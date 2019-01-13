Register
07:17 GMT +313 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Relations between Russia and the EU have deteriorated with the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, as western governments imposed economic sanctions on Russia, accusing Moscow of aiding independence supporters in eastern regions of the country.

    Prof: Western Sanctions Will Certainly Damage Russia As Well As West

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Sputnik discussed the future of Russian-EU economic relations amid West's sanctions with Kevin Dowd, British professor of finance and economics.

    Sputnik: Russia is expected to become the eighth-largest economy in the world by 2030, making it the biggest in Europe. How will Russia's relations with the EU change if forecasts come true?

    Professor Kevin Dowd: I don't think Russia's ranking is the main factor and I am sceptical of forecasts: they almost never come true. Economically, the key issues are energy trade and de-dollarization. But the much bigger issues are geopolitical, the military build-up and so on. 

    Banknotes (rubles, euros, US dollars) and Russian 5 and 10 kopecks coins. (File)
    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    France Sees Prospects for Development of Economic Relations With Russia Despite Sanctions
    Sputnik: How do you think the West's sanctions will affect Russia's economy in the next ten years?

    Professor Kevin Dowd: This is a complicated subject, but it seems to me that several things are clear. First, western sanctions will certainly damage Russia and considerably. Second, these sanctions will also hurt the West: opportunities to do business with Russia that would benefit both parties are being blocked for political reasons, in my opinion, groundless ones.

    Third, these sanctions will further contribute to the inexorable process of de-dollarization, in which rest-of-world countries increasingly move away from the dollar and from US-controlled payments systems. This is bad for the US in the longer term. Fourth, US insistence on these sanctions will increasingly drive a wedge between the US and its western European allies (e.g., Germany), who increasingly resent the US line.

    Sputnik: According to a Standard Chartered Plc forecast, Asia's GDP will equal that of the US and EU combined by 2030. How do you assess these possible changes in global economic balance of power?

    Professor Kevin Dowd: The precise numbers don't matter, but the trend is clear. Asia is growing relative to the West and that trend isn't going to stop.

    LNG plant construction
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    France Extends State Guarantees for Russian Yamal LNG Project - Economy Minister
    Sputnik: India will take a huge leap from sixth to second place in the global GDP rankings by the turn of the next decade. Also, Egypt, which currently sits in 44th place by GDP level, is forecast to reach seventh place by the same year.

    Professor Kevin Dowd: These forecasts do not pass the sniff test. Are we to believe that Egypt will be just behind Russia by 2030 in terms of total GDP? I don't think so.

    Sputnik: What major changes could boost the economies of these countries?

    Professor Kevin Dowd: Free trade. Reforms to liberalise markets. Reforms to streamline tax systems and reduce government spending. Reforms to promote long-term fiscal sustainability. Reforms to combat corruption and cronyism. Reforms to strengthen individual liberty and the rule of law. It's simple.

    READ MORE: Putin: Russia Should Respond to Sanctions by Improving Economy's Competitiveness

    Sputnik: China is forecast to become the largest economy by 2020. Does this mean that China will win the trade war with the United States?

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months - Tusk
    Professor Kevin Dowd: China is forecast to become the largest economy next year! I don't believe it. 2030? Don't believe that either. China is already showing signs of recession and its demographics are adverse. No country ever wins a trade war. It's not like a 'real' war where there is usually a clear winner and a clear loser. With trade wars, they are all losers. It's just that they don't realise it.

    READ MORE: EU Prolongs Economic Sanctions Against Russia by Six Months

    Sputnik: Will the US be able to regain its position if Trump is re-elected?

    Professor Kevin Dowd: In relative terms, the western economies including the US are losing ground to the rest of the world. This is to be welcomed: it means that the rest of the world is becoming more prosperous relative to the West.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Could Help Iran Make Its Economy Crypto - Pundit
    New Bloomberg Research Reveals Western Sanctions' Toll on Russian Economy
    Russian Entrepreneurs to Attend Davos Forum Despite Restrictions – Economist
    Japan Ready to Continue Efforts on Promoting Economic Ties With Russia
    Tags:
    economic relationship, sanctions, European Union, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse