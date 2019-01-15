Register
20:39 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    Fate of UK Hinges on Tuesday Parliament Vote on Much Criticized Withdrawal Deal

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom could wake up to a handful of scenarios tomorrow, including a potential call for a new general election if the withdrawal deal is defeated in the House of Commons on Tuesday, or the beginning of an orderly exit if it makes it through the parliament.

    If the UK parliament backs the agreement, the deal will then be put to the European Parliament, which it is expected to pass. The United Kingdom would then most likely be on track to exiting the bloc on March 29, as scheduled.

    If Deal Gets Struck Down

    However, if the deal is rejected by the parliament, several things could happen. Firstly, Prime Minister Theresa May would have to submit an alternative proposal within three days. The deadline was voted through by the House of Commons last week.

    READ MORE: Further Brexit Talks Possible If UK Commons Rejects Divorce Deal — Berlin

    However, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of opposition Labour party, stressed last week that a general election would be necessary if the government lost the vote on the withdrawal agreement.

    Janice Atkinson, an independent UK member of the European Parliament, believes that there is little chance of a general election. According to her, a delay to the United Kingdom leaving the European Union until the European elections, scheduled for May, is more likely.

    "What I think will happen when May loses the vote, is that an extension to Article 50 will be granted up until the EU elections. May will then be rid of Brexiteer [members of the European Parliament] MEPs and then will work with a new European Union to rescind Article 50, ultimately leading to cancelling Brexit because it’s all too difficult," Atkinson told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Britons See No-Deal Brexit as Most Likely Outcome If May's Plan Rejected — Poll

    Get Out at Any Cost

    Steven Woolfe, also an independent UK member of the European Parliament, believes that the United Kingdom should leave at any cost, even if it would mean exiting without a deal and reverting to the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

    "However the numbers add up in the Commons tonight, May has just one duty and that is to make sure the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on March 29th. If the only way to break free of the European Union is to leave with a WTO deal, then that is what May must do," Woolfe told Sputnik.

    The European Parliament member added that the United Kingdom, should it leave without a deal, might be able to get away with not paying the divorce settlement of 39 billion pounds (or roughly $49 billion).

    Leave First, Talk Later

    The United Kingdom Damien Lempereur, a Parisian lawyer and national delegate of the French party Debout la France! has pointed out that the United Kingdom's desire to leave is understandable in light of Europe's "incapacity to manage the issue of migration for years."

    "The British would probably be best served by a clean-cut Brexit, with negotiations later on the trade relations between the UK and Europe. The UK and the continent will, of course, continue to trade goods and we will find together the best way forward," Lempereur told Sputnik.

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is closely watching the situation in the United Kingdom as it is mulling over a Dexit idea.

    "We hope a 'hard' Brexit — if it comes to that — will not cause bad disruptions in European trade. Many jobs are involved on both sides of the North Sea and the Channel. But the AfD is also thinking about a 'Dexit', a similar process for Germany, if fundamental changes are not done in the European Union, during the tenure of the next European Parliament, resulting from the elections on May 26, 2019," Joerg Meuthen, a member of the European parliament and of the AfD, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: AfD Tones Down Dexit Ideas in EU Elections Manifesto Amid Brexit Uncertainty

    The possibility of a no-deal Brexit has been mentioned a lot in the run-up to the vote. In late December, the UK government said it was ready to implement no-deal plans in full as the deal's chances to pass the House of Commons seemed to dwindle amid strong criticism.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    vote, Brexit, European Union, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse