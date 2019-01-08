Lawmaker: US Resorts to ‘Plan B’ Escalating Row With Iran to Destabilise Mideast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As the United States failed to turn Syria into a destabilising factor in the Middle East, Washington decided to aggravate the situation by escalating the row with Iran, Russian lower house lawmaker Adalbi Shkhagoshev told Sputnik.

"The United States could not achieve its goal in Syria, because it was the one to become the epicentre for destabilising the situation in the entire Middle East. But Russia did not allow this, and the United States began to work according to plan 'B' and now they want, through the so-called coalition against Iran, to ensure that political tensions in the Middle East persist. They use this to achieve their national interests", Shkhagoshev said.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said in December that the 2,000 American forces would pull out of Syria since the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated there.

The move has prompted James Mattis' resignation as defence secretary in late December.

The US-led coalition launched its campaign in Syria in September 2014 claiming that the goal is to defeat Daesh. The coalition's activities are authorized neither by the Syrian government nor by the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

