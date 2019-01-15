Register
09:37 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French president Emmanuel Macron addresses troops of the Barkhane force at the Barkhane tactical command center in N'Djamena on December 22, 2018

    Macron's 'Space Force' Coming? CNES Head on France's Cosmic Industry Boost

    © AFP 2018 / Ludovic Marin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The development of space industry has become France's priority, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall told Sputnik, commenting on the government's effort to increase investment in the sector. However, the agency has not received any specific orders regarding the formation of full-fledged "space forces" so far, he said.

    The National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), the French government space agency, is waiting for French President Emmanuel Macron to make strategic decision on forming the country's "space force", Jean-Yves Le Gall, the president of the agency, told Sputnik France, emphasising that CNES has long been involved in the development of military satellites.

    "The plan was sent to the president of the [French] Republic, not to the president of CNES", he said. "CNES is serving the Ministry of Defence and performing dual functions. Now most military satellites in orbit are relying on CNES. We are waiting for the decisions that will be made".

    French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly echoed Donald Trump's idea to create a sixth branch of the US military focusing on space in late June 2018, by arguing that France should invest more in surveillance of outer space.

    "We must be able to invest more in space than we do today so that we can monitor it and prevent it from becoming a theatre for major confrontations", Parly told France 2 national television channel.

    F-35
    © REUTERS /
    US Space Force Takes Over Satellite Purchases to Boost Warfighter Communication
    On 7 September, during a visit to the French space agency's Toulouse headquarters, Defence Minister Parley mentioned "suspicious activities of the Russian space satellite" that allegedly approached the Athena-Fidus satellite, operated jointly by France and Italy, "too closely".

    Having said this, she underscored the importance of boosting the role of the Joint Space Command (JSC) formed in 2010, and even called for the creation of a space force.

    "I have heard many people mock the announcement of the creation of an American Space Force. I am not one of them… I see it as an extremely powerful sign, a sign of future confrontations", Parly highlighted.

    During her speech, the French defence minister noted Paris' decision to invest 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to upgrade the country's military satellites between 2019 and 2025. Previously, on June 28, the French parliament adopted a bill on military planning for 2019 to 2025, in an effort to increase defence spending up to 2 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    'Real European Army': Macron's Initiative is Taking Shape Step by Step
    Commenting on Parly's Toulouse statement, Le Gall noted that the goal is to update observation and communication satellites, modernize radar monitoring and develop anti-satellite weapons.

    However, he remarked that CNES is largely engaged in peaceful programmes and humanitarian assistance, as the centre's satellite system was designed to prevent and cope with natural disasters.

    "We have developed a program of assistance to states affected by serious disasters. We are currently assisting Haiti", he said.

    When asked whether the UN treaty limiting military activities in outer space must be renegotiated, the CNES president noted that "there may be reasons to renegotiate this charter, but no specific proposals except vain wishes have been put forward so far". He added that CNES is closely cooperating with the United Nations.

    "I should note that if France intends to accelerate the development of space forces, many countries, such as China, Russia or Japan, are launching many more military satellites than Europe", he remarked.

    Still, according to Le Gall, the government's intention to increase investments in the space sector by almost 14 percent in 2019 (to 1.9 billion euros), as well as to allocate 3.6 billion euros for the field, clearly indicates that the space industry has become France's "priority".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Prime Strategic Interest’: France Poised to Invest in More Space Assets
    France Must Commit to Nuclear Power, Int'l Cooperation in Space - Cheminade
    Macron Calls on French to Participate in National Debate to End Protests
    Three Speeches: Linguist Explains Macron's Hidden Message to Yellow Vests
    Tags:
    Space Force, space, United Nations, CNES, Florence Parley, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse