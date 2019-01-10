Register
    China's Investment in Latin America Mostly Politically Motivated - Scholar

    China's Investment in Latin America Mostly Politically Motivated - Scholar

    Chinese Internet giants are investing heavily in the Latin American e-commerce market, stimulating the development of local Internet companies. Experts note that China now holds the dominant position in many of those markets, replacing the United States, but will the massive Chinese investment pay off?

    While US President Donald Trump is dreaming about building a wall along the US border with Mexico, Asia's largest economy is trying to strengthen its economic and political ties to the region, supporting its partners there with generous funding.

    According to the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), between 2005 and 2016, Chinese corporations invested about $90 billion in the area.

    At the same time, in 2015, Chinese authorities announced plans to double China's trade turnover with Latin America, from $250 billion at the time to $500 billion by 2025. According to ECLAC, Latin American Internet technology is a key draw for Chinese investors.

    In 2017, Chinese companies invested $18 billion in the sector, making China the largest foreign tech investor in the region — it accounted for 18% of related foreign investment.

    Almost all of China's tech giants aim to gain access to Latin America's under-developed markets. Didi Chuxing (the Chinese equivalent of Uber) has bought the Brazilian company 99 Taxis.

    TCL established a joint venture with Radio Victoria, the largest local electronics manufacturer. Even Huiyin Blockchain Venture invested in Argentina's Ripio Bitcoin payment processing service, and bike-sharing service Mobike launched its services in Mexico City and Santiago.

    At first glance, it may seem that the Chinese experience can be easily applied to Latin America, since the countries in the region face the same problems China once did: the vast majority of the population lacks a credit history, financial and logistics services are underdeveloped, etc. However, a second look reveals the heterogeneity of the region in terms of economic development.

    Therefore, the interest of Chinese investors is motivated more by political reasons rather than by profitability, Zhou Rong, a senior research fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China told Sputnik.

    "As to whether there's more of an economic or political purpose in China's investments in Latin America — I can say that, of course, investing in developed countries is more economically viable, and in cooperation with less developed countries, the political reasons are more obvious. However, the economic development of Latin America is extremely uneven; South America is more developed than the countries of the Caribbean. There are newly industrial countries such as Brazil and Argentina in South America. In Central America, there is Mexico [which was] a member of NAFTA. Obviously, investments in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil can stimulate the technological development of the region. But as for the other, more underdeveloped countries of South and Central America and the Caribbean, I'm afraid that we're simply just helping them build basic infrastructure, and to talk about deep technological cooperation with these countries is currently too early."

    However, the economic benefit is still there. First of all, the countries of Latin America are large, although not yet developed, consumer market and China has something to offer. The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has opened a flagship store in Colombia.

    Now Chinese smartphones are flying off the shelves like hotcakes in Mexico, Brazil and Chile. Tencent's, one of China's largest Internet companies, invested $180 million in Nubank, Brazil's largest fintech companies.

    Finally, some Latin American countries that cannot offer a large domestic market are rich in raw materials, so China is also interested in helping them. Venezuelan authorities, for example, have allocated $70 million for the development of national security technologies.

    Reuters reported that Chinese telecom giant ZTE has been hired by Venezuela to create a national system of electronic identification for its citizens known as the "fatherland card".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
