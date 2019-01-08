Register
22:12 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    'Yellow Vests' protesters in London

    'Britain Is Broken' Rally to Demand Snap Elections, End to Austerity – Activist

    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Tens of thousands will join the "Britain is Broken" demonstrations on 12 January to demand an end to UK prime minister Theresa May's administration, with fresh calls for an immediate general election and solidarity with the French Yellow Vest Movement across the English Channel in France.

    Sputnik spoke to Bill Greenshields, national steering group member of the People's Assembly and former president of the National Education Union (formerly National Union of Teachers). 

    Why are Demonstrators Protesting This Saturday? 

    Demonstrations are using the "Britain is Broken" slogan as parliamentary politics under Brexit have become "aggressively divided and threatening" whilst indicating "a society under extreme stress", Mr. Greenshields said. 

    Protestors throw projectiles in a burning barricade during a demonstration of yellow vests (gilets jaunes) against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes in Toulouse, southern France, on December 8, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Remy Gabalda
    'Yellow Vests' are Outcome of EU's Decade-Long Austerity Measures – Activist
    Social divisions did not originate with Brexit but the "predictably dismissive attitude" of UK leaders towards Brits who voted to leave the EU, which has "only added fuel to the fire of class division" via increasing wealth inequality and public service cuts, he said. 

    That fire had been "ignited a decade ago by the sparks flying from the 2008 financial crisis and economic collapse," he said. 

    "It was partly the handling of that crisis by the British government and the institutions of world capital that led to the BREXIT vote" who "find the will of the people unacceptable, just as they have throughout the 10 years of the economic crisis and its consequences," he said. 

    How Has Austerity Adversely Affected British Society? 

    "Public services have been cut, slashed and cut again," Mr. Greenshields said. "And the reduction in service levels is intended to undermine our confidence in those services and pave the way for further privatisation to meet the fat-cat privateers' demand for new sources of profit." 

    Mr. Greenshields explained how increasing numbers of patients at hospitals were "stored on trolleys in corridors" due to NHS cuts, with NHS managers joining staff trade unions and community groups over daily threats to services, adding that "they can no longer cope".

    School headteachers and education unions highlighted the "massive underfunding of schools", while further and higher education provisions were distorted by "the competitive search for extra private funds". Police, ambulance, and fire emergency services were also "reduced to levels that are emergencies in themselves", he added. 

    "In the shadow of Parliament just a week ago, Gyula Remes a kitchen assistant and homeless man died of exposure trying to avoid the cold by sleeping in a tunnel," Mr. Greenshields explained.  

    Hundreds of thousands of young people were also unable to leave family homes due to housing shortages and escalating rents, with "sofa-surfing" becoming "one of Broken Britain's fastest-growing activities", he said. 

    Mr. Greenshields also highlighted the contradiction between growing tax cuts for billionaires alongside more charitable foodbanks "for the desperate" who were "struggling to meet the needs of over a million families".  

    READ MORE: Universal Credit 'Managed Migration' Causing Spike in Food Bank Use — Report 

    "The top 10% own 70% of all Britain's wealth," he said. "The bottom 50% own 1 or 2% between us." 13.5 million British people, 21% of the population, live in poverty according to the Rowntree Foundation. 

    Mr. Greenshields also slammed the Prime Minister's Universal Credit system, stating that its purpose was to "promote and underpin the 'gig economy' — part-time, casual, zero-hours precarious working designed to eradicate employers' responsibilities and undermine all rights at work", including pensions. 

    "Only 1 in 40 ‘new jobs' are proper full-time employment," he said. "Of course, trade unions remain under fierce attack as they demand improved wages, pensions, contracts and conditions." 

    In 2019, Britain's top bosses earned on average what the average worker earned in a year by 4th January, according to the Morning Star. 

    "There is much, much more that will bring us out to the People's Assembly demonstration on Saturday to get the Tories out and call a general election," he said. 

    How Will a General Election Resolve Crises in the UK? 

    "Of course, the economic and political crisis will not be resolved by a general election, or by a simple change of party in office," Mr. Greenshield's said, adding that "the crisis is based on systemic problems of the type of society we live in."  

    "But that is precisely why there is such enthusiasm and excitement now in 2019 for a general election because one parliamentary party promises to not just preside over that system, but to change it ‘for the many, not the few'," he said.

    "Labour's policies, based on investment, increased public ownership and a commitment to bring about an irreversible shift in wealth and power in favour of ‘ordinary people', Britain's working class."He said that demonstrators on Saturday "are determined to sustain the mass movement" and will do so "as long as it takes to prevent it [from] being destabilised by the ruling class" whilst avoiding the failings of the "anti-austerity" Syriza government in Greece.  

    "Acting through the European Union Commission and Central Bank, powerful forces undermined and destabilised that government and imposed yet more austerity on the Greek people," he said. 

    Due to past experiences with the political and economic power of multinational corporations, Saturday's demonstrations will be "an international struggle where workers must join together" to combat international institutions that "enforce austerity and neoliberal economics and politics", which serve "the needs of those big monopolies and money markets," he stated.  

    Solidarity with the Yellow Vest Movement 

    Protestors can listen to speeches from two French Yellow Vest activists and "act in solidarity with workers from all lands" to "put a halt to the racist divisions that are used to weaken us," he told Sputnik. 

    "We have been marching and demonstrating, taking industrial action and community direct action for years," Mr Greenshields said. "We have always known that we need a political solution, but due to the opposition to austerity over the last ten years, we now have a Labour leadership offering a step on the way to that political solution. That's why this demonstration is different to those that went before — It has in it the seeds and promise of change." 

    "Of course, the struggle will be intense, and will become more so the nearer to success we get," he said. "But tens of thousands on Saturday will make it clear that we are up for it, and that we will grow into hundreds of thousands, and millions who are determined to see a Britain "for the many not the few". 

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Paris Lashes Out at Italian Deputy PM for Supporting 'Yellow Vests' Protesters
    'A New Europe is Being Born': Senior Italian Officials Hail Yellow Vests
    Scholar: UK Government Has to Review Its Policy on Austerity
    'Bit of a PR Stunt': UK Austerity End is 'Really No More Than Lip Service'
    Tags:
    austerity, public sector, Brexit, anti-austerity protests, labor unions, rally, protest, demonstrations, Yellow Vests Protests, Brexit, Momentum, People’s Assembly, British Labour Party, British Conservative Party, Bill Greenshields, Theresa May, Paris, United Kingdom, France, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse