'US Will Not Withdraw From Syria or Middle East at all' - Scholar

Sputnik has discussed the talks with Dr Huseyin Bagci, the chair of the international relations department at Ankara's Middle East Technical University.
Sputnik: Bolton is travelling to Turkey to discuss the Syria pullout. Given the pre-condition that Kurdish militias should be protected, how could the two parties reconcile their visions?
How the Americans will accept this is another issue. Probably, there will be hard negotiations concerning the name, there could be some changes, some new plans, but the coming of Mr Bolton to Ankara is important. How to organise the American pullout from this region without any Turkish military intervention probably in the north of Syria.
Sputnik: Yes everything you've just said testifies to the fact that the negotiations are going to be very difficult because, of course, we know Turkey's position has been very inflexible regarding the PKK and regarding the Kurds, how high are the chances there's going to be concessions from one of the sides?
Either YPG is changing the name or denies the common activities with PKK. I'm talking about the possible concession topics for the Turkish government. But the name YPG or PKK is so sensitive in Turkey probably domestic policy-wise government would stress to the Americans that somehow the fight is not against the Kurds in the region but I against the organizations. How the Americans find a solution to these organisations' names remains to be seen.
Sputnik: Of course, ever since Donald Trump announced openly the intention of the United States to pull out its troops from Syria everyone has been wondering if this is going to actually happen in the foreseeable future because we had heard similar talk of withdrawal from Afghanistan, of course, we know how that went. What's the likelihood that the disagreement regarding the Kurdish issue could actually postpone the US withdrawal from Syria for quite a long time?
Sputnik: So am I correct in thinking and understanding that you think that despite what President Trump said there's really not going to be any particular changes to the US military policy?
Dr Huseyin Bagci: Exactly, I don't expect the American military withdrawal from Syria, from the Middle East at all. Americans will it remain there. And the early decisions of Donald Trump will be revisited, corrected, and then the American military will probably tell him that it's in the American strategic interest to remain there as military presence; that the American soldiers are not withdrawn.
