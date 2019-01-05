Register
05 January 2019
    Banksy does Brexit

    Collapse of the European Integration 'is on the Cards' - Professor

    CC BY 2.0 / Duncan Hull / Banksy does Brexit
    With 2019 beginning and the EU as fractured as ever, increasing scrutiny has been placed by leading economists on the bloc’s single currency the EU. Which they argue has caused more harm than good.

    Sputnik spoke with Stavros Mavroudeas, Professor of Political Economy at the University of Macedonia for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Is the Euro a failed project?

    Stavros Mavroudeas: I think the Euro overall is a problematic project. It’s not a success story; it’s actually proving to be a story of a failure. The Euro is a part of the European integration project, and this in my opinion is an imperialist project.

    Imperialism meaning; at least in Marxism, that a country or bloc of countries exploits other countries economically. The European integration was inaugurated the Second World War under the auspices of the US, with the aim of securing economically and politically Western Europe, from the Soviet threat.

    Cities of the world. Manchester
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    EU Unlikely to Collapse After Brexit - Russia's EU Envoy
    It changed radically after the nineteen seventy three global capitalist crisis; because by then the US supremacy faltered, and there was another time after nineteen eighty nine, when the Soviet bloc collapsed.

    By then the European integration acquired greater independence from the US and even aspired to dethrone it, as the new economic capitalist superpower of the world.

    The former European Monetary Union is the necessary evolution of this course of European integration, because after the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, particularly its exchange rates system; that was based on the dollar and was a system of fixed exchange rates.

    Once this system collapsed; and it did so because of the US under the Nixon administration withdrew from that system and acted unilaterally, then the European integration needed a currency for its common market.

    They moved towards creating ultimately, after several previous failed attempts in creating the European Monetary Union, that is the Euro.

    Anti-Brexit billboards are seen on the northern side of the border between Newry, in Northern Ireland, and Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Ireland to Seek Emergency Aid From EU in Case of 'No-Deal' UK Withdrawal - Reports
    Sputnik: Would the collapse of the Euro mean the collapse of the EU?

    Stavros Mavroudeas: I think that the possibility of either a collapse or a fragmentation of the European Integration and its monetary union is on the cards.

    Now what would be the result of that? There are many possibilities; there would be an eruption of national rivalries and controversies, and that would be pretty bad, not only for Europe but also for the world.

    Keep in mind two world wars began from Europe.

    Billets souvenirs à 0 euro
    © Photo : Euro Banknote Memory
    Bumpy Road: Euro's Fate in Limbo After 20 Years of Existence
    The other would be possibly the eruption and emergence of a new social movement of a progressive nature, workers movements in particular; that would change the landscape in Europe. This is I think a positive scenario and possibility.

    In order to become a reality; it requires that the European Union and its monetary union would be destroyed. Both the European integration and monetary union are not mechanisms that can be reformed in a progressive way.

    All attempts; even the limited ones, have failed so far and I don’ think there is any realistic possibility in these being implemented.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Stavros Mavroudeas and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

