Register
03:51 GMT +301 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.

    Dems Mistakenly Avoid Stressing Trump's 'Undemocratic' Strategy - Analysts

    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democrats are willing to low-ball US President Donald Trump on funding for the wall he wants to construct on the US-Mexico border because they have him cornered politically as tensions grow over an unpopular government shutdown that is now ten days old, analysts told Sputnik.

    When the new Congress opens on Thursday, Democrats plan to propose a bill that will fund government operations through February 8, according to local media. However, the new bill will include only $1.3 billion in funding for border security — a figure much lower than the $5 billion Trump has demanded.

    On Monday, Republican Congressman Mark Meadows in a statement said the latest proposal by Democrats to end the stalemate is not a serious attempt to secure the border and lacks adequate funding for the wall.

    Trump Cornered

    The US government shut down on December 22 after Democratic lawmakers and Trump failed to reach an agreement over construction of his border wall. Trump soon after even threatened to close down the southern border if the Democrats did not surrender to his demands.

    Meanwhile, recent polling has revealed that a majority of US voters actually oppose Trump’s wall.

    When the new Congress opens on January 3, the Democratic Party will have the majority in the House of Representatives after winning enough seats during November’s midterm elections. The Democrats have been vocal ahead of and after their election victory about intensifying and launching new probes into the Trump administration related to a range of issues from ethics violations to Russia ties.

    Dawn breaks over the US Capitol building in Washington DC
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Pelosi Can't Halt Gov’t Shutdown, Must Assign Money for Border Wall - Lawmaker
    California State University Emeritus Professor of Politics Professor Beau Grosscup told Sputnik that the Democrats believe they held the political high ground and were confident that Trump would have to compromise on their terms to end the crisis.

    "The Democrats know they have Trump cornered both politically — emboldened by their election success — and on tape, with his boast that he was proud to shut down the government, plus public opinion against the wall," Grosscup said. "They [Democrats] are waiting for him to come down off his high horse and figure out a way to re-open the government."

    However, Trump too remained confident that he could wait the Democrats out, Grosscup observed, but is taking quite a risk.

    "Principally, Donald Trump is insisting on a Wall… [based on] his conclusion that as long as no one among the Democrat leadership challenges his false equivalency of only the Wall equals border security, he can win," Grosscup said.

    Trump had moved to an extreme position in keeping the government shut down to maintain the credibility of his bluff, Grosscup cautioned.

    READ MORE: Senior US Senator Says Trump ‘Open-Minded’ About Deal to End Government Shutdown

    The US president was also "doubling down" with empty threats to close the southern border if he did not get his $5 billion in wall funding, Grosscup added.

    Potential Lost Opportunity for Dems

    Currently there is nearly 600 miles worth of barrier, primarily consisting of 16-foot high fencing, along the 1,900-mile US-Mexico border. Trump wants to erect steel and/or concrete walls over 30 feet tall on more than 200 miles of the border that would include new and replacement barriers.

    Although many US voters have concerns about border security, most do not think the wall is worth a government shutdown, according to recent polls. Hence, one would think the Democrats have an advantage with popular sentiment at their back, some experts say.

    However, University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Relations Michael Brenner told Sputnik that the Democrats were failing to take full advantage of Trump’s extremism in threatening to critically damage the functioning of the US national government.

    "It would be a big win for the Dems if they knew what they were doing…. their even bigger mistake is not to stress the undemocratic hostage-taking strategy of Trump," Brenner said.

    The US flag
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Professor: It Looks to Be a Longer Shutdown Than Any of Us Expected
    Trump is basically saying that he must be allowed to dictate the outcome of a policy process otherwise he will kill the federal government, Brenner added.

    The Democrats had failed to sufficiently emphasize the irresponsibility and dangers of trump’s position in the crisis, Brenner pointed out.

    Brenner suggested that the Democrats will likely throw away their advantage and eventually agree to a compromise on Trump’s terms to end the confrontation.

    READ MORE: ‘Gov’t Shutdown Will Continue Until Arm Twisting Comes to Settlement’ — Prof

    "I can see no feasible compromise. The Dems likely will bend and call that a statesman-like compromise," Brennan said. "In fact, [it would be] a Trump win."

    Related:

    Real Impact of US Govt Shutdown Limited, Perception Has Larger Effect – Scholar
    Florida Holiday Canceled, Trump to Remain in DC Amid Govt Shutdown - White House
    US Senate Sets Next Session on Govt Shutdown for Thursday, No Deal Yet - Reports
    'We Need a Great Barrier': Trump Hopes Partial US Govt Shutdown Won't Last Long
    US Senate Authorizes Govt Funding Through February 8 to Avert Shutdown - Reports
    Tags:
    Democrats, strategy, government shutdown, Beau Grosscup, Michael Brenner, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse