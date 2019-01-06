Register
15:21 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.

    'US Has Become a Banana Republic' - Former Republican US Congressional Candidate

    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US House of Representatives has endorsed legislation terminating a partial government shutdown in spite of President Donald Trump’s demand for border wall financing.

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the recent developments surrounding the government shutdown with Shane Hazel, a former US congressional candidate from the GOP.

    Sputnik: The House of Representatives has passed the bills to reopen the government. What challenges await the bills at the Republican-controlled Senate?

    Shane Hazel: The interesting thing here is that the Republican-controlled Senate is probably not going to be on board with this but before we go down that route, constitutionally the House of Representatives per Article 1 section 7 point 1: "All Bills for raising revenue for our government originate in the House of Representatives". That has to be done. The Senate is more of a permissive environment in terms of raising revenue bills.

    Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    'Hardcore Ideological' Divide Could Make US Gov't Shutdown Last 'Weeks' - Prof
    Laws and bills in the United States are not the same thing. Laws never expire, bills expire every two years with the Congress as they are re-elected because the former Congress cannot control the future Congresses in that regard for spending and it's permissive. It says: "but the Senate may propose or concur with Amendments as on the Bill".

    So even though the Senate may go in there and propose changes or concur with the bill it's not really up to them. And the biggest thing out of all of this is the executive is nowhere in this decision-making process for the purse here in the United States. So there will be a lot of misinformation out there in terms of the Senate holding this up as Republicans or Donald Trump closing this down because he's not getting his funding for the five billion, which is really kind of a blip in the US economy and the government anyway.

    READ MORE: US House Approves Bills to End Govt Shutdown, Ignores Trump Veto Threats

    But this is what people need to know, this is in the House of Representatives. All they're doing this for is to divide the people here in the United States. That is their MO (modus operandi), they want people divided so that they can do what they want to do as government and grow government power.

    Sputnik: I see where the confusion can arise, because it is difficult for people who don't really know how it all happens to figure it out with the laws and the bills. Of course, President Trump we've been hearing this he's threatened to veto the bills if there's no funding for the southern border wall. Just break it down for us, will the shutdown drag on then?  

    Members of Congress arrive before the start of the 116th Congress and swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol on January 3, 2019 in Washington,DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    New US Congress Convenes With Democratic Majority in House Amid Shutdown
    Shane Hazel: You know, I think most people do and I think it's not even fair to call it a shutdown. This is less than 8% of the entire budget for the US —8 %. So social security is funded, Medicare is funded, Medicaid is funded, food stamps are funded, the military is funded, the VA (Department of Veterans Affairs), the Department of Energy, the Department of Education, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Labor, HHS (Health and Human Services) and Congress are already funded. The interest has been already paid on the debt.

    The only things that are shut down are things like NASA, EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the Interior State Department, and USDA, the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and DOJ (Department of Justice) and most of those guys don't have any constitutional business whatsoever even being a bureaucracy at the federal level. Most of those should be over in the states or at the private sector. None of this at the federal level is even important and most people aren't missing it. So in fact, when you look at the Joshua tree, Yosemite and the National Park services that are now full of trash and human waste there are people in private organisations funding the cleanup efforts at their state and local levels.

    Sputnik: We've also seen, of course, the Republicans and Democrats blaming each other for the shutdown, there's been a lot of this finger pointing. In your opinion who's the culprit here?

    A wallet
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    US Congress Members Should Not Get Paid During Shutdown – Haley
    Shane Hazel: They're both wings of the same bird. It's all show. It is one of those things where they parade this before the people and it's every year, it happens more and more frequently, they're only looking at funding this through February 8 which makes me question what happens before February 8 that maybe propels a new scenario, a new headline out there for people on the left and the right to hate each other. Americans and the rest of the world should see past this for what it is. And I actually kind of do you see this. I see a lot of things going on right now in this country, what I'll call American blowback.

    Our government is now being seen for what it is by, I think, a vast majority of people; where you have people on both sides going you know it is the Democrats and it's the Republicans, they're both tyrants, they're coming up with more and more government, taking more and more of our money, our property and completely, completely ignoring our rights. And that's the problem.

    READ MORE: US Gov't Shutdown is Only Because of the 2020 Presidential Election — Trump

    We have an out-of-control government in the United States right now, which I believe the people are starting to recognise and there's going to be a correction and there's gonna be a correction in the very, very near future I believe; especially once we see the economy in probably later 2019, maybe the summer of 2020, because let's face it, we're on borrowed time right now, at $21 trillion and we're running a $1.3 trillion deficit and spending over $4 trillion a year. That's not sustainable. The rest of the world sees it. When our credit rating goes down that's when it's all going to hit. And there's already talks of replacement currencies through crypto, agorism, bimetallism and things like that.

    Human Head in Garbage Bag Found Floating in Chicago Park
    © Wikimedia/MrHarman
    Sh*t Hits the Fan: Human Faeces, Garbage Overwhelm US National Parks Amid Gov't Shutdown - Reports
    So what you are going to see here in the United States, unfortunately, I hope it doesn't turn into violence, but in some areas of the country, it may. And the United States, as far as I can tell you, we have become a banana republic. There's no justice. We are insolvent, in debt, we've been running amok throughout the world militarily through our State Department, our CIA, the DEA, the ATF, the FBI all these bureaucratic organisations on top of the military industrial complex are coming to an end and they're flailing right now. And I will kind of give Donald Trump a little credit there, those things are flailing because he's not part of the establishment. He's a narcissist, he's a guy that I wouldn't trust my kids around and all that fun stuff, but at the same time I definitely think there's something to him being in office and these guys being exposed.

    I mean the mass media is exposed, the deep state in terms of the bureaucracy is exposed and now with the peace that he's been talking about with Russia, with North Korea, and pulling people out of Syria and the Middle East it has exposed all of them, left and right, and the intelligence apparatuses here in the United States. So I hope this comes apart peacefully and then the states can re-organize in a much different way and we might look a little different geographically, but there's a huge change coming in the very near future in the United States.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Shane Hazel and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Senior US Senator Says Trump ‘Open-Minded’ About Deal to End Government Shutdown
    Government Shutdown Set to Extend Into 2019 After US House, Senate Adjourn
    Washington, DC Mayor Bowser Urges Trump to End Partial US Government Shutdown
    ‘Shine a Light’: ACLU Sues 7 US Federal Agencies to Expose Government Hacking
    Tags:
    bill, government shutdown, GOP, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse