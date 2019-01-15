Register
22:14 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019

    ‘US Vies to Stop Huawei, But Its Products Are Prevalent Worldwide' - Strategist

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, fabrications against Huawei need to be stopped. A ministry spokeswoman said that baseless accusations about security threats are being used to suppress and restrict Chinese technology companies' development abroad.

    Sputnik discussed the importance of the European market for Huawei with Andrew Leung, an independent China strategist based in Hong Kong.

    Sputnik: China is calling accusations against Huawei "fabrications to stifle Chinese technology". How true is this statement?

    Andrew Leung: Huawei has been very assiduous and very active behind the scenes, building up its dominant position in the world's IT, in 4G and now 5G market. Also, as far as the supply of 5G equipment is concerned, it's now the world's largest; there're no similar peers around the world.

    I mean, the nearest competitors would be Ericsson and Nokia, but they are well behind Huawei, both in terms of pricing, as well as their variety of products, and, indeed, the number of patents held. Huawei now accounts for quite a substantial proportion of patents in 5G technologies.

    Pedestrians walk past a Huawei retail shop in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ng Han Guan
    Trump May Ban US Firms From Cooperating With Huawei, ZTE in January – Report

    READ MORE: Huawei President Refutes Allegations of Spying for China — Reports

    Huawei has been able to achieve this working very diligently across the board in the four corners of the world. Huawei has been doing business with 66 countries worldwide and then it has established numerous stations on the ground, both inside China itself and also in the countries it's dealing with. So, there's not a peer competitor, as far as infrastructure is concerned.

    There is a huge pushback against Huawei in recent years led by the United States. And this is understandable, because 5G, for example, of which Huawei is China's vanguard and is one of the leading vanguards in the world, will define not only how business is conducted, but it will also define how people live their daily lives and also informs the military dominance in various theatres. So, again, the United States, of course, has worries.

    READ MORE: China Could Respond to Czech Republic, Poland Over Huawei Case — Pundits

    As far as the monitoring of the military intelligence is concerned, there is a Western military institution called the Five Eyes, where there're five countries — the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. It's a kind of confidential organization, although it's commonly known, and it's monitoring military intelligence. And of course, there is a lot of coordination among these countries. These countries have a coordinated approach and pushback against Huawei; and now the US is rallying its Western allies, like Germany and France, to stop them from using Huawei products in their government institutions. But as I was saying in the beginning, the Huawei products are quite internationally prevalent; Huawei has been doing business in 66 countries and has established a worldwide network, and they have very limited peer competition. So, that is the reality.

    READ MORE: Chinese Envoy Accuses Canada of ‘White Supremacy' in Huawei Arrest Case

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    UK Defence Secretary Expresses 'Deep Concerns' Over Huawei Role in UK 5G Network
    Sputnik: How do you think the situation will develop regarding Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou? She faces charges of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions, with a maximum sentence of 30 years for each charge.

    Andrew Leung: Huawei has a deputy chairperson and it's the daughter of the founder of Huawei, but she is not an instrumental scientist or technologist in the organization. In fact, Huawei has one of the world's largest proportions of technologists to other staff; over 40 percent of the staff is engaged in R&D and technologies. So, it is a company which is infused by innovative technology and has a worldwide footprint.

    So, the arrest of this lady, the chairperson, isn't going to change the complete picture. Of course, the accusations are based on violations of the ban against Iran and I suppose it all depends on the evidence gathered. And, of course, the lady is now being detained in Canada, and Canada flags up the fact that the rule of law must be respected and the process must be given its due course. The test or the putting is whether or not she would be extradited to the United States; and, of course, the US, as the country imposing those bans on Iran, there will be very severe penalties on that.

    READ MORE: Czech Agencies, Companies to Face Audit Over Use of Huawei Products — Babis

    I think that if she is extradited to the United States and subject to the strictures of the Trump administration as pushback against Huawei, then the tension between China and the United States is likely to heighten. But we haven't come to this stage yet, because there needs to be a window of something like 90 days, still about a couple of more months, in which the United States needs to lodge a formal request for Canada to extradite this lady. That has not yet been undertaken, but that is still on the cards. I think that's a worrying situation for China, but, as I said, it's not going to change Huawei's competitiveness in the technology field in terms of 5G.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    technologies, IT, 4G, 5G, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, United States, Canada, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse