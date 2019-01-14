Register
19:27 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French speedboat deployed from the back of the USS Ponce in the Persian Gulf passes by the U.S. Navy's floating base

    US Stance on Gulf Crisis is Essentially a Getaway Position – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman as part of his official trip to the Middle East. The meeting comes as Mr Pompeo announced that he had signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar that stipulates the expansion and renovation of al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts thousands of US military personnel.

    Sputnik has discussed the deal to expand US military base in Qatar with James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, a veteran and an award-winning foreign correspondent.

    Sputnik: Pompeo is now in Saudi Arabia just as Washington and Doha struck a deal to expand the US military base in Qatar. How will this development be received by Riyadh?

    In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013 photo, U.S. troops listen to Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, as he speaks at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar.
    © AP Photo / Mark Wilson, Pool
    Qatar Makes 'Generous Offer' Amid US Base Expansion
    James Dorsey: I don't think that the Saudis are going to be surprised about it. There have been efforts by the Saudis and the UAE to persuade the United States to move the base, but there's no appetite for that really on the part of the Americans. Their working relationship with Qatar is very good.

    And in effect, if you read between the lines, the American position on the Gulf crisis, namely that it should be ended as soon as possible and that the feuding parties should sit down for negotiations, is essentially a getaway position.

    Sputnik: Doha is said to cover capital expenses for the expansion of the US military base; why is Qatar being so generous?

    James Dorsey: First of all, Qatar has an interest in having the base here. Qatar's security and defence policy really amounts not so much to being able to field a battle-hardened strong military but to have multiple relationships internationally that will ensure that other countries have a vested interest in its security.

    On top of that, by funding the expansion of the military base, in effect, the Qataris are conceding to what President Trump is demanding more generally, including also from his NATO partners, that they shoulder their part of the burden.

    READ MORE: Retired US General Resigns as Trump Envoy to Resolve Qatar Dispute — Reports

    Sputnik: The United States wants the Gulf nations, Egypt and Qatar to mend ties; how achievable is this?

    James Dorsey: At this point, I don't see any movement. The situation that you have is that the boycott was declared 18 months ago. The Saudis, the UAE and their allies published a list of 13 demands, if I remember correctly, that are virtually impossible for the Qataris to accept because it would mean that they would basically surrender their independence and sovereignty in terms of policy formation.

    And the Saudis, the Emiratis and so on have said and maintained the position that until Qatar has complied with the demands, no negotiation is possible; which really means that Qatar's detractors aren't willing to look for a face-saving solution that would allow everybody to honour the exit from this dispute.

    READ MORE: Top US Universities Get Millions of Dollars From Qatar, Hide This Fact — Reports

    Sputnik: Mr Pompeo promised to press Saudi Arabia to provide a credible narrative on Jamal Khashoggi's murder. At the same time, critics say they don't expect a truly forceful reprimand of the Saudis. How do you think the situation will develop?

    James Dorsey: I think that's a correct assessment. So, with other words, the United States needs the Saudis to be seen as credible in establishing what happened in the Saudi Consulate when Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist, was killed and in terms of meting out justice or a credible judicial process in which not only the minions, in other words, those that executed the order, but also those that issued the order, are put in front of justice.

    A women walks at the corniche seaside, in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday Jan. 23, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Netanyahu Orders Suspension of Qatar's $15Mln Transfer to Hamas - Reports
    And that the Saudis so far haven't done. They have said that there is a trial ongoing or the charges have been issued against a number of people; nobody knows who those people are, nobody knows what exactly the charges are; and, obviously, there is no transparency on the legal process. The Americans need that because they are under domestic pressure, keep in mind the resolution of the US Congress last month that held the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the killing of Khashoggi.

    So the Americans need a credible Saudi response in order to be able to credibly maintain their policy towards Saudi Arabia and defeat efforts in the US Congress to sanction the kingdom.

    READ MORE: Qatar Has No Plans to Leave Gulf Cooperation Council Amid Diplomatic Row — FM

    Sputnik: Mr Pompeo's visit comes amid reports that the White House asked the Pentagon for plans to strike Iran last year. Given that the Iranian issue is on the agenda of US-Saudi talks, what do the two nations have in mind for Tehran?

    James Dorsey: The situation that you have is that officially the Trump administration's position is one that wants to use harsh economic sanctions as well as political isolation to force a change in Iranian policies.

    White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    US Role to Be Diminished in Future Due to Emerging Economies - Qatari Minister
    And officially the US position is that they are not seeking regime change. The fact of the matter is that John Bolton, the National Security Advisor, is a staunch proponent of regime change and the efforts to destabilise Iran to achieve regime change even though he has publicly repeatedly said that he will adhere to what is US policy.

    On the other hand, the Saudis have at least developed plans to destabilise Iran by stirring unrest among its ethnic minorities. And while that hasn't become official policy, there is, in any case, some circumstantial evidence to suggest that there has been some limited effort to pursue a strategy like that on the part of the Saudis.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of James Dorsey and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Qatar Makes 'Generous Offer' Amid US Base Expansion
    Washington, Doha Sign Deal to Expand al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar - Pompeo
    Retired US General Resigns as Trump Envoy to Resolve Qatar Dispute - Reports
    Netanyahu Orders Suspension of Qatar's $15Mln Transfer to Hamas - Reports
    Tags:
    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, UAE, Persian Gulf, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse