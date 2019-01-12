Register
09:14 GMT +312 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    Three Speeches: Linguist Explains Macron's Hidden Message to Yellow Vests

    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A stylistic and linguistic analysis of French President Emmanuel Macron's speeches conducted by linguist and author Helios Jaime indicates that the president is trying to calm the yellow vests down without offering any specific promises in response to their demands for reform.

    Speaking to Sputnik France, linguist and author Helios Jaime expressed doubt that French President Emmanuel Macron will pursue any changes in his domestic policies in the wake of the yellow vests protests.

    Jaime carried out a stylistic and linguistic analysis of Macron's three speeches concerning the yellow vests protests: the one he delivered on 1 December 2018 in Argentina, his 10 December speech, as well as his response to the petition on fuel prices published on 20 December 2018 on Change.org.

    Before examining each of Macron's statements  in detail, the linguist remarked that although the expression "yellow vests" had already entered the lexicon of the French, neither of these two words was used by the president in the aforementioned speeches.

    1 December Speech

    Yellow vest protestors march past Le Musee D'Orsay in Paris on January 5, 2019, during a rally by yellow vest Gilets Jaunes anti-government protestors.
    © AFP 2018 / Eric FEFERBERG
    Parts of France Ban Yellow Vests as Police Expect New Wave of Violence - Reports
    Citing Macron's Argentina address, the author drew attention to its ending: "I will always respect those who disagree and I will always hear any dissent but I will never accept violence".

    The linguist highlighted that the president used verbs in the future tense, while the adverb "always" prolongs the perception evoked by Macron's words.

    Jaime also placed emphasis on the word "to hear" that was chosen by the president in contrast to the verb "to listen".

    "You can hear a noise without paying much attention to it, but 'listening' means being attentive to what one says", the author underscored. "Is this semantic difference one of the reasons why Mr. Macron did not mention 'yellow vests' [in his speeches]?"

    10 December Speech

    In the first part of his speech, Emmanuel Macron "focused on the suppression of violence that, according to him, benefits opportunists and politicians, without specifying who these opportunists are, without naming specific parties and political leaders", the linguist noted.

    Yellow vests mass protests against the rise in fuel prices in the French capital of Paris
    © Sputnik /
    Yellow Vests Revolution Drives Beyond France's Borders - Author
    The president also "explained the fall in living standards by the policy pursued during the last 40 years", stressing that he wanted to change this "through reforms which were conducted during the 18 months of his presidency", the author noted.

    "However, he did not mention the fact that the yellow vests protests were prompted by these reforms," Jaime stressed.

    Additionally, the linguist pointed out that Macron "addressed [French] citizens almost individually, using the personal pronoun 'you' instead of the noun 'people'".

    "Since he did not mention either the people or the nation, the pronoun 'you' could be referred only to those who voted for him, excluding in this case those who did not," the author opined.

    Yellow Vests' Fuel Petition

    Finally, the linguist highlighted several vague points in the French president's response to the Yellow Vests' petition on fuel prices. 

    For instance, Macron noted that there would be no increase in electricity and gas prices during the winter. "Does this mean that they will rise at the end of winter?" Jaime asked. "Mr Macron did not specify anything."

    French mounted police stand in front protesters wearing yellow vests
    © AFP 2018 / Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT
    'Justice Will Prevail': Macron Denounces Violence at Yellow Vest Protests
    "Then, he admitted that 'after 18 months of action, the ongoing reforms have not brought any tangible results'. But the fact that they are not perceptible enough does not imply that these reforms are erroneous. This could imply that his government would continue to adhere to the basic principles of the policy that caused the protests," the author presumed.

    Jaime concluded that Macron's "main message is the intention to suppress violence without specifying the means or naming the perpetrators". The French President "accepted the popular anger, which led to some concessions to yellow vests and an invitation to dialogue", the author continued.

    However, "the analysis of the linguistic and semantic means used in these three speeches indicates that the president is trying to convince the yellow vests of his government's good intentions without offering specifically even the slightest revision of the basic principles of his policy," the linguist highlighted.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Parts of France Ban Yellow Vests as Police Expect New Wave of Violence - Reports
    Fundraiser Collects Over $1Mln for Law Enforcers Injured in Yellow Vests Riots
    US Embassy Warns France Visitors to Avoid Yellow Vests Riots
    Rome's Support for Yellow Vests Protests Sparks Tensions With Paris
    French Cabinet Claims Italian Ministers, RT Share Similar Stance on Yellow Vests
    Tags:
    yellow vests, speeches, reforms, petition, protests, Emmanuel Macron, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse