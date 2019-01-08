Register
03:58 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The sun rises behind the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers faced a partial government shutdown early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting a border wall with Mexico

    Trump’s Administration Bodes ‘Fascist Government’ as Shutdown Enters Day 17

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Multiple federal United States government departments and agencies have been closed, after Congress refused to throw its support behind a bill to satisfy US President Donald Trump’s $5.6 billion demand for a border wall with Mexico - or even a “steel barrier.”

    Juan Carlos Ruiz, a priest and cofounder of the New Sanctuary Movement, an immigration organization, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Monday to discuss the second-longest partial government shutdown in American history, which entered Day 17 Monday.

    On Sunday, Trump said his administration was "very strongly" considering declaring a national emergency if Democrats in Congress refuse to fork over money for the wall.

    "We're looking at a national emergency, because we have a national emergency," Trump said. "We have a crisis at the border of drugs, of human beings being trafficked all over the world. They're coming through. And we have an absolute crisis, and of criminals and gang members coming through. It is national security. It's a national emergency."

    According to Trump, two previous rounds of talks between the White House and Democratic leadership on the issue have "not [made] much headway." Trump has also warned that he would "keep the government closed for a very long period of time… months or even years" in a bid to obtain money for the wall.

    "I think he [Trump] has all the underlying [characteristics] of a fascist government," Ruiz told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "When there are no checks and balances, not only in the immigration field — the government shutdown is so irresponsible. It's seems like the executive branch of government has all the power to do what it wants. We really need to push back on many fronts. What is the pillar of democracy is being demolished completely," Ruiz added.

    Currently, nine of 15 federal departments, as well as dozens of other agencies and federal programs, have closed or decreased services because the president has refused to sign a budget bill that does not include spending for his wall. In addition, around 800,000 federal employees have been on furlough or are being forced to continue working without pay, costing the US economy an estimated several billion dollars. 

    U.S. Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Rep Ocasio-Cortez Apologizes to Trump Jr Over Alleged 'Abuse of Power'

    An analysis of the October 2013 government shutdown by the Office of Management and Budget, revealed that GDP growth was decreased by between 0.2 and 0.6 percent, equivalent to an economic loss of between $2 and $6 billion. According to some analysts, the costs of the current shutdown are similar to those of the 2013 shutdown, Sputnik previously reported.

    "The framework has changed. There has to be a dialogue. I think we need to begin with the facts. We know that there is already a virtual wall [between US and Mexico]. We have to look at this more comprehensively. We have to look at why do we have 12-plus million people that are undocumented after three decades with no amnesty," Ruiz noted.

    "That is a good point," Kiriakou agreed. "Immigration is not an issue that has just popped up and has just posed a problem for the government."

    "That's right. It's not just Trump," Ruiz added.

    "We have a system that has… literally closed the doors to refugees. What kind of country are we?" Ruiz asked.

     

    Related:

    Indian Government Justifies Higher Cost of Locally-Developed Su-30s
    UK Government Refuses to Confirm if Israeli Ambassador's Killers are Free
    Senior US Senator Says Trump ‘Open-Minded’ About Deal to End Government Shutdown
    DAY 7: Government Shutdown in Full Effect With No Compromise in Sight
    Trump Cancels Holiday Travel Over Government Shutdown - Official
    Tags:
    Congress, government, economic, shutdown, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse