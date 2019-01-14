Register
17:53 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2

    ‘Despite Threat of Sanctions Nord Stream 2 Is Unstoppable’ – Scholar

    © Photo: nord-stream2
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Washington has warned German companies of a significant risk of sanctions unless they suspend their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction.

    Sputnik has discussed the US threats with Dr Mamdouh Salameh, International oil economist and visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Europe Business School in London.

    Sputnik: How should Germany act in the face of the ultimatum made by Washington?

    Mamdouh Salameh: Germany supported by the European Union should ignore the ultimatum because it will come to nothing. Ultimatums by President Trump against Germany aren't new. President Trump broke all norms of diplomacy and protocol during the NATO meeting in Brussels on 11 July 2018 when he accused Germany of being a captive of the Russians because of its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    German Politicians Outraged Over US Envoy's Threats to Nord Stream 2 Firms
    He went on to say that Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they will be getting 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hit back at President Trump saying that Germany makes its own independent decisions and denying his claim that her country was totally controlled by Russia.

    The ultimatum, of course, refers to the jointly European and Russian financed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would deliver, along with the already existing line, some 110 cubic metres per year of Russian gas supplies under the Baltic Sea to Germany and the European Union, thus bypassing Ukraine. It will be completed by the end of this year.

    Sputnik: How much will is there in Berlin to go on with the Nord Stream project and act independently in this matter?

    Mamdouh Salameh: There is plenty of will in Berlin to go ahead with the Nord Stream 2 project. Despite the threat of sanctions by the United States and the opposition by Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic States, Nord Stream is unstoppable. Nord Stream has become a battle of wills between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    READ MORE: Berlin Sees US Ambassador's Letters About Nord Stream 2 as Provocation — Reports

    Trump's antagonism towards Merkel is partly personal — [it's] a reaction to her standing up to him and her very evident dislike of him, which she makes little attempt to hide. Germany has already started building its portion of the Nord Stream 2. Germany's approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline makes great economic sense, in my opinion, and provides energy security not only for Germany, but for the European Union as well.

    Sputnik: The United States keeps insisting that the project will undermine the security on the continent while Moscow maintains that the venture is purely economic in its nature. What objective is Washington pursuing by politicizing the issue?

    Prior to the grand opening ceremony of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Envoy Startles German Foreign Ministry Threatening Nord Stream 2 Firms With Sanctions
    Mamdouh Salameh: The US opposition to Nord Stream as you know is mainly motivated by self-interest and partly by geopolitics. The US has always been opposed to Nord Stream 2, which it views as Russia's attempt to tighten its grip on Europe's energy supplies. Part of the US opposition to Nord Stream 2 is that it hopes to sell more of its LNG to the European Union; and while the European Union is willing to buy US LNG as part of its energy diversification, it's not prepared to buy it at any price.

    Until US LNG matches the price of Russian piped gas, it stands no chance whatsoever against Russian gas supplies in most European countries. There is an exception to that, for instance, Poland. If the Polish are foolish enough to buy the more expensive US LNG in preference of cheaper Russian gas supplies in order to swipe the Russians, it's their own affair. I'm sure President Putin will not lose a single minute of sleep over their not wanting to renew their gas supply deal with Russia.

    READ MORE: US Envoy Threatens German Companies With Nord Stream 2 Sanctions — Reports

    The EU is determined to diversify its energy sources but not at any price. So, until American LNG matches Russian piped gas, there is no chance for it, or little chance let's say, in Europe. Germany, for instance, receives 57 percent of its natural gas and 35 percent of its crude oil from Russia, while the European Union receives almost 40 percent of its gas needs. Consequently, I would say that furthermore Russian gas is and will remain cheaper for Germany and the EU for the foreseeable future until US producers can match Russian gas prices.

    Sputnik: What impact could the rhetoric of the threat repeatedly used by the United States have on the relations between Washington and Berlin that have already been strained?

    Mamdouh Salameh: The relations between Germany and the United States, and also between the EU and the US, are certainly strained. President Trump knows that if he imposes sanctions on Germany, the EU has the economic muscle to retaliate against the United States. The threat of sanctions might also be aimed at scaring Western shareholders in Nord Stream, like EON, Wintershall, Shell, OMV and ENGIE, to force them to withdraw from the project.

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2 AG Built Over 249 Miles of Gas Pipeline – Spokesman
    However, even if he succeeds, which I very much doubt, Gazprom and Germany are capable of financing the entire project on their own.For an American president to describe his closest ally, the EU, as a fool speaks volumes about his state of mind. He flourishes when he antagonizes everybody because by doing so he attracts attention to himself.

    We have seen this time and time again by his greatest foreign follies, for instance, walking away from Iranian nuclear deal and starting a trade war with China. His sanctions against Iran have so far failed to cost Iran a single barrel of oil; and his trade war against China made him realize that he cannot win that war, hence his attempts now to reach a settlement with China.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

     

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2 Pipelay Works Begin Off Sweden's Coast - Reports
    Ex-German Chancellor Reveals True Reason for US Criticism of Nord Stream 2
    EU's Nord Stream 2 Resolution Political Move - Analysts
    Tags:
    opposition, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, Germany, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse