Commentator on Possible No-Deal Brexit: 'It’s Really Not Disastrous at All'

After months of the likes of Bigwigs such as Jean Claude Juncker telling Theresa May that her Brexit deal was as good as it was going to get from Brussels’s coffers, speculation has arisen that the EU may be prepared to make significant concessions, in order to avoid a no deal scenario. Sputnik spoke about it to political commentator David Lindsay.

Sputnik: Does Theresa May have any chance of getting her Brexit deal through Parliament?

David Lindsay: I don't see how that's possible at all. Even if every Conservative MP voted in favour of it; apart from the one potential rogue Lib Dem, every other MP including all ten of the DUP are absolutely determined to vote against it. That is the majority of the present House of Commons; so no it can't pass.

Chequers is frankly irreformable; it is an appalling deal and it recognised as such by the clear majority of the House of Commons.

Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be as bad as people fear?

David Lindsay: No it would not. There are lots of problems with the World Trade Organisation, but most of the world functions under WTO terms. It's really not disastrous at all. This country was not a member of what became the EU until 1973; it was not that case that until 1973, this country was plagued by food shortages, medical shortages, inability to visit continental Europe, any of these things. It's just not true.

