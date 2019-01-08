Register
05:01 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source

    Troop Removal From Syria Unlikely As Bolton Sets Questionable Conditions

    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    504

    US National Security Advisor John Bolton's recently announced conditions for the removal of American troops from Syria strongly suggest that servicemembers aren't going to be leaving the war-torn country anytime soon, investigative journalist Rick Sterling told Sputnik.

    During a weekend visit to Israel, Bolton told reporters on Sunday that US forces will remain in Syria until Daesh forces are completely defeated and until Turkey offers up guarantees that it will not attack US-backed, Kurdish forces of the YPG.

    "We don't think the Turks ought to undertake military action that's not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States, at a minimum so they don't endanger our troops," Bolton said ahead of his upcoming visit to Turkey.

    A man walks past a portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Venezuela's Maduro Accuses US National Security Advisor John Bolton of Plotting to Assassinate Him

    Bolton's remarks come after US President Donald Trump announced in December of 2018 that troops would be leaving their Syrian posts on account of Daesh forces having been defeated. In a following video, Trump said, "They're all coming back, and they're coming back now."

    The unexpected move rattled allies, and former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis submitted his resignation shortly after.

    However, the chances of US troops actually leaving are pretty slim, Sterling said.

    ​"They are not leaving Syria right now, and the promise for them to leave is getting walked back, and it gets vaguer and vaguer," Sterling told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday.

    "First it was 30 days, then it was four months, and now with these new conditions that Bolton has put on, it looks like it's never going to happen if Bolton and company have their way."

    Expanding on Sterling's views, fellow guest Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst, told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Bolton's conditions were designed in a manner that would never allow the US to say so long to the Middle Eastern country.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Netanyahu Asked Trump for Gradual Withdrawal of US Soldiers From Syria - Reports

    "The idea that you could ever completely defeat ISIS [Daesh] while large swathes of Syrian territory or no man's land outside of any government control means, of course, that ISIS will never be defeated," Sleboda explained.

    "Setting a condition that you won't withdraw until you get [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan to promise not to attack the YPG is absurd. It's not going to happen, and Erdoğan isn't going to agree to that."

    "These conditions are designed to ensure that the US never pulls out of Syria," he stressed.

    Acknowledging the back and forth between Trump administration officials on the matter, Sterling ultimately concluded that Americans are dealing with a "dysfunctional government in Washington."

    "Trump is erratic," he said. "He's not very well-educated, and he's used to a management style that comes from real estate and hotels: where he can issue dictates, and it'll be followed. Whereas in the government… you just can't issue it by tweet."

    Related:

    Bolton Reassures Netanyahu of US Support for Israeli Right to Self-Defense
    US Doesn't Want Turkey to Take Military Action in Syria - Bolton
    Russian Foreign Minister Believes US Policy on Russia Was Delegated to Bolton
    ‘American System is Desperate for an Enemy’ - Scholar on Bolton's Accusations
    Bolton: US Strategy in Africa Is to Oppose ‘Opaque’ Chinese, Russian Influence
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, John Bolton, United States, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse