Register
09:36 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, top center, reviews army troops marching during the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

    EU Risks Losing Crucial Partner in Counter-Terror Struggle – Ex-Iranian Official

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The EU has shot itself in the foot by imposing restrictions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as it risks losing an important partner in its struggle against international terrorism, former Iranian deputy defence minister and military analyst Ali Reza Akbari told Sputnik.

    By introducing groundless sanctions against Iranian citizens, the EU is pushing Tehran to respond, military analyst and former Iranian Deputy Defence Minister Ali Reza Akbari told Sputnik Persian, suggesting that Europe "will pay a very high price for the lack of cooperation with Iran in the field of intelligence".

    On 8 January, the EU froze the assets of two Iranian citizens and the country's intelligence unit under the pretext of supposed assassination plots on European soil.

    "EU just agreed to enact sanctions against an Iranian Intelligence Service and two individuals, namely Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi and senior intelligence official Saeid Hashemi Moghadam, for alleged assassination plots on European soil. Strong signal from the EU that we will not accept such behaviour in Europe", Denmark's Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen tweeted on 8 January.

    In this Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, a part of Arak heavy water nuclear facilities is seen, near the central city of Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iranian state television reported on Saturday, April, 19, 2014 that Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi has said a dispute between world powers and the country over its heavy water reactor at Arak has been “virtually resolved.” Iran and world powers are negotiating the terms of a permanent deal over its contested nuclear program
    © AP Photo / Mehdi Marizad
    Iran Moves Toward New Uranium Enrichment – Iranian Nuclear Chief
    The EU also extended the sanctions on previously listed Iranian individuals, groups and structures after a semi-annual review.

    In response, Tehran stated that it would "proportionally respond to the decision of Europe". In particular, the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) has threatened to reconsider cooperation with European countries in the intelligence and security field.

    "For many years Iran has faced the problem of international terrorism", Akbari said. "And in this vein, we tried to establish cooperation with various countries, including the EU. This cooperation was valuable not only for Iran, but also for Europe itself".

    However, during this time, subversive activities by a number of terrorist organizations, including Mujaheedin-e Khalq (the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran), have only increased, according to the former Iranian official. He emphasised that the situation especially deteriorated in the period when EU countries had imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    "In fact, such actions indicate the power and authority of the political lobbies of these terrorist organizations, capable of putting pressure on Iran at the level of European governments", Akbari opined. "However, Iran's patience has its limits. When we face such an impudent position on the part of the EU, we cannot but react".

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Diplomat Over 'Anti-Iran' Summit
    The former official explained that Tehran had invested heavily in the programme to combat drug trafficking from Afghanistan to Europe for many years. He bemoaned the fact that European sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic were disrupting this effort.

    "If Iran weakens defences and decreases the intensity of struggle, drug trafficking to Europe will increase significantly", he warned.

    The military analyst underscored that at the same time, Iran must also ensure the security of its own people.

    "However, European countries such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands have given shelter to the terrorists who killed hundreds of innocent children and women in Iran, and do not take any action to punish these criminals", he pointed out.

    According to Akbari, the EU should take into account that Tehran's refusal to co-operate will result in a great loss for Europe, given the important intelligence on the region that the Islamic Republic possesses due to its specific geopolitical position.

    "This is especially true of data on possible camps and the location of terrorists like Daesh [ISIS/ISIL*]", he underscored. "Many militants come to Europe or come from European countries. Valuable information about these terrorists possessed by Iran is important for the EU".

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Moves Toward New Uranium Enrichment – Iranian Nuclear Chief
    White House Requested Set of Options to Hit Iran – Reports
    Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Diplomat Over 'Anti-Iran' Summit
    Zarif Slams Upcoming International Summit on Middle East as 'Anti-Iran Circus'
    France Urges Iran to Stop Missile Activities Related to Nuclear Weapons
    Tags:
    restrictions, sanctions, European Union, Afghanistan, Middle East, Europe, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse