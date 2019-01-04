Register
03:48 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.

    ‘They Try to Snuff Us Out': Google News Rejects Gateway Pundit Application

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 14

    Wanting to appeal to a larger base, Gateway Pundit officials opted to submit the news outlet to the Google News Publisher Center in order to appear on the search engine's popular Google News aggregator. However, one day after applying, their application was rejected.

    A television photographer shoots the Like sign outside of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif
    © AP Photo / Paul Sakuma
    Washington State Fines Google, Facebook for Political Ads, Lack of Transparency
    "If you get your site on Google News, it's listed and goes out on a lot of their media sections, and it's just good for your business," Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft said in a Thursday interview on Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines.

    "So Google wrote us back within a day… And they said that we did not qualify to be in their Google News, and they say it's because we don't have original content," Hoft said.

    "It's a ridiculous thing," he added, noting that Google is no stranger to targeting media organizations of a particular political bent.

    ​Google was recently accused by the Daily Caller of intentionally modifying its algorithms to bury conservative media outlets. Citing internal Google communications, the Daily Caller reported in January 2018 that employees of the internet giant chose to target it and Breibart as a result of the 2016 presidential election.

    "I think we have a responsibility to expose the quality and truthfulness of sources — because not doing so hides real information under loud noises," Google engineer Scott Byer said in an internal post obtained by the Daily Caller.

    "Let's make sure that we reverse things in four years — demographics will be on our side."

    The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain, November 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Google Hosts 'Sharia' App Helping Indonesian Muslims Report Blasphemy, Heresy

    Other documents obtained by the publication go on to reveal remarks made by other Google employees, one of whom challenged Byer's idea and instead stated that if Google were to rank articles by their so-called "legitimacy," it would simply create more "conspiracy theories."

    However, it should be noted that Google has denied allegations that its engineers dabbled in altering its algorithms to favor particular viewpoints. Google "has never manipulated its search results or modified any of its products to promote a particular ideology," a company spokesman told the Daily Caller.

    Hoft told hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan that Google's explanation for rejecting his platform had more than just one hole. "Our traffic has increased every year, and it's not because we're regurgitating things that everyone else is talking about… Obviously we're not an organization that just copies and pastes; we put a lot of thought into our articles," he said.

    And it's not just Google shunning conservative publications, according to Hoft, who indicated that established liberal media conglomerates are also trying to keep ring-wing outlets on the outskirts because they simply "don't want any competition."

    "They just try to snuff us out," he said.

    Related:

    Google Forced to Delete Custom-Made Kurdistan Map Amid Backlash in Turkey
    Google to Pay Over $7,300 Fine Issued by Russian Telecom Watchdog
    Fans Happy to See 'Healthy' Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin in New Google Ad
    Washington State Fines Google, Facebook for Political Ads, Lack of Transparency
    Google Employees Seek to Weaponize IT Services to Aid Left-Wing Agenda - Prof
    Tags:
    Censorship, Gateway Pundit, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse