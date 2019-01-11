Register
19:13 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

    Turkey and US Deal is Very Much Dependent on Turkish-Russian Relations – Analyst

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    According to Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Ankara won’t refrain from military action to protect its borders. He noted that Washington was struggling to withdraw from Syria because of its engagement with the Kurdish militia.

    Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he cannot accept US National Security Adviser John Bolton's remarks on Syria. Erdogan reiterated that Ankara cannot compromise on the issue of the Kurdish YPG militia.

    READ MORE: US Withdrawal From Syria May Be Long, Bases Transfer Unlikely — Turkish Lawmaker

    Sputnik discussed the withdrawal of US forces from Syria with Dr. Kerim Has, a political analyst specialising in Turkish-Russian relations and international affairs.

    Sputnik: Turkey's Foreign Minister has just announced that Ankara would launch a military operation against the Kurds if the United States fails to withdraw troops on time. Do you think this could result in significant delays in the actual pullout of US troops from the region?

    Kerim Has: It's hard to believe that the United States is going to fully withdraw from Syria; and probably the withdrawal process will extend for at least a few months. Even before the announcement of the Foreign Minister of Turkey, I didn't think that the US withdrawal would start soon and would be completed in the following weeks. So, in this sense, it's just a typical political announcement of Turkey just to persuade the American side to stop their relations with the pro-Kurdish YPG force, which is number one enemy of Turkey in Syria, actually.

    Sputnik: What is the likelihood of a large-scale military action by Turkey against the Kurds in Syria after Washington withdraws its forces? In the past few days, President Erdogan has said several times that they are ready for military action; do you think this is going to happen?

    Kerim Has: In fact, I think a large-scale military operation is not on the agenda of Turkey in the following weeks, but establishing some buffer zones along the border in Northeastern Syria seems possible. I think during Bolton's visit to Ankara this issue was discussed, mainly. And for that also the United States has conditions for Turkish officials and one of them was to prevent a direct clash between the Turkish Army and the YPG forces, and maybe to open a corridor, probably 300 kilometres deep into Syria, to promote the Turkish Army with their fight against ISIS* (Daesh). In that sense they discussed the issue of a military operation, but probably it won't turn into a clash between the Turkish Army and the YPG forces. Maybe there will be established some buffer zones along the border between Turkey and the Kurdish forces, which are, as I've already mentioned, recognised by Turkey as terrorist organisations. Instead of that, some corridor will be opened for the fight against ISIS. I think the Turkish side is also negotiating the issue with the Russians, to get some permission to use the airspace in Syria to coordinate their efforts with Russia. So, probably, negotiations on every level are still continuing.

    READ MORE: Turkey Vows to Start Offensive in E Euphrates if US Pullout From Syria Stalled

    Kurdish YPG Fighters
    CC BY 2.0 / Kurdishstruggle / Kurdish YPG Fighters
    Turkey Repeats Call on US to Withdraw Kurdish YPG From Manbij, Syria
    Sputnik: Of course, the year has begun with a flurry of activity and diplomatic trips; we've seen Bolton going to Turkey, we've seen Pompeo off on his Middle East tour to talk to allies regarding the intention to pull US troops from Syria, which would testify to the fact that probably the US is planning to withdraw troops, or be it, perhaps, like you've said, not immediately but after a length of time has passed. There also seems to be this standoff between Turkey and the US; both sides are coming out with demands and they refuse to cede any ground, so there's a bit of a standoff, but surely one of the sides will have to agree to certain concessions. How do you see this happening?

    Kerim Has: In my opinion, the Syrian case or the Syrian problem in Turkish-American relations is also very much related with, for example, Turkey's rapprochement with Russia and also with the purchasing of S-400 missile systems from Moscow. There're also some other issues that are related with the Syrian case — the YPG forces, Kurdish autonomy, if it happens in Syria, and what the premises of such autonomy would be if it happens. So, all of them are interconnected problems and still not only couldn't Turkey reach an agreement with the US, but also Turkey couldn't reach a common point with the Russian side on this issue about the Kurds because, as you know, these Kurdish forces are not recognized as terrorist organisations by Russia. So, probably, in the following months the issue will be solved; maybe not solved but maybe it will turn into much bigger regional chaos if large-scale military operations are launched by the Turkish side. Because a terrorist threat in Idlib can leap from Syria to Turkish territory; other security risks are coming from Syria to Turkey. They are all interconnected and as I said, the relations of Turkey and Russia are also angering the American side, so a possible deal of Turkey with the US on Kurds and on the Syrian issue in general is very much dependent on Turkish-Russian relations, I think.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Rejects New US Offer to Cancel Purchase of Russian S-400 Systems - Report
    Tags:
    withdrawal, relations, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse