Register
09:09 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)

    Commentator on Possible No-Deal Brexit: 'It’s Really Not Disastrous at All'

    © AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After months of the likes of Bigwigs such as Jean Claude Juncker telling Theresa May that her Brexit deal was as good as it was going to get from Brussels’s coffers, speculation has arisen that the EU may be prepared to make significant concessions, in order to avoid a no deal scenario. Sputnik spoke about it to political commentator David Lindsay.

    Sputnik: Does Theresa May have any chance of getting her Brexit deal through Parliament?

    David Lindsay: I don't see how that's possible at all. Even if every Conservative MP voted in favour of it; apart from the one potential rogue Lib Dem, every other MP including all ten of the DUP are absolutely determined to vote against it. That is the majority of the present House of Commons; so no it can't pass.

    Chequers is frankly irreformable; it is an appalling deal and it recognised as such by the clear majority of the House of Commons.

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    UK Brexit Minister of State Rules Out Departure Process Extension
    READ MORE: Treacherous MPs 'Trying to Thwart Brexit': Protester Responds to 'Fascism' Claim

    Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be as bad as people fear?

    David Lindsay: No it would not. There are lots of problems with the World Trade Organisation, but most of the world functions under WTO terms. It's really not disastrous at all. This country was not a member of what became the EU until 1973; it was not that case that until 1973, this country was plagued by food shortages, medical shortages, inability to visit continental Europe, any of these things. It's just not true.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Second Brexit Referendum Would Be Divisive, Not Decisive - UK Health Minister
    Majority of UK Voters Back Final Say Vote on Brexit Deal - Poll
    UK Transport Department Runs Queuing Tests in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    UK PM 'Hasn't Really Got Brexit in Her Bones' - Political Commentator
    Tags:
    Brexit, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse