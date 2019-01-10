Register
08:38 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    Scholar: Brexit Spirit Comes from Nostalgia for British Dominance in the World

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik spoke to Dr Donnal Parr from Northumbria University about the future of Brexit and what could come next for Theresa May if her bill fails to make it through the House of Commons.

    Sputnik: The meaningful vote debate has started once again, but if nothing has changed how meaningful is the debate?

    Dr Connal Parr: I think that there's absolutely no change in the prospect these debates are going to lead to anything other than a defeat for the bill. The deal which Theresa May has negotiated over the last number of months being defeated, there's no other alternatives and then the belief is that this is going to be defeated in various forms by a substantial majority in the House of Commons.

    The Union flag is seen flapping in the wind in front of one of the faces of the Great Clock atop the landmark Elizabeth Tower that houses Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament where lawmakers are expected to vote in favour of joining air strikes against Islamic State (IS) militants in central London on 26 September, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Tired of Waiting: British MPs Say 3 Days Enough to Suggest Alternative If Brexit Deal Is Rejected
    Sputnik: At this point, it's looking like a choice No Deal or a 2nd Brexit Referendum. What do you think will happen next?

    Dr Connal Parr: My evidence for what I'm about to state I think is going to happen derives from a meeting which took place yesterday in Dublin. In Ireland, the Irish capital between the German Foreign Minister: Heiko Maas, and the Irish Prime Minister: Simon Coveney. In which Coveney suggested that Ireland would not stand in the way if Britain wanted to extend, the period of Article 50.

    So in other words, if there will be given more time to prevent the possibility of Britain crashing out with no deal. So that seemed to suggest that if the Irish Government was willing to not hamper that process, not stand in the way of that, then that therefore gives Theresa May and the British government more time to get, kind of, written assurances that the 'BackStop' is not going to be essentially the UK won't be trapped into the backstop. Which is the clause, guaranteeing that there will not be a hard border on island of Ireland.

    And that, therefore, would suggest that the next thing that's going to happen is more time, article 50 is extended. And there are other possibilities, of course, Possibility of a referendum and a second referendum. I think the general election it's very unlikely as those options but that is also on the table.

    READ MORE: Tory MPs Deride Speaker for 'Anti-Brexit' Bias With Wife's Bumper Sticker

    Sputnik: We've seen an increase in reports of protesting in the street, do you think this civil unrest could spread if Brexit is delayed?

    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Justin TALLIS
    British MPs Engage in New Debate on May's Brexit Plan (VIDEO)
    Dr Connal Parr: Sadly I do and I think that this is the kind of beginning of that process. They think too often target women MPs and journalists. Often women are the target of it but it tends to be other also any kind of vaguely 'left' or liberal journalist with any kind is pro EU or regarded pro-EU views.
    I'm afraid that as it looks more likely that some kind of referendum could be on the horizon or that more generally, I think that Brexit is being frustrated, this kind of thing will continue.

    I know for instance, that the Labour Party in the UK, the British Labour Party, is very concerned about this prospect. Which is one of the reasons why much to the annoyance of probably EU minded people that the Labour Party is committed to some form of Brexit. So they are, you know, they're essentially trying to guarantee that some kind of form of Brexit happens so as to prevent this kind of right-wing, possibly violent, backlash occurring in the UK. And that comes from somewhere very real and strategic on their part.

    READ MORE: 70% of UK Parliamentarians Believe May Did Poor Job of Negotiating Brexit — Poll

    Sputnik: What lessons can we learn from the past about how to deal?

    Theresa May
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    May's 'Meaningless' Backstop Assurances 'Won’t Cut It' - DUP Brexit Spokesman
    Dr Connal Parr: The past never repeats itself, which is part of as W.B. Yeats, the Irish poet said, its terrible beauty. It's worth looking at the initial European referendum back in 1975 to look at the way in which some British Prime Minister like Harold Wilson. The European referendum had been called by Ted Heath conservative leader, but that Wilson was in charge and managed the Labour Party which was then they split on the issue of Europe. It's worth looking at that I think the difficulty is that there's not that kind of leadership or calibre of people arguably, in British politics anymore, which is obviously a big concern.

    And I also think that more generally, the use of the past is important because some of the Brexit spirit unquestionably comes from a kind of nostalgia for Empire and for British dominance in the world. And you often find this in the way that journalists and leaders are writing about this in The Times. Even in quite, quite respectable newspapers they refer to "we used to manage the world", "we used to manage you know, a quarter of the world surface" or "we used to manage a large Empire, we will be able to manage ourselves and we are a Great Country" and part of Brexit really I think is the outworkings of Britain signing itself by row post-imperial roles still which is still working through and wrestling with and obviously the past is very connected to that.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Police Vow to 'Deal' With Abusers Threatening MPs as Brexit Debate Heats Up
    EU May Offer New Concessions to UK if Parl't Votes Down Brexit Deal - Journo
    UK Citizens Need Not Leave Germany Urgently in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Berlin
    EC Rules Out Brexit Renegotiation, Will Continue Implementing No-Deal Plan
    Tags:
    Brexit, Simon Coveney, Heiko Maas, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse