - Ex-MEP

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will now face a no-confidence vote after a crushing defeat of her Brexit deal. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the government after May's historic loss by a record margin of 230 MPs.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons have rejected the EU withdrawal agreement by a vote of 432 to 202. Now the confidence vote is expected to be held on Wednesday and if successful could lead to a general election with just over 70 days to go until Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on the 29th of March.

Former Member of the European Parliament, Nick Griffin, has told Sputnik that it was clear from the start that Brexit wouldn't go ahead as the EU simply would not allow it:

"The outcome of the liberal elite stitch-up over the Brexit vote was wholly predictable — indeed, the very day after the original Brexit victory I said that it would not be allowed to go ahead. The EU and their local puppet regimes had already ignored or refused to accept anti-Brussels popular votes in France, Ireland, Holland, and Greece — why would the people of Britain be treated any better?"

The former MEP believes that the outcome of Tuesday's vote changes nothing, but will only undermine people's trust in politicians even more:

"The liberal elite has treated the people whose taxes pay their salaries with cold contempt for many years. But now everyone has seen them do so with blatant arrogance. 16 million people (around one and a half million Brexit-voters have died since the referendum, which is one reason the Remainers are confident of winning a re-run) now feel personally affronted. Working class voters, in particular, will never trust the political class in general, and the Conservatives in particular, ever again", Mr Griffin explained.

He also added that "since most of them are English, this will not lead to riots in the streets, but it will poison the political wells for a generation, and the unintended consequences that will emerge in due course are likely to be serious and ugly".

Concerning further talks between the UK and the EU the expert noted that the European Union will not need to really compromise with Britain after the Parliament vote:

"As for future negotiations with the EU, there have not been any so far — it is impossible to speak of 'negotiations' when one side goes to the table determined to surrender from the very beginning. These latest developments give the Europhiles even less reason to give any concessions to Britain", Mr Griffin concluded.

The vote in Parliament was originally scheduled for early December 2018, but May postponed it in an attempt to gain more support among MPs. Now, the prime minister, in accordance with an amendment adopted by the House of Commons last week, has to return to the MPs with another plan on the issue.

