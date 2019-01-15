Register
08:03 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A tourist carrying a Union Flag umbrella walks in the rain during a spell of wet weather, next to The Tower of London, in London, Britain January 15, 2017.

    No-Deal Brexit 'Not the Doom and Gloom', WTO Rules 'Cheaper' - UK Politician

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    UK Parliament is expected to vote on Brexit deal on Tuesday. British Prime Minister Theresa May hopes MPs will back her Brexit deal. However, the Parliament seems to find ways to halt Brexit rather than allowing Britain to leave the EU without a deal.

    Sputnik spoke with Marty Caine, leader of ENGAGE, and asked him whether MPs will really try everything in their power to actually block Brexit.

    Sputnik: Will MPs will really try everything in their power to actually block Brexit?

    Marty Caine: I think some MPs will definitely do everything they can to block Brexit because it's only beneficial to MPs and politicians, and corporate businesses to remain in the EU. You see, it's not good for Britain. So we need to leave. At the end of the day, when the people went to the referendum, to vote.

    A demonstrator holds EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Thousands of Brits Scramble to Stockpile Food Due to 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
    They had the binding decision to vote to leave or to remain, and the majority voted to leave. Nobody voted to change the treaty, for one treaty to one that is even worse than it was before. That deal must be rejected tomorrow.

    Sputnik: Do you believe the UK could face general elections though?

    Marty Caine: I don't think there's enough time now to have a general election before March 29; so a general election will make no difference to the fact that we are leaving the EU.

    I imagine there will be a general election soon, after we leave anyway. But it is a separate thing — I can't see Labour winning a general election, to be honest with you, even though the Tories at the moment are the worst they've ever been.

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    UK Gov't Whip Gareth Johnson Resigns Ahead of Brexit Parl't Vote
    Sputnik: Why would you say so?

    Marty Caine: Even Corbyn and Diane Abbott — those faces, they're the front of Labour. It's just turning people off, people aren't happy. We saw in 2017, the general election there.

    It was almost as if the Conservatives were trying to let Labour win, and Labour still coundn't win. I can't see a general election happening, no.

    Sputnik: Do you at least think that Corbyn could win the no confidence vote?

    Marty Caine: No, I don't think he can win, because the majority of Parliament will vote to save the Conservative government. In front of a vote of no confidence in government, then I can't see them winning that vote either. It would be a wasted vote.

    Sputnik: What will happen after the Commons vote?

    Marty Caine: Tomorrow the deal will get rejected.

    It's not even a deal, is it? It's a change of one treaty to another treaty. That's not a deal; people voted to leave the Lisbon Treaty, and so it will be rejected tomorrow.

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Both EU And UK Ministers Are Preparing for Brexit Delay - Reports
    Then Theresa May has three days to come up with a plan B, and the only plan B that's available really is a no-deal Brexit on WTO terms, which I said is going to be the outcome anyway, all along.

    Sputnik: Some might think that the constant pushing back of the Brexit deal could look like as if politicians are trying to prevent Brexit from happening. But is this really the case?

    Marty Caine: No, Brexit will happen. On March, 29 the UK will leave the European Union. The kicking the can down the road thing has been mainly to do with the two years actually of negotiations — a part of the Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, and the clock has been ticking then all the time they kick the can down the road.

    Now that clock is about to run out. And once it has run out, we'd leave the EU on the terms of Article 50; and there's a lot of scaremongering about leaving on a no-deal — most of it is absolute nonsense, because most of the world which we trade with already on WTO rules. Even the EU contracts, even with the negotiations that the EU have set covers about 60 countries; 24 of them are purely on WTO rules. So it's not a disaster to leave the EU and start trade under BTA.

    It's a lot cheaper than our current EU membership is, so it's not the doom and gloom that people keep saying it is going to be. Why the government keep saying that no deal will be a disaster? I don't know. It is madness.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Marty Caine and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Thousands of Brits Scramble to Stockpile Food Due to 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
    UK Parliament Discusses Brexit Ahead of Major Vote (VIDEO)
    UK Citizens to Feel 'Betrayed' If Parl't Attempts to Frustrate Brexit - Johnson
    Could Labour MP Save Theresa May? Leave Supporter Tables Brexit Deal Amendment
    UK Gov't Whip Gareth Johnson Resigns Ahead of Brexit Parl't Vote
    Tags:
    no-deal, vote, disaster, criticism, Brexit, WTO, Marty Caine, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse