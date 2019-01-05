Register
03:21 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the Federal Reserve

    ‘An Economy In Extreme Difficulty': US Jobs Report Hides Economic Truths

    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Although the latest US jobs report did indicate that 312,000 new non-farm jobs were added to the economy in December of 2018, it should by no means suggest that the US economy is functioning in a perfect manner, Richard Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told Sputnik.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at The Economic Club of Chicago, appears on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Trump Calls Federal Reserve ‘Only Problem’ for US Economy
    "If you're a serious person in terms of understanding the economy, you know that the economy, like the human body, like a society, or like any complicated institution, has lots of ways of measuring how well it's doing," Wolff, who is also the founder of Democracy at Work, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday.

    ​"You need to be open to the different measures, and then you need to do the very difficult thing, which is to face the reality that different messages give you different insights… and then put them together to come up with some type of composite understanding."

    "If you don't do that, if you latch yourself on to one or another index or sign or measurement, you're going to bounce all over the place and misread the situation," he added.

    ​After carrying out his own analysis of the US economy, reviewing the goings on with the stock market and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Wolff explained to host John Kiriakou that his outlook for the US isn't exactly filled with roses and butterflies.

    "This is an economy in extreme difficulty," he said. "It has a political leader, and you can't tell one day from the next what he's going to do… you have a political leader who is also willing to disrupt the world economy, as his tariff wars are now doing, in ways that may aggrandize him politically but cause all kinds of grief and trouble in the world economy."

    "You have a slowing situation in both Europe and China. These are things that are profound, long term, ramifying kinds of economic challenges," Wolff stressed.

    The Japanese national flag is seen at a cargo terminal area of Tokyo port on June 8, 2016. Japan's economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than first thought, revised figures showed June 8, knocking hopes that the central bank will unleash fresh stimulus this month.
    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Reports: Japan's $3.5-Trillion Stimulus Drives Wealth Polarisation, Hardly Helps Economy

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently indicated at a moderated discussion at the American Economics Association in Georgia that the US' central bank wouldn't be pushing interest rates higher, saying that officials would be keeping a watchful eye on how the economy evolves.

    During the talk, which included the likes of former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke, Powell also noted that he would not be quick to resign, should US President Donald Trump make the request. Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for his past decisions to spike interest rates.

    But at the end of the day, nothing is written in stone, and who's to say what will ultimately happen on the economic front, Wolff told Kiriakou.

    "Bottom line: The crisscrossing of contradictory pressures on the American economy, on the president and on the Federal Reserve means that they're all saying a variety of things, but the truth is nobody knows exactly how this is going to play out," he said.

    The new jobs report also indicated that unemployment rose to 3.9 percent and that the labor force participation increased to 63.1 percent.

    Related:

    Putin: Russia Should Respond to Sanctions by Improving Economy’s Competitiveness
    UK Economy Posts Solid Q3 GDP Growth Despite Brexit Uncertainty
    India Announces $1.4 Billion Soft Loan to Maldives’ Ailing Economy
    France Extends State Guarantees for Russian Yamal LNG Project - Economy Minister
    Reports: Cautious Sentiments Spread as US Economy Braces for 2019
    Tags:
    Jobs Report, US economy, US Federal Reserve Bank, Jerome Powell, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse