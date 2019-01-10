Register
10:12 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S

    Turkey Holds 'Trump Card' in Negotiations Over US Pull Out From Syria – Scholar

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan skipped a meeting with US National Security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday after calling Bolton's demands with respect to Turkish military activity in Syria "a serious mistake". Bolton had insisted that US forces would remain in Syria until Turkey agrees not to attack the Kurdish forces there.

    Media reports suggested that the top adviser to US President Donald Trump had hoped to reach a consensus with Ankara over a roadmap for a US troop withdrawal. He has met with his Turkish counterpart, national security adviser Ibrahim Kalin, as well as the deputy defence and foreign ministers. Bolton reportedly presented a document listing the terms of US military pull out in a "deliberate, orderly, and timely manner".

    READ MORE: Scholar Doubts US Will Withdraw All Forces From Syria' in 3-4 Years

    According to the paper, the US will keep some troops at the al-Tanf US garrison near the Jordanian and Iraqi border and would help secure the airspace over northeast Syria. He added that the United States wanted "the protection of all civilians, particularly local minority populations".

    Sputnik discussed Turkey's negotiations with the United States over Syria with Jana Jabbour, a Professor of Political Science and expert on Turkey and the Middle East.

    Sputnik: Turkey's foreign minister has just called for joint control with Russia and Iran of the US exit from Syria. What do you think of this, and do you think Washington will approve of this initiative?

    Prof. Jana Jabbour: Yes, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, despite having opposite positions on the Syrian regime and on Bashar al-Assad, actually agree on one thing: which is that the solution to the Syria crisis should be a regional solution, a solution that is designed by them, and not an international solution that would be parachuted by the West. On the other hand, Trump is engaged in very pragmatic policies there in Syria. He actually wants to pull out from the Middle East and to sub-contract the Middle East crises, in particular, the Syria crisis, to the regional powers in place. However, the problem is that while Trump is very eager that Turkey and Russia take this into their hands, others in the administration, mainly the State Department and Pentagon, are more cautious and sceptical. So the problem today is that the American administration is very split over what to do in Syria and whether to accept or not to accept. So if it were [up to] President Trump, he would accept that Russia and Turkey take over… but in reality, the decision is much more complicated because the Pentagon and the State Department have other preferences.

    READ MORE: Turkey Calls for Joint Control With Russia and Iran of US Exit From Syria

    Sputnik: Let's look at John Bolton's trip to Turkey. How would you assess it and how high are the chances these two countries could come to some sort of a compromise? Because, of course, ahead of that visit, the Turkish side was adamant that it would not compromise on certain issues.

    Kurdish YPG Fighters
    CC BY 2.0 / Kurdishstruggle / Kurdish YPG Fighters
    Turkey Repeats Call on US to Withdraw Kurdish YPG From Manbij, Syria
    Prof. Jana Jabbour: In fact, I think that Bolton's trip to Turkey was an unsuccessful trip in the sense that nothing has been really agreed upon between Washington and Ankara. And actually finding a compromise is very difficult for two reasons. First of all, because there is a major disagreement between Ankara and Washington today, which stems from the fact that the groups that Turks view as their enemies are actually the allies and the best friends of the United States. So, would the United States actually completely abandon the Kurds to please Ankara? That is highly unlikely. And the second reason which makes finding a compromise very difficult is that one of the parties, namely the United States, doesn't have a clear position because the United States administration is itself split between the White House, the State Department, the Pentagon, etc. So how can you actually find a compromise and how can you negotiate when one of the negotiating partners has not yet defined its [position yet]?

    Sputnik: Of course, President Erdogan has been saying, demanding really, that the US throughout its pull out hand its military bases to Turkey. How likely do you think Washington is to agree to this?

    Prof. Jana Jabbour: Well, if Washington is serious about pulling its troops out of Syria, this cannot be achieved without the agreement with Turkey since it is because Washington needs Turkey's help to continue the fight against ISIS*. And it is impossible for Washington to secure Turkey's assistance and Turkey's help against ISIS without making Ankara a concession, namely giving Ankara a green light to secure the Turkish border and to carry out a military operation against YPG and the PYD. So, in a certain sense, Turkey still holds a trump card in the negotiations over the US pull out from Syria. Turkey is a strong negotiating partner because the American administration really needs it to subcontract the Syria crisis and the fight against ISIS.

    READ MORE: Russian Deputy FM Explains Why Moscow Doubts Full US Withdrawal From Syria

    Sputnik: Of course, Turkey's Incirlik Air Base is home of the 49th Air Base wing of the US Air Force and it is strategically very important in terms of the US presence in the Middle East and it is Turkey's trump card really in relations with the US. So what is going to happen in that respect?

    Prof Jana Jabbour: Well, I think that it is very likely that a compromise would not be achieved and that Ankara would launch a military offensive against the Kurds without US approval. And Erdogan and his spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin have already announced that they would carry out a military operation without Washington's authorisation. And, in fact, the prospect of carrying out a military operation in Syria has to be understood in light of internal politics in Turkey.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS) is a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Trump: US to Leave Syria 'At Proper Pace' While Continuing to Fight Daesh
    Some US Troops Could Remain in South Syria After Pullout - Reports
    'US Will Not Withdraw From Syria or Middle East at all' - Scholar
    Tags:
    US troops, Donald Trump, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse