No-Deal Brexit 'Not the Doom and Gloom', WTO Rules 'Cheaper' - UK Politician

UK Parliament is expected to vote on Brexit deal on Tuesday. British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes MPs will back her Brexit deal. However, the Parliament seems to find ways to halt Brexit rather than allowing Britain to leave the EU without a deal.

Sputnik spoke with Marty Caine, leader of ENGAGE, and asked him whether MPs will really try everything in their power to actually block Brexit.

Sputnik: Will MPs will really try everything in their power to actually block Brexit?

Marty Caine: I think some MPs will definitely do everything they can to block Brexit because it's only beneficial to MPs and politicians, and corporate businesses to remain in the EU. You see, it's not good for Britain. So we need to leave. At the end of the day, when the people went to the referendum, to vote.

They had the binding decision to vote to leave or to remain, and the majority voted to leave. Nobody voted to change the treaty, for one treaty to one that is even worse than it was before. That deal must be rejected tomorrow.

Sputnik: Do you believe the UK could face general elections though?

Marty Caine: I don't think there's enough time now to have a general election before March 29; so a general election will make no difference to the fact that we are leaving the EU.

I imagine there will be a general election soon, after we leave anyway. But it is a separate thing — I can't see Labour winning a general election, to be honest with you, even though the Tories at the moment are the worst they've ever been.

Marty Caine: Even Corbyn and Diane Abbott — those faces, they're the front of Labour. It's just turning people off, people aren't happy. We saw in 2017, the general election there.

It was almost as if the Conservatives were trying to let Labour win, and Labour still coundn't win. I can't see a general election happening, no.

Sputnik: Do you at least think that Corbyn could win the no confidence vote?

Marty Caine: No, I don't think he can win, because the majority of Parliament will vote to save the Conservative government. In front of a vote of no confidence in government, then I can't see them winning that vote either. It would be a wasted vote.

Sputnik: What will happen after the Commons vote?

Marty Caine: Tomorrow the deal will get rejected.

It's not even a deal, is it? It's a change of one treaty to another treaty. That's not a deal; people voted to leave the Lisbon Treaty, and so it will be rejected tomorrow.

Then Theresa May has three days to come up with a plan B, and the only plan B that's available really is a no-deal Brexit on WTO terms, which I said is going to be the outcome anyway, all along.

Sputnik: Some might think that the constant pushing back of the Brexit deal could look like as if politicians are trying to prevent Brexit from happening. But is this really the case?

Marty Caine: No, Brexit will happen. On March, 29 the UK will leave the European Union. The kicking the can down the road thing has been mainly to do with the two years actually of negotiations — a part of the Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, and the clock has been ticking then all the time they kick the can down the road.

Now that clock is about to run out. And once it has run out, we'd leave the EU on the terms of Article 50; and there's a lot of scaremongering about leaving on a no-deal — most of it is absolute nonsense, because most of the world which we trade with already on WTO rules. Even the EU contracts, even with the negotiations that the EU have set covers about 60 countries; 24 of them are purely on WTO rules. So it's not a disaster to leave the EU and start trade under BTA.

It's a lot cheaper than our current EU membership is, so it's not the doom and gloom that people keep saying it is going to be. Why the government keep saying that no deal will be a disaster? I don't know. It is madness.

