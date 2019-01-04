Dreadful Brexit Deal: All EU States Could Ask UK For Trading Concessions - Prof

Barely two days have passed since the New Year and the remoaners are doing what they do best. Fear mongering.

Unfortunately the British Parliament appears to be infested with them, as there is speculation that the government will begin a publicity campaign, aiming to warn of potential adverse effects of a no deal departure. But would this outcome be as bad as so often claimed in the mainstream media? And would it be preferable to Prime Minister Theresa May’s much maligned Chequers plan? Sputnik spoke with UKIP founder Alan Sked for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Does Theresa May have any chance of passing her Brexit deal? And why is it so bad?

Alan Sked: It’s very difficult for her to pass it because it is very bad, as we have to pay the EU thirty nine billion pounds and we don’t get very much in return.

It sets up a two year transition period, during which we, in effect; remain members of the EU, but we don’t have any say in decision maker’s decisions that they take, we’d just have to accept whatever rules and regulations they pass without being able to influence or veto them.

© AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH Indian Migrants Will Not Face Problems Until the Brexit Process is Over - Minister

Then there’s another thing that says; if we don’t get a free trade agreement by the end of the transition period, we’d enter a thing called the backstop that comes into play to safeguard the Irish border, which means that Britain and Northern Ireland become part of the single market and customs union.

We couldn’t get out of it; it goes on indefinitely and we’ve got no means of unilaterally exiting, we’d have to get the permission of the EU to come out, and if we want that permission, we’d have to get that permission from the twenty seven different countries, and each one of them could ask for trading concessions in order to get their permission, so it’s a dreadful deal.

Sputnik: Are WTO rules now the solution to the ongoing political deadlock?

Alan Sked: WTO’s a perfect solution. We trade with America, China, India and most of the world under WTO rules already and different parts trade with each other on these rules.

The EU trades with America, China, India and different places on WTO rules; we’re set up to trade with large parts of the world already in that way so it won’t make very much difference. I’d be very happy with WTO rules.

© AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS UK Police to Kick Off Drills Tackling Unrest in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports

Alan Sked: They need our economy more because they sell about twice as many goods to us, as we do to them. We’re its largest trading customer and they need access to the UK market and if they are denied that; then who’s going to buy German cars, French wine, Italian leather goods etc.?

They are highly dependent on our market, and I don’t think they realise just how much.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alan Sked and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.