US Exiting NATO May Not Be So Bad - American University Prof.

US President Donald Trump's reported desire to see the US withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would not necessarily be a bad move, Dr. Peter Kuznick, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, told Sputnik.

The revelation that Trump doesn't see the purpose of the alliance and has considered withdrawing the US from the 1949 agreement, which currently includes 29 members, was recently highlighted in a New York Times report on Monday.

This isn't the first time that reports have suggested that Trump wasn't the biggest fan of NATO and that he was considering walking out of the deal. In July 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron denied such claims, stressing that Trump "has never said he may leave NATO, neither during bilateral nor multilateral negotiations."

And just a few days after Macron's remarks, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced a new bill that would require the support of two-thirds of the US Senate in order to either modify or allow the Land of the Free to say so long to the bloc.

​"In a lot of ways [US withdrawal from NATO] would be a good thing, but the problem is that… even when Trump does the right thing, he manages to do it in an absurdly disastrous way," Kuznick told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

"This is not the kind of thing that should be happening through threats, or tweets, and it should not be done because the Europeans are not carrying their weight when it comes to spending on the military."

"Europeans have the good sense to not want to spend 4 percent of their GDP like the US does on the military. They shouldn't give into Trump's blustering about paying more… but that doesn't mean that ending NATO would be a bad thing," he added.

At NATO's 2018 summit in Brussels, Trump urged heads of state to increase their NATO contributions to 4 percent of their gross domestic product, stressing that 2 percent was not enough.

"We just need to step back. Trump's instincts on this are probably right that NATO is not a force for peace at this point, and that it's heightening this fear of this Soviet-Russian ogre that's threatening the West," Kuznick told Kiriakou.