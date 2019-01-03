Register
19:56 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France.

    'Important to Differentiate Between Political, Economic Refugees' – Ex-UK Cop

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    UK authorities have arrested two men on suspicion of facilitating human trafficking across the English Channel amid fears that refugees may want to come to the UK from across the Channel from Calais as French police move to clear the migrant camp there. Security expert Dr. David Lowe spoke to Sputnik about the crisis and how it might be mitigated.

    Sputnik: UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has voiced doubts about whether people risking their lives crossing the English Channel are "genuine" refugees, leaving some opposition MPs incensed, but was he not right when he said this?

    David Lowe: Well there might be an element of truth in what Mr. Javid has said. But you look at the three main countries that the UK has received migrants from, which are Iran, Eritrea and Syria, so there is potential there for political refugees coming over. I think that's the important part – to differentiate between political refugees and economic refugees. 

    Sajid Javid stands outside the Home Office after being named as Britain's Home Secretary, in London, April 30, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK Home Secretary Questions Whether Migrants Are 'Genuine' Asylum Seekers
    Certainly there are political ones, and if they have a genuine case where their life has been in danger if they stayed in their home state, then the UK has a duty to assist. I think [Sajid Javid] is right in the sense of trying to differentiate here, but to just come out and say none of them could be genuine refugees could be a mistake. I think you've got to take each case on its merits.

    Sputnik: Is there an efficient system out there at the moment to differentiate refugees?

    David Lowe: It's quite difficult. Once someone has arrived in the UK or any other state, then it's down to the border authorities to interview individuals and try and ascertain if there's any credence to what they're saying…It is a difficult [effort] to try and differentiate, but you can make those inquiries.

    Sputnik: The Independent, citing unnamed sources, has said that the boats were launched from France. What might be the reasons for refugees not staying in France and applying for asylum in the UK instead?

    David Lowe: This has been a difficult question for many years, and was certainly a topic during the UK's referendum on whether to stay in the EU. To be fair to France, they have been assisting the UK. On New Year's Day, there were 14 individuals that they prevented from coming over. But it is a good question. It could be that some of these individuals already have family members in the UK and want to joint them. Of course other issues have been raised about the welfare and benefit system here. Perhaps that's attracting them. But it isn't always easy to get all your benefits; it isn't that easy a process. But it could be that that could be attracting them compared to other EU states that they're traveling through that makes the UK perhaps more attractive.

    Migrants stand near a city sign along a road near the makeshift camp called The New Jungle in Calais
    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
    UK Crime Agency Arrests Iranian National, Briton on Migrant Smuggling Charges
    Sputnik: Is this a recent development with migrants trying to leave France and reach the UK?

    David Lowe: There's always been a tendency to want use boats. The UK, being an island, has a long coastline, and that's always been an attraction. But we've had it for many years. We've seen those camps in Calais. We've seen individuals trying to get into the back of heavy goods vehicles trying to get through either on the ferry or the euro tunnel. So it has been an issue for a number of years of migrants wanting to come over. But we're looking at this development of using small boats.

    Of course I think we've been fairly lucky with the mild weather this time of year. But the English Channel can be quite rough once the bad weather comes in. On top of that, it's one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, and it's very dangerous just to come across in a small boat. So there are those sides to it. These people are risking their lives to try and get here, and I think that's another concern that's got to be in there, and not just the fact that they're migrants, but look at the safety of human beings, really, and try and protect them.

    A ferry leaves Dover ferry port in Dover, southeast England (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Adrian DENNIS
    Grand Theft Boat: 'Iranian' Migrants Reach UK in Stolen French Vessel - Reports
    Sputnik: Do you think we'll see more attempts to cross the Channel, despite the weather and the difficult, dangerous journey?

    David Lowe: I think we will, because you've always got people who are desperate to try and have a better life. As I've said, we've been very lucky really this December; sometimes the bad weather comes in in January and February, but I think you're going to see more people try and do it. And of course then you've got the people smugglers, and they make a fortune out of this. This is big money for them. So they're not going to be that careful in how these people arrive, so long as they pay the money. So you've got that side to it, and while that market is always there, this kind of criminality will continue.

    Listen to the complete interview with Dr. Lowe below:

    Dr. David Lowe is a retired police officer and terrorism and security consultant, research fellow at Leeds Becket University, and author of numerous books on policing, terrorism, counterterrorism, and the judicial system. The views expressed by Dr. Lowe are his own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Faux Pas: Brexit Secretary Raab Slammed on Twitter for Dover-Calais Comments
    French Authorities Refuse to Probe Police Harrasment on Calais Volunteers - NGO
    French Police Clashing With Migrants in Calais: Four Injured - Reports
    UK Foreign Secretary Hunt Admits Assad to Be in Power 'For a While'
    UK Crime Agency Arrests Iranian National, Briton on Migrant Smuggling Charges
    UK Home Secretary Questions Whether Migrants Are 'Genuine' Asylum Seekers
    Tags:
    political refugees, expert commentary, economic refugees, expert analysis, migrant crisis, refugees, English Channel, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse