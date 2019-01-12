Register
03:00 GMT +312 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

    US Policy Shift May Unfold If Second Trump-Kim Summit Occurs

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Significant policy changes may follow in 2019 if US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un eventually decide to meet for a second summit, Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea, told Sputnik.

    "If there is a second summit, that will basically mean that the Trump has won out [against competing agendas in the administration], and that there will be a significant shift in US policy toward North Korea," Lee told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Friday.

    "I think Trump's instinct is to take bold action here, and I think there are several reason for this," she added, suggesting that the president's desire to outdo his predecessor Barack Obama and to compete with China for "hegemonic" control of Asia were driving factors in a potential shift.

    ​Earlier this week, Kim traveled to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a brief summit to discuss international matters, including that of stalled denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea. The visit marked the fourth summit between the two countries. Both world leaders met in 2018 on three different occasions.

    According to China's Xinhua news agency, during the visit, which lasted from January 7 to January 10, Xi informed Kim that Beijing fully supports a second summit between Pyongyang and Washington, stressing his hopes that both countries are able to "meet each other halfway."

    Art installation depicts North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shooting US President Donald Trump
    © Screenshot/Daily Nation
    Art Installation Depicts Donald Trump's Shooting Death By Kim Jong Un (PHOTOS)

    Kim's trip to Beijing came just a week after his annual New Year's address to the nation, in which he reiterated his commitment to denuclearization, but at the same time emphasized that things could still change if the US continues with its sanctions.

    "Kim Jong Un is basically saying he wants to bring together these parties [China, North Korea and the US] to discuss replacing the unstable armistice regime with a permanent peace system," Lee told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon, referring to the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement that brought an end to hostilities in the Korean War.

    "The delegation on this recent China trip includes key people in charge of US-North Korea relations and the nuclear talks. That indicates that the trip was really to get China's commitment and cooperation to… having multi-party talks and replace the armistice with a peace treaty within this year."

    And while both North and South Korea have made great strides in thawing relations by de-escalating tensions along the demilitarized zone and working together on various projects, it's ultimately up to Washington regarding how things will proceed.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Plans to Meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Early 2019 - Reports

    "A roadmap for reunification should really be a task that is solely for the Korean people, without foreign intervention, but economic cooperation, which is a key aspect for this process… [is] the biggest obstacle, that has been the US policy of sanctions," Lee told Blackmon.

    Most recently, in December 2018, the US Treasury Department sanctioned three senior North Korean government officials under the 2015 Executive Order 13687 on the grounds of human rights abuses. North Korea followed the US' move by threatening to permanently cease its nuclear disarmament.

    Related:

    Beijing Denies Using Kim's Visit as Trump Card in Trade Talks With US
    ‘Negotiating a Location’: Trump, Kim Teams Pinning Down Next Meeting Point
    'We Will Set That Up': Trump to Meet With Kim in 'Not Too Distant Future'
    Trump Receives 'Great Letter' From Kim, is Expecting Second Summit
    'North Korea Will Not Make, Test Nuclear Weapons': Trump Ready to Meet Kim
    Tags:
    summit, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse